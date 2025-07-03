How To Get The Multilayered Ring Of Light In Elden Ring

Multilayered Ring of Light is a new incantation in Elden Ring introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. A spell bestowed upon the faithful of Miquella, it summons a ring of light that expands on contact with the enemies.

Multilayered Ring of Light incantation in Elden Ring is well-hidden in the depths of the Stone Coffin Fissure. Let us help you find it and craft a devastating holy build around it.

Multilayered Ring of Light Location

Multilayered Ring of Light incantation in Elden Ring can be obtained by killing the Misbegotten Crusader inside the Stone Coffin Fissure area.

To reach this area, you must make your way to the Cerulean Coast. Enter the Ellac River Cave to the west of Shadow Keep and proceed downstream to finally reach the Cerulean Coast.

From the Cerulean Coast site of grace, go all the way south following the shoreline to find a huge crater. Use the Torrent to enter the crater and unlock the Fissure site of grace.

From the Fissure site of grace, go down until you reach the Stone Coffin Fissure area. This is a singular path that you can follow all the way down to the Fissure Cross site of grace.

From the Fissure Cross site of grace, keep going down until you come across a golden phantom of a Leonine Crusader. This enemy behaves like the Leonine Misbegotten boss, and you can take it down with a similar strategy.

Once defeated, Leonine Crusader drops the Multilayered Ring of Light Incantation in Elden Ring.

Multilayered Ring of Light Stats and Uses

The Multilayered Ring of Light incantation in Elden Ring requires 36 Faith to cast. It also requires 23 FP and 28 Stamina per cast in addition to 1 spell slot and a good scared seal.

This spell can be charged to deal more damage. However, it consumes 36 Stamina when charged. The damage done by this spell is Holy damage, and it also causes 8 Stance damage per hit (10 when charged).

Multilayered Ring of Light incantation summons a circular projectile that deals 7 hits to the enemies (9 when charged). This spell can be enhanced 15% by using Dryleaf Seal and can be further increased by another 15% by using the Godfrey Icon.

Only one instance of this spell can be used. If you cast another one while the first one is active, the first one will be cancelled. For this reason, you can’t spam this attack.

This spell can also be cast on horseback. However, it will significantly slow down the torrent. When compared with the Discus of Light incantation, Multilayered of Light is better when it comes to damage output and Faith Incant scaling.

However, it requires more FP and Stamina and can’t be spammed, unlike the Discus of Light. We still prefer it over Discus of Light to use with the endgame Incantation builds in Elden Ring.

Multilayered Ring of Light: Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using two fully upgraded Dryleaf Seals (can be done in NG+) to increase the damage output by 32%. Equip Circlet of Light to further increase the damage output up to 43%.

Use the following talismans to further enhance the damage output.

Godfrey Icon. Increases the attack power of charged spells by 15%.

Flock’s Canvas Talisman. Increases attack power by another 8%.

Sacred Scorpion Charm. Increases attack power of Holy attacks by 12% at the cost of an additional 10% physical damage taken.

Radagon Icon. Decreases the time required to cast spells.

As this is an NG+ build with a level 180+ character, distribute your stat points as follows.

Vigor : 60

: 60 Mind : 36

: 36 Dexterity : 40

: 40 Faith: 80

Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of Wondrous physick.

Holy Shrouding Cracked Tear . Increases the attack power of Holy attacks by 20% for the next 3 minutes.

. Increases the attack power of Holy attacks by 20% for the next 3 minutes. Opaline Hardtear. Decreases damage taken from all kinds of attacks.

Cast the following body buffing spells before the start of a fight with any boss.

With this build, you can deal massive damage and kill any boss with a few hits.