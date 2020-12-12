Clothing is an essential element of your appearance customization in Cyberpunk 2077 because it makes you look good and provides protection. In this Cyberpunk 2077 Best Outfits/Clothing List guide, we will tell you everything related to clothes, types of clothes and clothing sets. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.
Cyberpunk 2077 Best Outfits and Clothing List
There are 7 different categories of clothes in Cyberpunk 2077 that includes:
- Head: These are the things that you wear on your head like Cap, Hat, Helmet, Scarf and Balaclava.
- Face: These are the things that you use to cover your face like Techpiece, mask, visor and glasses.
- Legs: These are the things that you wear on your legs like Pants, Shorts and Skirts.
- Feet: These are the things that you wear on your feet for protection and to look good like Boots, Formal Shoes and Casual Shoes.
- Inner Torso: These are the things that you wear on your upper body like Undershirt, Tight Jumpsuit, Formal Shirt, T-Shirt, Shirt and Tank-top.
- Outer Torso: These are the things that you wear on top of Inner Torso like Jacket, Formal Jacket, Jumpsuit, Vest, Coat, Dress and Loose Shirt.
- Special: These are unique and special items or even complete Body-Suits.
Clothing List
There are different items for each category of Clothes in Cyberpunk 2077. You can mix and match these outfits in Cyberpunk 2077 to create your own unique character.
Head
In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the items that you wear on your head.
- Scratched Visor Helmet
- Reinforced-Cotton Headband
- Aztec Winter Beenie
- D43-Mon Assault Helmet with Polycarbonate Visor
- Arasaka Cap with Camera
- Tell Me I’m Cute Pilot Cap With TechnoPolymer Goggles.
Face
In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you use to cover your face.
- Stylish Turquoise Sport Glasses
- Akai Oni Titanium Boostknit Menpo
- Trilayers Stell Ocuset
- Mox Gas Mas With Custom Protective Layer.
Legs
In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on your legs.
- Urban Laser Anti-Puncture Neotac Biker Pants
- Durable Windbreaker Pants
- Light Psycho Knee-Padded Yoros
- Golden Mean Aramid-Stitch Formal Skirt
- Rosa Escarlata Pollyamide-Weave Slim-Fits
- Old N54 Athletic shorts
Feet
In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on your feet for protection and to look good.
- Rubber-Reinforced Tactical Boots
- Sturdy Orchid Dawn Synhleather Biker Boots
- Street Shoes With Multilayered Protection
- Turquoisewall Composite Punk High-Tops
- Titanium-Fitted Polyamide Combat Boots
- High-Resistant Military Boots
- Used Leather Combat Boots
- Heavy-Duty Punk Fleets
- Muddy Fleets
Inner Torso
In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on your Upper body.
- Classic Chem-Hardened Button-Up
- Spotted Sleeveless T-Shirt
Outer Torso
In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on top of Inner Torso.
- Bai Long High-Alloy-Steel-Sequined Jacket
- Trauma Team Armor-Weave Tactical Vest
- Stained Puncture-Resistant Coat
- Marbre Dore Suit Jacket With Discreet Bulletproof Lining
- Camo Western Fringe Vest
- Synweave Armor-Layered Psycho Bomber
- Arasaka Polycarbonate-Laced Bulletproof Aramid Vest
- Aramid-Weave Ten70 Sunset Jumpsuit
- Feline Fury Flame Resistant Cocktail Jacket
- Durable Militech Training Jumpsuit.
Unique Clothes
In Cyberpunk 2077, there are certain clothing items and complete Body-Suits that you cannot buy from Vendors or loot them from enemies.
You can wear these sets on top of your armor, but they do not provide any mechanical benefits. Details about these items is mentioned below:
Johnny’s Shirt
Johnny’s Shirt can be obtained after completing a Side Job with the title “Parasite.”
Johnny’s Pants
Johnny’s Pants can be found inside a pink suitcase in a gig named “Psychofan.”
Johnny’s Shoes
Johnny’s Shoes can be found inside a Bootleg Locker during the Family Heirloom Gig.
Johnny’s Aviators
Johnny’s Aviators can be obtained during a Side Job named “Chippin’ In.”
Arasaka Spacesuit
Arasaka Spacesuit can be obtained by completing the Path of Glory Epilogue. Choose to enter the well after completing Rogue’s Path or the Secret Ending.
Aldecados Rally Bolero Jacket
Aldecados Rally Bolero Jacket can be obtained during the “We Gotta Live Together” Main Job. You have to do Panam’s Path and play through the Nomad ending to get this Jacket.
Fake Samurai Jacket
Fake Samurai Jacket can be obtained during a Side Job named “Small Man, Big Mouth.”
Retrothrusters
Retrothrusters can be obtained from behind the Afterlife’s Bar during “For Whom The Bell Tolls” Main Job. You have to do Rogue’s Path and play through the Johnny ending to pick this item.
Neoprene Diving Suit
Neoprene Diving Suit can be obtained by completing the “Pyramid Song” Side Job.
Arasaka Hazmat Suit
Arasaka Hazmat Suit can be found in the BC Club while looting during the “Greed Never Pays” gig.
Virtual Jump Suit
Virtual Jump Suit can be obtained by progressing naturally through the story mode.
Bandage Wrapping
Bandage Wrapping can be obtained by progressing through the story mode.
NCPD Chem-Resistant Hazmat Suit
NCPD Chem-Resistant Hazmat Suit can be obtained from dead NCPD Officers while exploring the game world.