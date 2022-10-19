Best Clothing Store Locations in Cyberpunk 2077

Clothing stores in Cyberpunk 2077 let you spend heartily on fancy threads that often have amazing stats to back the swagger. That’s why knowing which merchant has clothes of your choice is very important in the game.

Jump into this guide as it will help you locate the best Clothing Stores in Night City, to aid you during your adventures in Cyberpunk 2077.

Clothing stores in Westbrook

Badlands

This store is located near the trailer park. You can find different clothing items in this store including Coolit, hats, denim shorts, and much more.

Clothing stores in Corpo Plaza

Appel De Paris

Appel De Paris is one of the best clothing merchants in Cyberpunk 2077. To find this store, head to Arasaka Tower and fast travel from here. You can find plenty of unique clothing items in this store including Cut-it-out, Antivenom, and Superinsulator.

Clothing stores in Wellsprings

Stylishly

This clothing store in Cyberpunk is located near the Cannery Plaza. The clothing items offered by this merchant include Coolit, Deadeye, Soft-sole, and clothing specs which include Mirama reinforced-composite cowboy hats as well.

Clothing stores in Downtown

Jinguji

Jinguji is probably the best clothing merchant in Cyberpunk 2077. This clothing store is located near the Halsey & MLK station. A wide range of clothing items and specs are offered by this store which includes Deadeye, Panacea, Predator, Cut-it-out, Durable emerald speed polyamide beanie, Chick pink dragon skirt with fiberglass sequins, and Enhanced daemon hunter tongues.

Clothing stores in West Wind Estate

Fashion

As the name suggests, this is probably the most famous clothing store in Cyberpunk 2077. You can easily find this store by fast traveling from West Wind Apartments. You can buy plenty of clothing items from this merchant in the game.

Items offered by this store in Cyberpunk 2077 include Soft-Sole, Antivenom, Cut-It-Out, Laminated security hardhat with headset, Stylish ten70 daemon hunter coat, and Psycho flexiweave long-sleeve.