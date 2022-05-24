V Rising Silver Ore Location, Coins, and Resistance Tips

Like all survival games, V Rising also includes a lot of mining and farming for different items. One of the materials you will need in the game is Silver. This guide will let you know the location of Silver Ore in V Rising, what it’s used for and how you can carry Silver Ore without getting hurt.

V Rising Silver Ore Location

Silver is one of the rarer materials in V Rising and finding Silver Ore locations is a huge nuisance. The metal is largely used to craft jewelry and Silver Coins, which can then be used for trading with NPCs in the game.

You can find Silver Ore in only one location in the entire game. To get Silver Ore, you need to head to Silverlight Hills and here, you will find Silver Ores for you to farm.

As of yet, there is no other place where you can go to farm Silver in V Rising.

Keep in mind that you need to have upgraded iron tools to harvest Silver, so don’t just go running in without the proper tools and upgrades.

V Rising Silver Resistance: How to Carry Silver Without Taking Damage

Being a Vampire, silver is natural kryptonite to you, and you take damage as long as you are holding silver.

Fortunately, there is a way for you to interact with silver and silver items without taking damage in the game.

The easiest way for you to avoid taking damage from silver when transporting silver items such as coins or ores is to turn into a Bear. In your bear form, you will also regenerate any health you may have lost while holding the silver. This trick works only well if you are transporting silver items.

If you make and want to use silver tools, you need to use a Scourgestone to turn the regular Silver into Dark Silver. Dark Silver is safe for you and you can then use it however you please.

You can also use potions in the game to increase your resistance to Silver. This requires you to craft the potions and you will need to have them on you at all times just so you can carry back any silver you find in the world.

V Rising Silver Coins and What To Use Them For

Silver Coins are a form of currency in the game that you can use to buy various goods from different merchants in the game. This includes items such as Gems that you can get only by purchasing from the merchant with silver coins.

Most of the items that you need for end-game armor and weapons can be very difficult to farm in the world but can be easily bought from the merchants. So, it is recommended that you start hoarding any silver coin you come across, just so you can get the crafting ingredients for your armor and weapons easily.