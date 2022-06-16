Career Cheats will help your Sims promote to the next level in The Sims 4 without trouble. To do that, you will need to enable them first, and once cheats are activated, you can either promote or demote a career using these cheats. This guide will cover all the career cheats available in the game for both full-time and part-time careers.

How to Enable The Sims 4 Career Cheats

To enable the Sims 4 Career Cheats, first, you must head to the Cheat Console by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C.

If you are playing this game on Mac, you can use Command + Shift + C. For Console you can use R1 + R2 + L1 + L2. For Xbox One, you must press all four shoulder buttons to access the Cheat Console.

Once the Cheat Console appears, type Testingcheats True or Testingcheats and press enter to enable the cheats.

The Sims 4 Career Cheats For Promotion in Full-Time Job

In the table below, you will find all the full-time career names and cheats for promoting them to the next level. One more thing to note is that you may not find all these careers as some come with expansion packs. So you will need to buy and install expansion packs to promote some of the careers given below.

Career Name Cheat Activist careers.promote Activist Actor careers.promote Actor Astronaut careers.promote Astronaut Athlete careers.promote Athletic Business careers.promote Business Designer careers.promote careers_Adult_CivilDesigner Conservationist careers.promote Conservationist Criminal careers.promote Criminal Freelancer careers.promote careers_Adult_Freelancer_Agency_Maker Critic careers.promote careers_adult_Critic Culinary careers.promote Culinary Detective careers.promote Detective Doctor careers.promote Doctor Education careers.promote careers_Adult_Education Engineer careers.promote careers_Adult_Engineer Entertainer careers.promote Entertainer Gardener careers.promote Adult_Gardener Law careers.promote careers_Adult_Law Military careers.promote Military Painter careers.promote Painter Scientist careers.promote adult_active_Scientist Secret Agent careers.promote SecretAgent Social Media careers.promote SocialMedia Influencer careers.promote Influencer Tech Guru careers.promote TechGuru Writer careers.promote adult_Writer

The Sims 4 Career Cheats For Promotion in Part-Time Job

In the table below, you will find all the part-time career names and cheats for promoting them to the next level.

Career Name Cheat Babysitter careers.promote PartTime_Babysitter Barista careers.promote PartTime_Barista Driver careers.promote PartTime_Diver Volunteer E-Sports careers.promote career_Volunteer_E-Sports Fast Food careers.promote PartTime_FastFood Fisherman careers.promote PartTime_Fisherman Lifeguard careers.promote PartTime_Lifeguard Manual careers.promote PartTime_Manual Retail careers.promote PartTime_Retail Volunteer Soccer Team careers.promote careers_Volunteer_SoccerTeam

The Sims 4 Other Career Cheats

There are a few other career cheats available in the game as well. You can use these for different purposes like adding a career, quitting a career, or even changing career outfits in CAS. Below you will find all the cheats for doing these things in Sims 4.

Add a New Career: add_career {careername}

add_career {careername} Quit a Career: remove_career {careername}

remove_career {careername} Quit and Receive Pension: retire {careername}

retire {careername} Change Career Outfit:modify_career_outfit_in_cas {SimID}

Just replace the careername and SimID inside the curly brackets with the career name you want to get the desired results.