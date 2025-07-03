How To Get Talisman Of The Dread In Elden Ring

Talisman of the Dread is a unique new talisman in Elden Ring, exclusive to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This talisman represents the lord of wyverns, Bayle, the Dread, whose fury melted the rocks of Jagged Peak while he managed to gravely injure the lord of Ancient Dragons, Placidusax.

Talisman of the Dread is hidden in a secluded hut, which can easily be missed even by veteran players. In this guide, we will help you acquire this talisman and tell you how to use it to enhance various builds to melt your enemies.

Talisman of the Dread Location in Elden Ring

Talisman of the Dread in Elden Ring can be looted from a corpse inside Elder’s Hovel. This rundown establishment can be found in the southeast region of Scadu Altus.

To reach this area, first make your way to the Caste Front Gate site of grace in front of Shadow Keep. From this site of grace, turn back and follow the path southeast.

This will take you through Messmer’s Camp and down a ramp ravaged by multiple Bloodfiend enemies. A poisonous marsh waits for you at the end of the path.

Make sure that you use your mount, Torrent, to survive the poison buildup. Go through the poison swamp while sticking to its right (as the left path leads to Ellac River Cave).

Once you reach the end of the path, jump across the small gap to reach the other side. You will notice a small shack in the distance. It is Elder’s Hovel. Once you enter the shack, you will notice a body with a purple glow of an item.

Interact with it to obtain the Talisman of the Dread in Elden Ring.

Talisman of the Dread Stats and Uses

Talisman of the Dread is a special talisman that boosts the power of all magma attacks by 15%. It doesn’t matter if the magma attack is an ash of war, spell, or a unique weapon skill.

Below is a list of all attacks that are enhanced by this talisman.

Magma Shot (sorcery)

Gelmir’s Fury (sorcery)

Rolling Magma (sorcery)

Rykard’s Rancor (sorcery)

Magma Breath (incantation)

Theodorix’s Magma (incantation)

Bayle’s Tyranny (incantation)

Eruption (ash of war)

Taker’s Flame (exclusive skill for Blasphemous Blade)

Magma Shower (exclusive skill for Magma Blade)

Magma Guillotine (exclusive skill for Magma Wyrm’s Scalesword)

Sea of Magma (exclusive skill for Magma Whip Candlestick)

It weighs 0.6 and can be sold for 500 Runes to any merchant in the game. However, we recommend against selling this talisman as it can only be obtained once per playthrough.

Talisman of the Dread is a must-have talisman for players who rely solely on Fire/Magma builds. It also complements the Blasphemous Blade build by enhancing its skill attack, which can further be enhanced with the Shard of Alexander.