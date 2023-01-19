In Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you always want to have the best weapons and best armor to be able to fight the tough monsters that await. Obviously, the loot you get will not always stay up to the mark and your armor and weapons will need constant upgrades in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

Many players wonder if they can upgrade their armor and, if they can, how they can upgrade it. This has become very confusing for the players. In this guide, we’ve got you covered on how you upgrade your armor in The Witcher 3 to keep improving its effectiveness in combat.

How to upgrade armor in The Witcher 3

There are a few things that you need before you can start upgrading armors in TW3 Wild Hunt. The process of upgrading your armor in TW3 Wild Hunt is pretty much the same as upgrading swords in The Witcher 3.

Almost every armor set in TW3 can be upgraded, including the starting witcher gear, Kaer Morhen armor.

Below we will tell you about them separately, so you don’t have any problem.

Crafting diagrams

The first step before upgrading an armor is getting the diagram for the upgrade. To get the diagrams, there are different ways. You can find the diagrams while exploring the world of The Witcher 3. There are also some specialized quests you can complete to get the diagrams of the armor you want to upgrade.

Sometimes you can buy the diagrams for the merchant in the game, so visiting them is not a bad option either.

Craftsman level

Blacksmiths and Armorer have different levels, and for crafting armor of a certain level, the Craftsman level, the Armorer, or the blacksmith had matters a lot.

An armorer with a low level cannot craft a higher level armor for you. In that case, you must look for another armorer with a higher Craftsman Level.

Ingredients for crafting

Having a diagram doesn’t mean you have the required items for the armor upgrade. You must loot and purchase the items required for the upgrade before heading to the Armorer to upgrade your armor in The Witcher 3.

Dismantling your old weapons and armor also helps you get the essential items if you don’t want to search for them.

Crowns

Once you have the diagrams, you can get to the Armorer, and he will upgrade your armor. But upgrading armor will cost you some crowns as well. So before you head to the Armorer to upgrade your armor, ensure you have enough Crowns.

Craftsman requirements to upgrade armor

There are five levels of Witcher Gear that can be upgraded:

Level 11 is required for the "Basic" tier.

Level 18 is required for the "Enhanced tier".

Level 26 is required for the "Superior tier".

Level 34 is required for the "Mastercrafted" tier, which is Quest-locked

Level 40 is required for the "Grandmaster" tier, which is Quest-locked and locked behind DLC.

To unlock the “Mastercrafted” armor in The Witcher 3, the first thing that you will need to do is complete a quest. The quest you need to complete is “Master Armorer,” which you will get for Fergus Graem.

You can find armor Fergus Graem at Crow’s Perch in Velen, near the Quartermaster of Baron’s Castle.

Similar to this, to unlock the Grandmaster gear, you will need to complete a series of quests that you can get from the Lafargue in Hauteville. However, this is only available in the Blood and Wine DLC, so you must install it first in The Witcher 3.

The quest you will get from Lafargue is “Master Master Master Master.” This will add five Scavenger hunts in your quest tab, in which you will find diagrams for 5 Grandmaster gear sets in TW3 Wild Hunt.

Item enhancement

The Hearts of Stone expansion adds Item Enchanting to The Witcher 3. There are two types of item enhancement: Glyphs(for the armor) and Runestones(for the weapon). These give extra bonuses but also fill upgrade slots on weapons or armor.

The glyphs will help you in increasing the power of different signs. There are various Glyphs in the Witcher 3, and each will increase the intensity of a specific sign.