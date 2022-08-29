Persona 4 Golden Yukiko’s Castle Walkthrough

In Persona 4, Yukiko’s Castle is an exclusive dungeon that challenges your might with the shadow enemies within. There are multiple floors and a couple for the boss floor which will take you to the extreme. In this guide, we will be doing a walkthrough on Yukiko Castle, how to defeat the shadow enemies, and take on the multiple bosses you will face.

Persona 4 Golden Yukiko’s Castle

It is an exclusive dungeon that will be available on 17th April and will end on 29th April.

When you get to the entrance of the Yukiko castle, you will get a couple of items from Teddie

3 Revival Bead

5 Peach Seed

5 Soul Drop

Try to save at least one Peach Seed since you will need it for the future quest line.

Now, the dungeons are not the place where you can just hack and slash your way out, you will have a bit of survivability as well to complete this dungeon.

After each encounter, you can replenish your health back up by using items or using Yosuke’s Dia Skill to heal up when you are out of the encounter.

Since the floor layouts are all randomized, we can only provide you with the shadow enemies you encounter on each Floor

Calm Pesce on the 1st Floor

Lying Hablerie on 1st Floor

Magic Hand from 1st to 5th Floor

Black Raven from 3rd to 7th Floor

Trance Twins on the 3rd to 6th Floor

Bronze Dice from 4th to 7th Floor

Laughing Table from 4th to 7th Floor

Secret Bambino from 4th to 7th Floor

Avenger Knight from 5th to 7th Floor

Burning Beetle from 5th to 7th Floor

Heat Balance from 5th to 7th Floor

Positive King from 5th to 7th Floor

Phantom Mage from 5th to 7th Floor

Laughing Table on the 6th and 7th Floor

Magical Magnus on the 6th and 7th Floor

Shadow Chie Boss

There are multiple bosses in Yukiko Castle, and the first boss we encounter will be Shadow Chie, which we will encounter on the 2nd Floor of the Castle. Make sure to be in full health before taking her on.

Shadow Chie uses Green Wall, which makes her immune to wind attacks, and Mazio deals light electric damage. She also uses Bootomless Jealousy, which deals light physical damage, and Mabufu, which deals light ice damage.

Shadow Chie is mainly weak to Wind, so you can use Yosuke’s Persona Jiraiya to attack her. Cast Garu to do some wind damage to take her down.

Once she’s down, keep casting garu but do not do all-out attacks. She will use a Mud wall at some point, which will resist the wind attack for the next three turns.

Just use something else apart from garu since it will be useless. At some point, Shadow Chie won’t attack you and start gazing at Yosuke.

Have Yosuke guard because Shadow Chie will be casting Mazio, which will just knock off Yosuke, but if you make Yosuke guard, he will take little to no damage.

Keep repeating the process until you defeat Shadow Chie. Once you have defeated her, a dialogue will pop, and she will join, and her starting persona will be Tomoe.

Avenger Knight Boss

After you have defeated Shadow Chie, you will exit the castle and be teleported outside. You do not have to rerun the floors.

Teddie will give you Goho-M that will take you back to the same place you finished off last time, and then you can continue your way through.

When you get to the 5th Floor, you will encounter the next boss in the dungeon, Avenger Knight.

He will be significantly tougher than the previous one you encountered. Before going into the fight, capture a Slime or fust it for some extra Physical Resistance.

Once you level up the captured Slime to level 3, you will learn Tarunda, which is highly effective against the Avenger Knight.

You need to be wary of Tarukaja, which will be followed up with a physical attack.

You can counter this attack with Tarunda. It will almost nullify the attack. You can make Chie cast Skull cracker which will do a lot of damage and cause Panic to the Avenger Knight. It will give you a few extra turns to deal damage.

Keep repeating the process until you take down the knight. You can also deal Fire damage if you have Personas for it, but the knight will cover up its weakness by using Red Wall.

Defeat the boss, which will reward you with the Glass key, Open the door on the North.

Shadow Yukiko Boss

The Final Floor of Yukiko’s Castle offers the ultimate challenge, Shadow Yukiko. Prepare for the final battle by healing every member of your party.

Shadow Yukiko’s arsenal includes the Double Fangs skill which can slightly damage a member of your squad with a physical attack that hits twice.

Assault Dive skill is another physical attack that will slightly damage a squad member.

Shadow Yukiko will also make use of the White Wall skill which helps boost her ice resistance for the next three rotations. Shivering Rondo is a physical attack that deals mid-range damage to one of your squad members.

Burn to Ashes is another one of her attacks that will hit your entire squad dealing mid-range fire damage.

Agi and Terror Voice are the final moves of her arsenal both will affect only a single member of your squad. Agi will cause slight fire damage while Terror Voice will induce the Fear status change.

Be certain that you are at least level 12 and have the fire-resistant persona equipped before facing off with the boss.

Chie will be ideal against this boss, but you will need to have Red Wall unlocked on the Slime for your survivability since she is weak to fire.

Shadow Yukiko will summon the Charming Prince so dealing with him should be your first priority.

Cast the Bufu skill on the Charming Prince to knock him and then damage the boss with an all-out attack.

At some point, the boss will do a fire attack that will knock down Chie, so make Yosuke a dedicated healer to keep Chie alive. Keep repeating the process.

When she’s close to her death, she will start using Terror Voice which will cast terror upon your party members. You can use an item to remove it.

Afterward, the next attack will be Shivering Rando which will deal massive damage if you are still terror inflicted. Keep damaging the boss until you finish her off.

Contrarian King Optional Boss

This optional boss will replace Shadow Yukiko after 29th April. You will have to repeat the process until you reach the 8th Floor. There you can challenge the Contrarian King.

Since this is an optional boss, you need to level yourself up quite a bit to challenge the boss.

The Contrarian King skills are Red wall that changes fire affinity to drain and Kill Rush can deal Physical Damage to the entire party 1x to 3x.

He can go into Rampage, letting the king deal light Physical damage to the entire party 1x to 3x and Hysterical Slap that allows light Physical damage to one party member 1x to 2x with a chance of Rage. Marakunda lowers the defense for one party member.

In the first attack, the Contrarian King will use ‘Red Wall, letting him drain all the fire attacks. You can use Physical, Electrical, and ice attacks against him.

His next move will be Rampage or kill rush, which will most likely knock your entire team out if you are not at a considerable level.

Once you defeat the boss, you will need to look for a new weapon for Yukiko, Suzaku Feather