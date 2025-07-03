How To Get The Fire Serpent Incantation In Elden Ring

Fire Serpent Incantation is a new spell in Elden Ring added with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This spell summons a serpent-shaped flame that targets the caster’s enemies with a furious speed.

A spell crafted by the Fire Knights to honor their lord, Messmer, the Fire Serpent Spell uses fire instead of Messmer’s Flame. In this guide, we will tell you how to find this spell and how you can use it effectively against enemies to melt them down.

Fire Serpent Incantation Location in Elden Ring

Fire Serpent Incantation in Elden Ring can be looted from a corpse inside the backroom of the Specimen Storehouse of the Shadow Keep.

To reach this area, start from Moorth Ruins and find the shortcut to reach the Bonny Village. From Bonny Village, go all the way east to cross both bridges.

Travel northwest on the well-trodden path to reach the entrance of the Church District. This area is flooded, and you must jump across rooftops to make it to the other side.

Once on the other side, drop down into the building and kill a couple of Fire Knights to find a secret elevator. Use the elevator to reach the Specimen Storehouse, the Back site of grace.

From the site of grace, go forward and climb the first ladder to the right. Turn right and climb the stairs until you reach a library with some scorched enemies. Enter the next room and interact with the dead body to collect the Fire Serpent Incantation in Elden Ring.

Fire Serpent Incantation Stats and Uses

Fire Serpent Incantation requires 16 Faith, 11 FP, 22 Stamina, and 1 spell slot to cast. It belongs to Messmer’s Flame incantations and can only be cast by using a sacred seal.

This incantation can be charged at the cost of additional stamina (29). It deals 1.68 x Incant Scaling damage when cast normally and 2.10 x Incant Scaling damage when charged.

Fire Serpent incantation summons a short flame in the form of a serpent that targets the enemies. If no enemy is selected, it targets the closest one. It also deals 6 stance damage to the enemies (8 when charged).

This incantation is boosted 15% by using Fire Knight’s Seal, like the rest of Messmer Flame incantations. You can also use Godfrey Icon to increase the attack power of the Fire Serpent incantation by an additional 15% when charged.

Messmer’s Helm and Fire Knight’s Armor also increase the potency of this spell by 3% and 4% respectively. By using the items above, you can easily gain to 40% increase in damage output.

However, this spell falls short of Catch Flame, which has a higher range and deals more stance damage. Even if you apply all the buffs mentioned above to the Fire Serpent incantation in Elden Ring, Catch Flame still outperforms it by roughly 5% making it a much more desirable option.