Persona 4 Golden Midnight Trivia Miracle Quiz Guide

Persona 4 Golden features a mini-game called the ‘Midnight Trivia Miracle Quiz’ which is a quiz show available in the ‘TV Listings’ category in the main menu. To help you answer all the questions correctly in the Persona 4 Golden Midnight Trivia Miracle Quiz, we’ve prepared this guide to give you the answers of every possible question you can be asked.

Persona 4 Golden Midnight Trivia Miracle Quiz

Before we get to the answers, let’s talk about how this game works. First of all, you can access it through the main menu under the ‘TV Listings’ section.

It is marked as ‘3 Ch Inaba Public Access’. It’ll become available once the Investigation Team solve the murder mystery in Inaba.

This quiz show, hosted by ‘On The Mark’ Teddieson, pits you up against Chie Satonaka, Yosuke Hanamura and Yukiko Amagi.

There are three rounds in this mini-game: The Qualifying Round, The Playoffs and The Finals. One thing to note is that there is a prerequisite for the Finals, which requires you to be on the true ending path.

If you finish all three of these rounds, you’ll be rewarded with a trophy called ‘A New Quiz King’.

There are 20 questions in each round. There is a chance for one of these questions to be worth more points than the other questions.

Whoever accumulates the most points at the end of the round wins. In the case of a tie, nobody will win. Remember that you can restart the challenge if you lose hope during the round.

When Teddie asks a question, you have to buzz in within a few seconds and select the correct answer.

There is negative marking in Persona 4 Golden Midnight Trivia Miracle Quiz, meaning you’ll lose a point if you answer incorrectly. The questions will be totally random.

Quiz Answers

Q. What is the full name of the replacement 2nd year in class 2, Ms. Kashiwagi?

Noriko Kashiwagi

Q. At Okina Station, on which side of the stairways are the escalators?

Both sides

Q. How many horse statues line the walls at the entrance to Yukiko’s Castle?

6

Q. There is a statue of a frog in the middle of Shiroku Store. What does it have in its mouth?

A pipe

Q. There is a cafe famous for its sublime coffee in front of Okina Station. What is the name of this coffee shop?

Chagall

Q. Every character has victory poses after battle. Which of these actions does Chie mostly perform?

Backflip

Q. Most of the floors in Yukiko’s Castle change, but the top floor is always the same. Which story is the top floor?

8th

Q. The “Exhaustion” ailment makes you lose SP every turn and decreases defense. Which item cures Exhaustion?

Royal Jelly

Q. The Yomenaido Bookstore sells a number of different books, including the hit “___ Teacher” series. Fill in the blank!

Bullied

Q. What is the 11th major tarot arcana?

Strength

Q. What is the last name of Hanako, Yasogami High School’s larger-than-life student?

Ohtani

Q. What skill allows the party to escape from most battles?

Trafuri

Q. What color pipe was Shadow Rise holding onto?

Gold

Q. Everyone knows the home shopping program “Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities”. Which of these phrases are in the theme song?

Granter of your desires

Q. What item would be useful to strike Yukiko’s weakness?

Ice Cube

Q. Who is the plain teacher who teaches geography?

Yamada

Q. In the Quelorie Magic commercial, Rise says “Enough with going to the gym! Good thing there’s something…” what?

“…even I can handle!”

Q. Who is the boy’s P.E. teacher who always wears a red track suit?

Kondo

Q. Which skill allows party members to get back up after being knocked down?

Re Patra

Q. Who is the English teacher who has only been outside the country once, and only for a week?

Kondo

Q. Cafe Chagall in front of Okina Station is known for its owner’s original blend. What is the owner’s name?

Mumon

Q.In the show logo that appeared with Shadow Kanji, fill in the blank: “___! Kanji Tatsumi in Rosy Steam Paradise!”

Men Only

Q. What is the name of the employee at the Okina Station costume shop, Croco Fur?

Reiko Osa

Q. When Teddie became available to fight, what was his default weapon?

Spikey Punch

Q. “Your soulmate will appear if you stare into a television set on a rainy night…” What rumor did I just describe?

The Midnight Channel

Q. Which skill does Yukiko’s Persona Konohana Sakuya NOT have when she first join the team?

Media

Q. What color ribbon does Nanako Dojima wear in her hair?

Pink

Q. Among the boys of Yasogami High, what is the ritual of asking Yukiko out on a date called?

The Amagi Challenge

Q. What ailment does the skill “Soul Break” cause?

Exhaustion

Q. Who is the contemporary writing teacher who teaches class with a hand puppet that his wife made for him?

Hosoi

Q. What weapon does Yosuke’s Persona Jiraiya carry?

Shuriken

Q. What elementary school grade is Nanako-chan in?

1st grade

Q. Which of the following items is NOT sold at Shiroku Store?

Peach Seed

Q. Which is the name of the weekend shopping program with the catchy tune?

Tanaka’s Amazing

Q. What skill raises one ally’s critical hit rate?

Rebellion

Q. What was on Shadow Naoto’s back?

Airplane wings

Q. Yosuke had many things to say about the curry he ate on the school trip. Which of these adjectives did he NOT use?

Sticky

Q. What is the name of the item needed to open the locked door in the Steamy Bathhouse?

Bathhouse Key

Q. What was the name of the skill Shadow Rise used?

Supreme Insight

Q. What is written on the back of Chie’s bike helmet?

29

Q. All the lockers at the entrance in the Steamy Bathhouse have the same number. What is that number?

201

Q. How much is a ganmodoki at Marukyu Tofu?

200 yen

Q. What skill has the same effect as the Purifying Salt item?

Dekunda

Q. What Shadow does the Shadow “Positive King” summons?

Secret Bambino

Q. What is the name of the now-closed electronics store in the north side of the central shopping district?

Ichikawa Electronics

Q. Which of the following items recovers the most SP?

Cough Drop

Q. Which skill has the effect “Deals medium Physical damage to 1 foe?”

Assault Dive

Q. There are many special classrooms at Yasogami High School. Which of these is NOT on the Practice Building’s 1st floor?

Art room

Q. The first victim of the serial killings was Mayumi Yamano… Her lover was Taro Namatame. Who is Namatame’s wife?

Misuzu Hiiragi

Q. Which of the following armors has the lowest defense?

Kevlar Vest

Q. Several skills consume HP to perform. Which of these skills costs the most HP?

Swift Strike

Q. What is the name of the now closed pharmacy on the north side of the central shopping district?

Nakanishi Drugs

Q. Which of the following items recovers the most HP and SP?

Chewing Soul

Q. What is the name of the now closed bicycle shop on the north side of the central shopping district?

Bigstone

Q. The skill “Navas Nebula” does medium physical damage to all foes, as well as causes an ailment. Which is it?

Exhaustion

Q. During the “Miss” Yasogami Pageant, Yosuke was given a catch phrase. What was part of it?

Pure disappointment

Q. Ms. Sofue, AKA “Queen Tut” always carries a rod. Which hand does she carry it with?

Right

Q. The shopping district doesn’t have much car traffic, though there is a road. What’s the speed limit there?

30 kph

Q. The bulletin board by the police station of Okina Station says, “It’s everyone job to keep __ __ safe?” Fill in the blank!

Your neighborhood

Q. Many symbols are shown on the walls of the Void Quest. What hangs above the doorways that lead to stairs?

Sword

Q. Yasogami High has a classroom building and a practice building. Which of these is NOT on the 2nd floor of the classroom building?

Nurse’s Office

Q. What was the distinguishing feature of the fortune teller at the Yasogami High Culture Festival?

Long nose

Q. What was Yosuke holding at the Summer Festival on August 20?

Corn on the cob

Q. One of these weapons makes a different sound than the others. Which is it?

Golf Club

Q. How many vending machines are there at the central shopping district?

4

Q. At the entrance to the TV world that you get in from the TV at Junes, who is standing just to Teddie’s right?

Chie

Q. Which of the following items recovers the most HP for a single ally?

Antibiotic Gel

Q. The Samegawa River that flow through town is often used as a place to go. Which class of river is it considered?

Class 2

Q. What is the second to last stop on the train line going to Yasoinaba?

Higashi–Inaba

Q. How many student desks are there in Class 2-2 of Yasogami High School?

28

Q. What stuffed animal is located on the bottom row around the corner of the lockers at the back of Class 2-2?

Panda

Q. “Daidara Metalworks” in the central shopping district is known for its scar-faced owner. What does the dot after “Daidara” mean?

Daidara Bocchi

Q. When Kanji joined your team what was his default weapon?

Folding Chair

Q. Which of these skills did Shadow Teddie use in battle?

Nihil Hand

Q. Which of these animals DOESN’T have a picture drawn of it near the Junes food court?

Panda

Q. What is the weakness of the “Pursuing Pesce,” which appears in the Steamy Bathhouse?

Light

Q. What is the name of the Shadow that self-destructs at the Steamy Bathhouse?

Iron Dice

Q. What was the name of the Shadow you fought in Heaven to save Nanako-chan?

Kunino–sagiri

Q. There are several banners about ramen at Shichiri Beach. How many are there?

Four

Q. Which food is the object on the counter in the middle of the Junes food court?

Soft serve

Q. What color afro does the host of the “Miss” Yasogami Pageant have?

Pink

Q. How many chairs are there in Class 2-2 of Yasogami High School?

29

Q. What is pinned to the right side of Teddie’s shirt when Chie and Yukiko dress him for the first time at Junes?

Nothing

Q. Rare Shadows in the TV world glow gold. Which of the following ISN’T the name of a real rare Shadow?

Glory Hand

Q. If you buy two Balms of Life and one Value Medicine, how much have you spent?

11600 yen

Q. If you were watching the band show at Junes on October 10th, who would be on the far right of the stage?

Naoto

Q. How many human outlines are drawn on the floor at the entrance to the TV world?

18

Q. Who is the student council president of Gekkoukan High School?

Chihiro Fushimi

Q. How many fire extinguishers are located in the hallways of Yasogami High School’s Practice Building?

9

Q. What effect does using the Orange Smash have?

Recovers health

Q. Which of the following is NOT found in the Yasogami High nurse’s office

Instant soba

Q. What is the jingle in Junes commercials?

Every day’s great

Q. What is the name of the special meal at Aiya that you can have for free… if you manage to eat it all?

Mega Beef Bowl

Q. How many days were forecast to be clear the entire day during the month of May?

6

Q. Who is the world history teacher with the nickname “Queen Tut”?

Sofue

Q. What accessory increases the evasion rate against fire attacks?

Fire Suppressor

Q. What is the name of the shrine located at the north side of the central shopping district?

Tatsuhime Shrine

Q. Which of the following Shadows does NOT appear in Yukiko’s Castle?

Phantom Master

Q. How many rows from the front is Chie’s desk in her class?

3

Q. Which of the following doesn’t come out of the capsule machine in front of the Shiroku Store?

Bamboo Dragonfly

Q. Which of these was Shadow Kanji wearing on his feet?

Black loafers

Q. What was the name of the hotel in Seaside City that the class stayed in on the trip to Tatsumi Port Island?

Clamshell Inn

Q. What did Class 2-1 do for Yasogami High’s Culture festival

A play

Q. During the “Miss” Yasogami Pageant, Kanji was given a catch phrase. What was it?

Runaway express train

Q. To attract customers for the group date café, you pretended to be customers. Who sat across from Chie?

Kanji

Q. How much does a ticket to the “30 Frame” movie theater in Okina Station cost?

1500 yen

Q. What design is printed on the fox’s apron?

Hearts

Q. What vegetable does Daisuke of Yasogami High School’s soccer team hate?

Green Pepper

Q. Portraits of famous composers line the walls of Yasogami High School’s music room, Whose portrait isn’t there?

Chopin

Q. What arcana does the Shadow “Lying Hablerie” in Yukiko’s Castle belong to?

Magician

Q. What color flowers grow at the entrance to the Void Quest?

Blue

Q. How many horse statues are outside of Yukiko’s Castle?

Six

Q. Which of the following status ailments can be cured by the “Mutudi” skill?

Mute

Q. Teddie had cats on both sides of him when he appeared in front of the school trips hotel what color was the left cat?

Black and White

Q. What was the name of the teacher who gave you the special lecture at Gekkoukan High School?

Edogawa

Q. What is the name of the spell Shadow Mitsuo used?

Gigadyne

Q. What item would be useful to strike Yosuke’s weakness?

Ball Lightning

Q. How much is a Steak Skewer from Souzai Daigaku?

320 yen

Q. Which of the following skills does the Shadow “Monopolizing Cupid” from the Steamy Bathhouse use?

Pulinpa

Q. The Faculty Office of Yasogami High is on the first floor. Which of these is in the room next door?

Nurse’s Office

Q. What color are the shoulders of the Shadow “Steel Machine” found in the Void Quest?

Black, white characters

Q. The drama club at Yasogami High does not have its own room. Which room does it use for its club activities?

Meeting Room

Q. What is the word President Tanaka uses to introduce his products on TV?

Wonderfulness

Q. There are two elevators at the entrance to Junes. What color are their doors?

Red

Q. What color and pattern hood does the lady at Shiroku Store wear?

Red polka dots

Q. What is the full name of Mr. Morooka, more popularly known as King Moron?

Kinshiro Morooka

Q. The skill “Seal Bomb” does medium physical damage to all foes, as well as causes an ailment. Which is it?

Silence

Q. What ailment does the skill “Evil Touch” cause?

Fear

Q. Who is the leader of the Phoenix Rangers on the popular children show “Featherman R”?

Feather Hawk

Q. Out of the following? which item is the most expensive at Shiroku Store?

Macca Leaf

Q. What item did you need to open the sealed door in Void Queen?

Orb of Darkness

Q. How many TV’s are there at the entrance in the TV World?

3

Q. Which of the following, is a character on the popular kid’s show “Featherman R”?

Feather Crow

Q. Who is the youngest member of the Phoenix Rangers in the popular children show “Featherman R”?

Feather Swan

Q. How much does it cost to attempt Alya’s Rainy Day Challendge Mega Beef Bowl?

3000

Q. What series of stickers that comes with candy is popular with children?

Tankiriman Sticker

Q. “Konishi Liquors” on the north side central shopping district, has a soda machine. Which of these …

Orange Smash

Q. What way the Shadow you fought at “Magatsu Mandals World 8”?

Envious Giant

Q. The “Angry Table” that appears in Heaven has several weapons floating around it. Which of the following

sword

Q. The entrance to Magatsu Inaba is known as the “Desolate Bedroom.” Which color paint is NOT used in that room?

blue

Q. What was the name of the character Shadow Mitsuo transformed into?

Mitsuo the Hero

Q. Teddie had cats on both sides of him when he appeared in front of the school trip’s hotel. What color was the left cat?

Black and white

Q. What is the price of receiving a fortune at Tatsuhime Shrine, known for their powers in assisting matchmaking?

200 yen

Q. What color were the unlocked treasure chests in Heaven?

Blue

Q. Shadow Teddie used the skill “Ultra Change.” Where did the energy ball appear when he used it?

Left Hand

Q. How many angel statues are there on Heaven’s top floor?

13

Q. Which of these stores is not to the left of Okina Station, if you were facing towards its entrance?

Okina Books

Q. What hospital room member was Namatame being held in?

209

Q. The skills “Patra” and “Me Patra” can heal most status ailments. Which of the following can they NOT heal?

Poison

Q. What is the weakness of Izanagi, the first Persona you obtained?

Wind

Q. How much money does the Reaper drop?

13 yen

Q. Who is the shortest girl on the Investigation Team?

Naoto

Q. In Yukiko’s Castle what item does the Black Raven drop?

Black Lamp