V Rising Merchants Guide: Traders Locations, How to Trade

Merchants are interactable traders that provide you with useful items. This guide will discuss the locations of these Merchants and information about Silver Coins and How to Trade in V Rising.

V Rising Merchants Locations

Traders are NPC Merchants in V Rising that provide you with useful items in exchange for a particular number of Silver Coins.

However, suppose you’re looking forward to buying any items from these Merchants. In that case, you must first transform into your human form, considering how humans fear vampires in V Rising and will not interact with you anytime soon if you’re found in your vampire form.

This can be said for every human character in the game, even Traders.

Once you’ve shifted to your human form and found some silver coins, it’s time to find some Merchants. As of now, since V Rising is an Early Access game, you can only find three Merchants.

The first Merchant is a traveling trader called Berk, and he’s found near Dawnbreak Village (Dunley Farmlands). Once you interact with him, he provides you with the following items:

Bear head

Deer head

Blood Rose potion

Holy Resistance potion

Garlic Resistance potion

Regular Gemstones

Sunflower Seeds

Ottar is the second merchant who is found inside a house in Brighthaven Slums. He is not a traveling trader, making him easy to find as he sticks to one location rather than relocating like Berk.

Once found, interact with him to receive the following items:

Ghost Shroom Spores

Ashfolk Helmet

Highland Lotus Seeds

Flawless Gemstones

Major Explosive Box

Mitre

Lastly, you’ll find a merchant called Gavyn the Shady Dealer. This Merchant is found in the Farbane Woods. Upon giving him silver coins, you can get the following items from him:

Hell’s Clarion Spores

Mourning Lily

Fire Blossom

Blood Rose

Snow Flower

How to Trade in V Rising

Before you can even come close to any trader in V Rising, you must first unlock your human form and then find some Silver Coins, as traders will only provide you with items if you give them Silver Coins.

How to Change into a Human V Rising

To change into your human form, you can drink the plant of Beatrice the Tailor. This plant can be found at the Dawnbreak Village.

Once at the Village, kill Beatrice the Tailor to receive the plant. The fight will not last long as Beatrice is a defensive character and will only run away when attacked.

The only offensive attacks you’ll receive will be from the guards she calls to protect her. Deal with them first, then focus on killing Beatrice.

Where to find Silver Coins in V Rising

To find the Silver Coins, simply head over to different villages or bandit camps to find the coins inside chests and cabinets.

However, as you load yourself with Silver Coins, you’ll start dealing damage depending upon how much Silver Coins you’re carrying.

This is due to the Silver Sickness Debuff you get, which can be seen on the screen as your game starts producing silver effects on your screen and your character.

Your enemies can also see this debuff, who can then take advantage of you by attacking you.

To prevent this from happening, simply drink the Silver Resistance potion. These potions can be crafted using the Alchemy table, so if you find yourself with a debuff, make sure to drink a resistance potion before you get attacked by an enemy.

Upon unlocking your human form and finding Silver Coins, you can now Trade-in V Rising.