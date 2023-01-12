How To Farm Gold Quickly In The Witcher 3

Crowns are the main currency of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. They appear as gold coins in the game and are used to purchase pretty much everything ranging from food, drinks, potions, crafting materials, alchemy ingredients, weapons, and armor. You will also be spending a lot of gold on repairing your gear.

Unfortunately, being a Witcher is not exactly the highest-paying job there is. You will need a lot of gold to meet your needs, especially if you are playing on Death March difficulty.

The following guide will tell you all the ways in which you can farm as much gold as possible in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, including a little money glitch to give you a massive start.

How to make quick money in The Witcher 3

In summary, you just need to explore and play through everything in the game to make money. There are a few special methods though that should warrant your interest as they will give you the highest amount of Crowns in the game.

Loot everything in sight

Looting is going to be your main way of earning gold in the game. You should always fully explore an area before moving on because there just might be a corpse or chest lying in a corner waiting to be looted.

You can always use your Witcher Senses to locate hidden items which always contain a lot of loot. Remember that your Witcher Senses give either a red or yellow trail. The red trails are mainly for enemies but if you are seeing a yellow trail, it means there are crates, chests, or other lootable items in the area.

Once your inventory is full, find the nearest merchant to sell everything that you do not need.

Track down Smuggler’s Caches

Smuggler’s Caches are a kind of collectible to find in The Witcher 3. There are a lot of them and are mostly located underwater.

They contain a lot of loot and will most often give you swords and armor that can be sold for gold.

Sell gear instead of dismantling them

Every sword or armor in your inventory can be dismantled for crafting materials. You might think that dismantling them will save you from spending money on purchasing crafting materials. That is wrong.

You can easily find enough crafting materials in the wild without needing to dismantle everything in your inventory. Hence, always sell your swords and armor as they are for the maximum amount of gold.

Open up sea shells for pearls

Junk items are of no use in The Witcher 3. They are literally junk. However, if you have sea shells in your inventory, remember to dismantle them first to see if they contain pearls.

Pearls are valuable and sell for a lot higher amount of gold compared to sea shells.

Sell books after reading them

There are hundreds of books to read in the game. You do not need to hoard them. Sell them after reading them to free up your inventory space.

Only sell your items to the Quartermaster

You can sell your unwanted items to any merchant or vendor. However, they will not always give you the same amount of gold. You will get a different amount of crowns for selling the same item to two different vendors. So, which vendor to sell your items to in The Witcher 3?

To get the highest money for your items, make sure to sell your items to the Quartermaster found at Crow’s Perch in Velen.

One thing you need to note is that vendors have a limited amount of crowns at hand at any given time and may not be able to buy everything you have to sell. Therefore, you will need to return at a later time or go to another similar vendor.

Complete all Contracts

Whenever you enter a new town or village, make sure to head over to its noticeboard first. These always contain side quests for you to complete that give you more opportunities to make money.

These noticeboards sometimes also contain monster contracts that are an excellent source of gold. In addition to its reward money, you will also get to loot rare and exclusive ingredients from the monster that can later be crafted into potions or other consumables to be sold at a higher price.

Take part in fistfights

Fistfights are a mini-game in The Witcher 3 and are also part of the Fist of Fury side quest. You can, however, take part in fistfights are many times as you want.

Before starting a fistfight, make sure to place the highest bet on yourself to make the most amount of money.

Stop purchasing gear from merchants

Unless you are purchasing a full-blown armor set from a merchant such as the Undvik armor set, there is no reason for you to spend your gold on weapons and armor that are up for sale.

These are pretty much useless. You can always find something better in the open world or even craft something that will last you half of the game.

Best looting sites in The Witcher 3

The White Orchard Bovine Hack

At the very start of the White Orchard, there is a place close to the Woesong Bridge where you can find two cows grazing.

If you kill them and return after some time, they will have respawned in the same place. This will allow you to kill them and farm Raw Meat and Cow’s Milk from them and then sell it off for some Crowns.

The guard post outside White Orchard

To find several valuable items, you can visit the guard post outside the town close to the Woesong Bridge. You can loot them and then sell them off for a nice profit.

The Devil’s Pit in Velen

There is a bandit camp known as the Devil’s Pit located near Mulbrydale which is full of items that are very useful to loot.

Raid the base to first kill all the bandits inside and then loot their belongings. The camp will give you enough items to earn a hefty profit.

The bee farm outside Novigrad

Honeycomb is a valuable item that can be collected from the bee farm outside Novigrad and can be sold to Herbalists. It is a decently expensive item that you can loot and sell for a decent amount of Crowns.

The Pang of Conscience money glitch

There is a glitch in The Witcher 3 that you can exploit for unlimited crowns.

Head towards the Witcher stronghold of Kaer Morhen. Travel south to find the old Stone Tower and climb to the first level.

Walk inside to find the fallen skeleton close to the treasure chest.

A Pang of Conscience sword can be found near that skeleton. Close to the sword, you can also find the letter of apology.

For the glitch to work, you need to loot only the sword. Now that the sword is in your inventory, you can save the game.

After saving, the sword will respawn, and you can later loot it again.

Each time that you loot the Pang of Conscience sword, you can sell it for more than 500 crowns. This method can be repeated an infinite number of times unless it gets patched in a future update.