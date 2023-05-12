Persona 4 Golden Heaven Walkthrough

Heaven is one of the dungeons that you encounter in Persona 4 within the Midnight Channel. We have put together this Persona 4 Golden Heaven Paradise Walkthrough to help lead your way through this dungeon whilst aiding you with details of important objects, location and enemies.

While Heaven’s Paradise dungeon mostly involves just roaming around and exploring the areas until you ultimately get to the end, it’s a bit more than that if you want to do it right and as quick as possible.

Persona 4 Golden Heaven Paradise

Heaven Paradise is the seventh dungeon of the TV World in Persona 4 when you are led there to rescue Nanako. The Heaven dungeon becomes available on 6th November and is playable until 20th November.

You’ll progress through the dungeon by going upwards making your way through each floor while exploiting the enemies and discovering the treasure chests as you go until you finally reach the tenth floor where the final boss lies as well as your destination.

You’ll encounter a couple of bosses on the later floors and a cumbersome number of enemies encounters every now and then.

Keeping your head straight to analyze how to deal with each fight and knowing when and where to fight is the key to completing this dungeon.

The map is just a couple of pathways with gates occurring every now and then. Some gates open up into other pathways while some have gardens behind them that contain either chests and a pool in the middle or a vine that leads to the next floor.

The fastest way to get through every floor is to find the garden with the vine to the next floor as fast as you can.

While doing this, you’ll come across a number of chests that you may loot on every floor of Heaven’s Paradise dungeon.

Doing this, you must try and avoid as many shadows as possible as they are low-level demons that do not yield quite the reward.

You may however engage with them when necessary or when you want but the red shadows must be fought with as they reap greater rewards.

Alternatively, you can do it the proper way and fight every other shadow and check every gate and pathway; This will take a significant amount of time but the grind might be worth the gains.

World Balance Boss Battle

World Balance is the first boss that you’ll encounter in this dungeon on the seventh floor. It’ll be blocking your way to the eighth floor, so the vine to the next floor is behind it.

It’ll come right up front behind one of the gates on the seventh floor. Before you enter, you’ll be warned so that you can get prepared for the battle beforehand.

World Balance is level 63 and it can do some deadly attacks. It makes use of all four elemental attacks so you must be prepared for it.

Make all necessary preps and go in straight to the fight.

In battle, World Balance makes use of an attack i.e. Mind Charge that doubles the power of its next attack.

When it does so, its best you set your allies to guard if they cannot withstand this double damage attack.

Apart from that, there are no treacherous moves that it can pull. All that’s needed is a bit of persistence.

Kunino-Sagiri Boss Battle

Kunino-Sagiri is the final boss of the Heaven Paradise Dungeon. This is going to be the toughest boss battle so far and will test you to your limits.

Kunino-Sagiri uses Heavy Elemental attacks with which it can hit one of your party members or even all at once. It also has an Almighty Damage type that is the most superior and does the greatest damage. Apart from that, it also has a couple of tricks up its sleeve.

It can nullify all your Stat increases in the net turn when you put them on. Doing this, it’ll waste one of its moves at the expense of one of yours.

It’ll always have a vulnerability to one of the four elements; which keeps changing. It can change the atmosphere that changes it affinities as well.

When it does this move, you should check its stats for the change.

It can also control your party members and use them against you. Beware that you do not go into this battle with vulnerability to elements that your party members are using.

After the first phase of battle, Kunino-Sagiri will control one of your party members and make them attack you. The effect will nullify after a few turns and they will return to your side.

When its HP is near the end, it’ll to control all three party members. This is where the battle will be the toughest.

Be sure you heal and reinvigorate yourself before this. But the party members will soon return, and you’ll be able to end it for good.

Lost Okina Boss Battle

Lost Okina is the Secret Optional Boss of Persona 4 Golden Heaven Dungeon. Defeating it has nothing to do with the progress of Heaven; it just gives you the Chakra Ring that halves the SP cost of using magic skills.

When you return to Heaven after completing the Dungeon, you’ll get the option to start at the bottom or ascend to floor 10. Lost Okina is on Floor 10 where you defeated Kunino-Sagiri. Just get straight there.

Yukiko is a must have on the party as he will remove the status ailments that the Lost Okina will cast.

Plus, having the Debilitate skill will help immensely as the Lost Okina will keep nullifying its effect and lose turn to let you finish it easily.

The Lost Okina is not very tough to beat. It uses mostly Mild Physical Damage attack with a chance of inflicting Enervation, Exhaustion or Silence status effect on the entire party.

It is susceptible to Fire, Wind, Electricity and Almighty damage types.