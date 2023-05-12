Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Crafting Guide – Cooking Food And Elixirs

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an open-world action-adventure game and like most games of this genre, you can craft many items which will help you throughout Hyrule.

Crafting generally includes cooking foods and elixirs which restore health. This doesn’t include crafting weapons or armor, however. So the question is what the extent of crafting in Zelda: Breath of the Wild is.

To that end, we will see how the crafting system works, how you can cook food and elixirs, the ingredients used, and what they do in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

How to cook Food and Elixirs in Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda has many ingredients you can find and use in your cooking recipes. These can be eaten raw, but this is wasteful. You can also add bonus effects to your cooked food which also helps a lot in different areas of the map.

To cook food and elixirs, first, you will need a Cooking Pot. Cooking pots are found around all of Hyrule. The first one you will find is by the Old Man’s house which you will use for the quest Warm Doublet.

Now to cook a meal or elixir, you will need to add ingredients that you have collected. Go to your inventory and select the ingredient you want to add to the pot.

Next, select Hold using the Hold button and select the next ingredient you want to cook. You can select a maximum of 5 ingredients.

Lastly, go to the Cooking Pot and select the Cook option. To cook Elixir recipes, the method is similar to cooking food, but you will need monster parts or parts from a lizard, frog, or insect.

If you have a campfire without a cooking pot, you can Roast a single edible object. This will give the foods 1.5 times more effectiveness than if used raw. The same is the case for freezing your foods by placing them in a cold part of the map.

How to extend the duration of Food and Elixirs

In the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you can add effects to your cooked foods and elixirs. This is dependent on the type of ingredient you use.

Each ingredient provides different effects such as Hasty, Spicy, Chilly, Hearty, Energizing, Enduring, Fireproof, Electro, Sneaky, Mighty, and Tough.

These effects are very useful as they provide players with bonus effects or resistance to negative effects from the environment. To know which ingredient provides which effect, you can read the description.

Each ingredient has a description that will tell you which effect it has when used as a cooking ingredient.

Something important to understand is that you will always get a weak effect when cooking with one ingredient. However, if you combine different ingredients with the same effect, you will get a stronger effect.

On the other hand, never cook two different ingredients with two different effects. They both will cancel each other out to give you food with no effect.

You can also increase the duration of the effect of the food you eat. This can be done by adding special ingredients such as the Silent Princess. The increase in the duration can be stacked up in the same way as the effect does.

There will be a trade-off between the effect and the duration. You can either have a very strong elixir or food but with less duration. Or, you can have a weak potion or food with a long duration.

To extend the duration of elixirs, you will need to add more insects, lizards, or frogs. To make them stronger, the principle is the same as with foods.