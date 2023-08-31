Baldur’s Gate 3 Minsc Approval Rating Guide

You can romance all your companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 by gaining their approval rating, and the same is the case with Minsc. While few companions can be found early on, others are not found until much later, such as Minsc.

Minsc is a Folk Hero and a returning character in BG3 that you do not come across until Act 3. Known for his countless adventures across the Sword Coast and his pet hamster Boo, Minsc has a black-and-white outlook on life. I will tell you about the choices that you can make to raise his approval rating and romance Minsc in BG3.

How to gain Minsc approval in BG3

As Minsc is known for being a Folk Hero, his approval can be gained by committing heroic acts and letting him do the same. Although there is not much information available yet on how to gain Minsc’s approval in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can make the following choices:

During Act 1, keep Jaheira alive. If Jaheira is taken down, she cannot give you Minsc’s companion quest in the last act.

Complete all the objectives as you advance through the High Harper quest and enter the Counting House Vault .

. When you encounter Minsc during the Sewer Battle, do not kill him. Instead, land a non-lethal attack that will hinder him for the moment but keep him alive so he can join your party.

During the conversations with the Emperor Mindflayer in Baldur’s Gate 3, make choices focusing on protecting Minsc.

Commit acts that display heroism.

Keeping Minsc’s love for animals in mind, show kindness to all animals you encounter, especially his pet hamster Boo.

Take Jaheira’s side whenever you can.

Minsc Approval down choices

To make BG3 Minsc’s approval of you go down, you can perform the following: