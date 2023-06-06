Persona 4 Golden Void Quest Walkthrough

You will come across the Void Quest as the fifth dungeon in P4 Golden. This guide is a complete walkthrough of the Persona 4 Golden Void Quest dungeon and will provide a complete description of how you can proceed with the dungeon and defeat its bosses.

The general model of the quest resembles an 8-Bit videogame dungeon and several Videogame and RPG references are scattered throughout the dungeon.

Persona 4 Golden Void Quest

There are a total of nine floors in Void Quest dungeon in P4G. Each floor is in fact a different chapter with different enemies.

Killing Hand and Almighty Hand Bosses

You will come across Killing Hand and Almighty Hand during Chapter 7 of the Void Quest.

Before getting to the hands, you will get pretty confused due to the continuously changing camera views when you come to an intersection.

So, when the camera views change, you must keep your eyes on the direction you are heading and not change the direction.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Head towards the Northwest of the floor and here you will have to face the Killing Hand boss battle.

Here are the Stats of Killing Hand and Almighty Hand:

Killing Hand Level HP SP EXP Yen 42 885 100 2240 600

Almighty Hand Lvl. HP SP EXP Yen 40 284 238 2240 600

Killing Hand is paired with another enemy, the Almighty Hand. Almighty Hand is there to heal the Killing Hand.

If you are thinking that Almighty Hand should be your first target, you are wrong. Even if you kill the Almighty Hand, Killing Hand will spawn another Almighty Hand!

So, what you should do is to use the Magarula skill as it knocks down Almighty Hand while dealing damage to the Killing Hand.

Then you can immediately strike the Killing Hand since the healing will be stopped while Almighty Hand is down or summoned again after it dies.

Once the fight is over, search for a chest behind them. You will find the Orb of Darkness in the chest. Head further through the stairs then to get to the next chapter.

Shadow Mitsuo Boss

You will come across the Shadow Mitsuo at the 10th chapter of the quest, also known as the Endgame. The boss fight of the chapter is against Shadow Mitsuo, who is hidden under the shell called Mitsuo the Hero.

Shadow Mitsuo is going to be quite troublesome if you are not high level enough. Here are the stats and skills of Shadow Mitsuo:

Stats Lvl. HP SP EXP Yen 45 ? ? 2495 10000

Skills

Character Setup: Exoskeleton

Damage: Moderate physical damage

Spell: Gigadyne – Dealing high Almighty Damage to the whole party

Item: Bomb – Inflicts Exhaustion and damage to one member

Dekaja: Whole party’s stat increases are nullified

Red Wall: Fire resistance

White Wall: Ice resistance

Blue Wall: Electricity resistance

Green Wall: Wind resistance

Agilao: Moderate Fire damage to one member

Maragion: Moderate Fire damage to the whole party

Bufula: Moderate Ice damage to one member

Mabufula: Moderate Ice damage to the whole party

Zionga: Moderate Electric damage to one member

Mazionga: Moderate Electric damage to the whole party

Garula: Moderate Wind damage to one party member

Magarula: Moderate Wind damage to the whole party

Megidola: Heavy Almighty damage to the whole party

Stagnant Air: Ailment susceptibility up on the whole party

Evil Touch: Inflicts Fear on one member

Evil Smile: Inflicts Fear on the whole party

Ghastly Wail: Instantly kills the members which have the Fear ailment

Attack: Physical damage to one member

Whisper: Starts building shell.

Chant: Continues building shell

Prayer: Completes shell

Now the first step against the Shadow Mitsuo is to destroy the shell ‘Mitsuo the Hero’. In this form, Mitsuo the Hero can only use three types of attacks which are Fight, Spell and Item usage.

You must continuously inflict damage to it until its health runs down and the shell is broken.

Once the shell or Mitsuo the Hero is gone, Shadow Mitsuo will be revealed and will be vulnerable.

You can then quickly perform an All-out attack if it’s knocked down and doing so is recommended as he won’t stay down long enough to let each party member attack separately.

After a few turns, Shadow Mitsuo will start building its shell again using the spells stated in his skills ‘Wisper’, ‘Chant’ and ‘Prayer’.

During the process of building the shell, Shadow Mitsuo will also cast other spells that involve building resistance or inflicting fear.

Hence you must use the Patra Spell or Amrita to cast away the fear, else Shadow Mitsuo will use the Ghastly Wail against you – killing any party member immediately who has fear.

You must keep attacking him and do not let him build the shell again. Once he gets knocked down again, perform the All-out attack again to completely end his story.

After clearing the dungeon, you return to face the Escapist Soldier at the 10th floor.

Escapist Soldier Optional Boss

Escapist Soldier is yet another boss that you have to face at the 10th floor. He is an optional boss of the void quest dungeon and here are his stats and skills:

Stats Lvl. HP SP EXP Yen 47 ? ? 2625 1,000

Skills

Foul Breath: Ailment susceptibility up on one member

Mudoon: Darkness magic on one member

Blades of Fury: Medium Physical Damage to the whole 2x to 4x.

Mind Slice: Medium Physical damage to the whole party with a chance of panic.

Arm Chopper: Light Physical damage on one member and a chance of Fear.

The best strategy against the Escapist Soldier is to use the Magical attacks since he will resist Physical damage. Hence you must build a team that is better at dealing Magical damage.

Escapist Soldier will use ‘Foul Breath’ to increase ailment susceptibility. He will also use the Mind Slice to inflict physical damage.

In order to resist all this, you should either bring Yukiko or Teddie to heal the Status Ailment, or bring some healing items. Besides, he also may use the Mudoon or dark magic, which will instantly kill a party member.

So just keep inflicting Magical damage and soon he will be drained out of health. Once he is gone, check the skull and bones sprite on the wall behind.

You will find a new weapon here which is the ‘Gaia Sword’.