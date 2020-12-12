Clothing is an essential element of your appearance customization in Cyberpunk 2077 because it makes you look good and provides protection. In this Cyberpunk 2077 Best Outfits/Clothing List guide, we will tell you everything related to clothes, types of clothes and clothing sets. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Cyberpunk 2077 Best Outfits and Clothing List

There are 7 different categories of clothes in Cyberpunk 2077 that includes:

Head: These are the things that you wear on your head like Cap, Hat, Helmet, Scarf and Balaclava.

Clothing List

There are different items for each category of Clothes in Cyberpunk 2077. You can mix and match these outfits in Cyberpunk 2077 to create your own unique character.

Head

In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the items that you wear on your head.

Scratched Visor Helmet

Reinforced-Cotton Headband

Aztec Winter Beenie

D43-Mon Assault Helmet with Polycarbonate Visor

Arasaka Cap with Camera

Tell Me I’m Cute Pilot Cap With TechnoPolymer Goggles.

Face

In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you use to cover your face.

Stylish Turquoise Sport Glasses

Akai Oni Titanium Boostknit Menpo

Trilayers Stell Ocuset

Mox Gas Mas With Custom Protective Layer.

Legs

In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on your legs.

Urban Laser Anti-Puncture Neotac Biker Pants

Durable Windbreaker Pants

Light Psycho Knee-Padded Yoros

Golden Mean Aramid-Stitch Formal Skirt

Rosa Escarlata Pollyamide-Weave Slim-Fits

Old N54 Athletic shorts

Feet

In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on your feet for protection and to look good.

Rubber-Reinforced Tactical Boots

Sturdy Orchid Dawn Synhleather Biker Boots

Street Shoes With Multilayered Protection

Turquoisewall Composite Punk High-Tops

Titanium-Fitted Polyamide Combat Boots

High-Resistant Military Boots

Used Leather Combat Boots

Heavy-Duty Punk Fleets

Muddy Fleets

Inner Torso

In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on your Upper body.

Classic Chem-Hardened Button-Up

Spotted Sleeveless T-Shirt

Outer Torso

In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on top of Inner Torso.

Bai Long High-Alloy-Steel-Sequined Jacket

Trauma Team Armor-Weave Tactical Vest

Stained Puncture-Resistant Coat

Marbre Dore Suit Jacket With Discreet Bulletproof Lining

Camo Western Fringe Vest

Synweave Armor-Layered Psycho Bomber

Arasaka Polycarbonate-Laced Bulletproof Aramid Vest

Aramid-Weave Ten70 Sunset Jumpsuit

Feline Fury Flame Resistant Cocktail Jacket

Durable Militech Training Jumpsuit.

Unique Clothes

In Cyberpunk 2077, there are certain clothing items and complete Body-Suits that you cannot buy from Vendors or loot them from enemies.

You can wear these sets on top of your armor, but they do not provide any mechanical benefits. Details about these items is mentioned below:

Johnny’s Shirt

Johnny’s Shirt can be obtained after completing a Side Job with the title “Parasite.”

Johnny’s Pants

Johnny’s Pants can be found inside a pink suitcase in a gig named “Psychofan.”

Johnny’s Shoes

Johnny’s Shoes can be found inside a Bootleg Locker during the Family Heirloom Gig.

Johnny’s Aviators

Johnny’s Aviators can be obtained during a Side Job named “Chippin’ In.”

Arasaka Spacesuit

Arasaka Spacesuit can be obtained by completing the Path of Glory Epilogue. Choose to enter the well after completing Rogue’s Path or the Secret Ending.

Aldecados Rally Bolero Jacket

Aldecados Rally Bolero Jacket can be obtained during the “We Gotta Live Together” Main Job. You have to do Panam’s Path and play through the Nomad ending to get this Jacket.

Fake Samurai Jacket

Fake Samurai Jacket can be obtained during a Side Job named “Small Man, Big Mouth.”

Retrothrusters

Retrothrusters can be obtained from behind the Afterlife’s Bar during “For Whom The Bell Tolls” Main Job. You have to do Rogue’s Path and play through the Johnny ending to pick this item.

Neoprene Diving Suit

Neoprene Diving Suit can be obtained by completing the “Pyramid Song” Side Job.

Arasaka Hazmat Suit

Arasaka Hazmat Suit can be found in the BC Club while looting during the “Greed Never Pays” gig.

Virtual Jump Suit

Virtual Jump Suit can be obtained by progressing naturally through the story mode.

Bandage Wrapping

Bandage Wrapping can be obtained by progressing through the story mode.

NCPD Chem-Resistant Hazmat Suit

NCPD Chem-Resistant Hazmat Suit can be obtained from dead NCPD Officers while exploring the game world.