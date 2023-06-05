How To Get The Hylian Shield In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the Hylian shield is undoubtedly the strongest shield in the game. This shield comes with a defense rating of 90 points. This high defense allows you to take hits even from the strongest enemies in the game.

You can get this shield early in the game when you first enter the free roam mode. Following our guide will help you get the Hylian shield in Zelda TotK.

Where to find the Hylian Shield in Zelda TotK

To find the Hylian Shield, you must arrive at the Castle Town Prison island west of the Hyrule Castle. Follow the road towards the north, and you will arrive at a dock. You can either build your raft using Zonai Devices like fans and batteries or use the wooden raft already available there.

Whichever you choose, ride it and make your way into docks inside a cave on the northeast side of the Hyrule Castle.

There, get on the staircase platform. On the platform, you will face Gloom Spawn Hands in Zelda TotK. You can get past them or kill them by shooting arrows at them with any bomb attachment.

Afterward, you will arrive at an area with a big unlit torch. You can use the Fire Fruit, or you can light the fire by lighting them with the nearby torch. After you light the big torch, a chest will emerge from the floor. Acquire the Hylian Shield from the chest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

This is how you can find the Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom iconic Hylian Shield.