In this How to Get Mourning Lily in V Rising guide, we will explain each and everything related to getting Mourning Lilys along with their locations. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

V Rising Mourning Lily Locations

Mourning Lily is a blue colored flower that can be found near the gravestones throughout the map. When you spot a Mourning Lily, get close to the flower and pluck it.

Stealing Mourning Lilys’ from other players is another option. The Mourning Lilys’ are grown in an open space outside certain player castles. You can acquire Mourning Lilys’ there, but it’s not the best option because you’ll only receive a small amount, which won’t be enough.

To find out what items are prevalent in a specific region, hover your mouse over it and you’ll see what stuff is common there.

Mourning Lilys’ are commonly found in Necromancer strongholds. The locations where you can find Mourning Lilys’ are mentioned below:

Forgotten Cemetery

Infested Graveyard

Desecrated Graveyard

Infested Graveyard has more than 140 Mourning Lilys along with Mourning Lily seeds. That is more than enough to satisfy your needs of the Mourning Lily.

If you still think that these Mourning Lilys’ won’t be enough for you, you can farm Mourning Lilys in your castle with the help of the seeds that you found in the Infested Graveyard.