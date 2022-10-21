Cyberpunk 2077 Rogue Romance Guide

Rogue is one of Johnny’s old partners in Cyberpunk 2077. She has always been with him, and after his death, she became an underground fixer. Of course, it’s natural that when you meet her in Cyberpunk 2077, you like her since Johnny has become a part of you.

Rogue is one of the few NPCs you can start a romance with in Cyberpunk 2077 and this guide will help you do that by walking you through the entire process.

How to meet Rogue Amendiares

Like all other main NPCs in Cyberpunk 207, you meet Rogue through one of the in-game missions. Your first interaction with Rogue is in the mission ‘Ghost Town’, where V has to meet Rogue to get her help in finding where he can find Anders Hellman.

Naturally, Rogue, being a big-time fixer, doesn’t care about you until you let Johnny speak to her, which Helps persuade her to help you.

Even though you meet Rogue in Ghost Town, your romance options do not open up until you have completed the mission ‘Chippin’ In’ where Johnny goes out of his way to help Rogue with some of her work.

Rogue Amendiares romance requirements

Other than playing through the story and completing Rogue’s missions, there are no specific requirements for starting Rogue Amendiares Romance.

Your body type doesn’t matter, nor do you have to go out of your way to start the romance. Of course, you do have to go out of your way to complete the romance.

How to romance Rogue Amendiares

The mission that works towards progressing your romance with Rogue comes after Rogue’s side mission, ‘Chippin’ In’. Once you complete this mission, you need to call Rogue and ask her out, unlocking the side mission ‘Blistering Love’.

For this mission, Johnny will take over your body and take Rogue out for a date.

Johnny will pick up Rogue from her club, Afterlife, and take her to an old drive-in cinema where he and Rogue used to hang out. When watching the movie, you will start chatting with Rogue. Select the following answers to complete Rogue Amendiares’ Romance.

Lured you to the movies to get laid, by the way.

Only thing that matters is I came back to you.

[Kiss] More than I expected.

After the last dialogue where you kiss Rogue, an intimate scene will start, however, Rogue will change her mind during the fooling around. You don’t get the full scene.

She will appreciate the time you gave her, and that’s it. This is how far you can get with Rogue Amendiares Romance in Cyberpunk 2077. This romance will forge an alliance with rogue, which is required for one of the endings of Cyberpunk 2077.