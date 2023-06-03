Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Bring Peace To Faron Walkthrough

The Bring Peace to Faron! is one of the side adventures in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These “bring peace” quests mainly involve going from region to region and clearing them of Monsters and making Hyrule a better place.

While most of the other adventures in this line only make you fight a bunch of monsters, the Bring Peace to Faron! has a unique part to it in which you have to repair a broken down bridge.

Completing the Bring Peace to Faron! adventure in Zelda: TotK might be simple enough, but learning how to start this side adventure is where most players seem to have trouble.

How to start Bring Peace to Faron in Zelda: TotK

Before you can bring peace to Faron, you need to bring peace to Hyrule Field in Tears of the Kingdom. In other words, you have to first complete the latter side adventure before being able to unlock the former.

This particular adventure is by talking to Flaxel, the quest giver. In this case, you will find Flaxel next to a Pirate Ship down the Menoat River.

This location is right below the path stretching from the Harfin Valley to Papetto Grove. The specific coordinates of this location are 0027, -1503, and 1408.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Talk to Flaxel after finding her to start the Bring Peace to Faron! side adventure.

How to complete Bring Peace to Faron in Zelda: TotK

Flaxel, captain of the Monster Control Crew squad three, tells Link that she and her squad are about to go into the pirate ship to handle the monsters, but the bridge has collapsed.

She then asks to Link to help her fix the bridge, which requires your Ultrahand ability. Fixing the bridge is simple. All you have to do is head down towards the opposite end of the bridge attached to the ship and grab it via Ultrahand.

Next, bring the edge of this bridge in contact with the other end of the broken bridge and attach them together.

Remember that you have to join the two parts of the bridges by the edge. If you place attach them any other way, the bridge would collapse after a short while.

When the bridge is fixed and good to go, a cutscene will start in which Flaxel will comment you for fixing the bridge. The next part of the side adventure is just pure battle.

You have to defeat every single one of the monsters on the pirate ship to complete the “Bring Peace to Faron” adventure in Tears of the Kingdom.

There are only a couple of Bokoblins and Moblins here, which shouldn’t be that hard to get rid of. You can even get onto the ship alone and defeat all the monsters if you feel confident enough.

Once all the monsters are killed, Flaxel will reward you with 100 Rupees, and the adventure will be considered complete. Moreover, you will also be granted access to the Bring Peace to Hebra side adventure as well.

You can also search the pirate ship for upgrade materials after completing the adventure.