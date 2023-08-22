Should You Trust Elminster Aumar In Baldur’s Gate 3

Elminster Aumar in Baldur’s Gate 3 is an ancient wizard with centuries of age. He is a notable and influential figure in the realm of Faerûn. Elminster Aumar has been guarding the Forgotten Realms from many dangers and still providing his services.

During your confrontation with Elminster Aumar in BG3, you can trust or reject his offer to heal Gale from the curse. Our guide will provide details about how to meet Elminster Aumar, what choices you should opt for, and their consequences.

How to meet Elminster Aumar in BG3

You can’t go straight to this Wizard and have a conversation. To initiate the discussion, you must ensure you have Gale in your party. Gale will work as a mediator so that you can talk with Aumar.

You can come across Elminster Aumar near a cliff on the way from the Trielta Crags in the Rosymorn Monastery in the Shadow Cursed Lands. When you get there, you will find an old man with a long beard suited in a blue robe. That is Elminster Aumar.

When you approach Elminster Aumar in BG3, he will recognize Gale and begin to talk with him. He will then ask you for a private conversation with Gale.

After their conversation, Gale will tell you that Emlinster Aumar has offered to help him remove the curse.

The context for this offer is that a curse afflicts Gale. He thinks that Gale can save the Faerun. He believes that Gale is from an ancient Prophecy, but the curse stops him.

Elminster Aumar assures you that he can help you find the cure for Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3. Now, you have to decide whether you can trust Elminster Aumar.

Consequences of trusting Elminster Aumar

Elminster Aumar offers you help by healing Gale’s Curse. However, his behavior is very enigmatic, and often you will doubt his considerations.

He could have another motive only he knows, and blindly accepting his decisions can lead you and your companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 astray.

Consequences of not trusting Elminster Aumar

Not trusting Elminster Aumar by rejecting his offer also comes with a consequence. You will not unlock a mysterious region in the Shadow Cursed Lands. This region can only be unlocked after you accept Elminster Aumar’s offer to help you.

Another fact of rejecting Elminster Aumar’s offer is that Gale will live cursed.

How Elminster Aumar may impact Baldur’s Gate 3 Story

Elminster Aumar in BG3 comprehends upcoming dangers to Faerun, so he offers to help Gale eliminate his curse. His help can heal Gale through Absolute Artifact, and also, you will unlock a hidden area in the Shadow Cursed Lands which will otherwise be hidden if you don’t trust Elminster Aumar.

But his enigmatic behavior seems suspicious to most players, and he might have an evil hidden motive that will affect your relationship with your companions. But still, you can trust Elminster Aumar offer as it has better consequences than not selecting it in BG3.