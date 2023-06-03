Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Bring Peace To Akkala Walkthrough

You must bring peace to different regions by clearing out monsters and doing other chores. “Bring Peace to Akkala” is one of five such side adventures in Tears of the Kingdom.

Despite what the quest name suggests, this side adventure is pretty straightforward and easy. All you have to do is get rid of some monsters that have taken the bridge next to Cephla Lake.

Clearing out the monsters will allow the nearby villagers and townfolks to use the bridge for their convenience.

How to unlock Bring Peace to Akkala in Zelda: TotK

Remember when we said that this is one of five similar adventures? You have to complete Bring Peace to Eldin before being able to bring peace to Akkala in Tears of the Kingdom.

When you are ready, you have to find Toren at the location marked on the map below to start the side adventure.

Toren can be found before the bridge leading to the South Akkala Plains. This is right next to Cephla Lake and north of Upland Zorona, at coordinates, 3005, 1098, and 0281.

Since the side adventure is automatically started after completing the Bring Peace to Eldin side adventure, you will already have a quest marker on your map indicating his position.

When you see Toren here, talk with him to start the side adventure.

How to complete Bring Peace to Akkala in Zelda: TotK

Toren and his allies have been prepping to fight the monsters on the bridge up ahead. Thankfully, you just caught them in time. Agree to help out Toren and head out with his group.

Toren and his warriors need to make their way to the stronghold, but for that they have to clear the bridge up ahead, occupied by monsters.

The objective is simple – all you have to do is eliminate every single one of the monsters on the bridge. This isn’t very hard to do, especially if you use arrows to land critical hits or bombs to deal massive damage.

Once all of the enemies are felled and the fight is over, a cutscene will start. Toren will thank Link for his help and commend him by saying that he might be the real Monster Control Crew himself.

After the cutscene ends, you will be rewarded with 100 Silver Rupees and the Bring Peace to Akkala side adventure will be considered complete.