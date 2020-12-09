With the release of one of the most awaited and hyped games of the year, Cyberpunk 2077, we are here to provide you some Cyberpunk 2077 Tips and Tricks to have you set to take on Night City by storm.

Cyberpunk 2077 is CDPR’s most ambitious RPG to date and features a lot of deep gameplay mechanics and systems working in tandem.

While the game gets you started with them, it might not do a good enough job explaining everything in detail.

For that very purpose, these Cyberpunk 2077 tips have been prepared to explain each important aspect of the game.

Skill Tree

Your skill tree offers upgrades depending on the skills you use most. For example, if you have a habit of using handguns a lot, the skill points that are to be invested for unlocking bonuses for handguns are earned regularly, as compared to other weapons.

For this, it is highly recommended that you try out different weapons and skills so that all of your abilities upgrade together.

This allows you to be more versatile and makes it easy and more fun to handle different situations differently, and the game does not become repetitive.

Hacking

Hacking is one of the most useful skills you can use. Most of the enemies and locations in Cyberpunk 2077 have cameras, defense systems and robotic support that you can either destroy or take over by hacking them.

Even if your V is not a Netrunner, make sure you invest in basic hacking skills allowing you to disable defense systems, destroy drones, and deal damage to enemies by hacking their Cyberware in stealth as well as in direct confrontation.

Mobile Messages

Your V’s mobile phone will, most of the time, be bursting with messages from NPCs. These messages and calls are from Fixers sending you details about different jobs you can do and cars you can purchase.

Other than Fixers, most of the main missions and side missions become available after getting texts from your friends in Night City.

These messages gain you access to some of the best and highest rewarding missions in the game, so make sure you do not ignore them, so you do not miss out on a huge part of the game or even potential romances.

Fast Travel

Cyberpunk 2077 has an extensive Fast Travel system, allowing you to travel almost anywhere in an instant.

To unlock these fast travel points, you need to travel through the city first in your vehicle. As you move across the city, you will pass glowing holographic stations that get marked in blue.

These serve as fast travel points. You can easily build your fast travel system early on in the game.

However, even though it saves a lot of time, it is not recommended for players to use fast travel all the time.

This is because, as mentioned above, most of the missions and jobs that you are offered in the game are unlocked through messages and calls of NPCs. Fast traveling a lot keeps you from getting these texts and slows the progression of your game.

Side Missions

You will be offered a lot of jobs and side missions in the game. Even though you can easily ignore them and move on with the main story, you should pay attention to them now and then.

These missions allow you to spend time with the characters that offer these side missions and increase your relationship with them.

Doing so will help you initiate romance with different characters and offer some of the best missions and moments in the game.

With these, side missions are a quick way to level up and gain skill points and reward you with some of the best weapons in the game that allows you to progress through the game much better.

Leveling up

Like most RPG games, you upgrade your character and earn skill points that allow you to unlock more skills that can then be used in the game. However, Cyberpunk 2077 has multiple skill points that you earn.

The first is the Perk Points. These are your conventional skill points that you use to unlock more perks in specific skill trees.

It’s worth spending Perk Points on upgrades you want, depending on how you wish to play the game. These amp up your combat, hacking, crafting and stealth abilities.

The other is Attribute Points that you can use to scale up your various attributes. These mostly deal with abilities such as passive conversations, hacking tougher systems and interacting with objects.

Investing in attributes unlocks additional skills and perks, which you can then purchase. Check out our attribute guide to learn more.

Street Credit

Street Cred represents your total reputation in the game. Earning reputation allows you to get stronger and bigger jobs with better rewards and payloads, as well as access to better vendors with better and stronger items. Completing various tasks in the game gains you Street Cred.

Cyberdeck Ram

This is one of the attributes that players have a difficult time understanding. Basically, it means the RAM of your Cyberware. Higher RAM allows you to use multiple quick hacks easily as well as reduces the cooldown time. Just as in actual computers!

Useless Weapons

As you progress, you will surely stock up on weapons that are no longer relevant and become useless over time. Instead of letting them lying around in your inventory, it is better to sell them if you need extra cash.

If they are higher level, dismantle them to get parts. These parts or components can then be used to upgrade your current weapon. Make sure you do not waste a lot of resources on a single weapon, as you will get better weapons as the game progresses.

Iconic Weapons

Iconic weapons are rare and have special perks that make them extremely useful. These are earned by completing major story missions and completing side mission quests.

These are unique weapons and should not be wasted in selling. Either dismantle them if you are absolutely sure that you do not need them, otherwise keep them and upgrade them later on in the game.

Clothing

Just as iconic weapons, your cloths offer bonuses that grant you additional perks in the game, so make sure you pick your clothing carefully after examining their bonuses.

Stashing your Weapons

You cannot carry all your weapons on you at the same time as they do weigh and will slow you down.

Even though you can upgrade yourself to carry more weapons, it is better to stash unwanted weapons in your apartment in the stash area. Otherwise, you have the option of stashing items in the trunks of your vehicles.

Either the trunk of your starter vehicles or any vehicle you get from a Fixer, dump your weapons in the stash in your car and just get on with your game