The Sims 4 Career Cheats

Career Cheats will help your Sims promote to the next level in The Sims 4 without trouble. To do that, you will need to enable them first, and once cheats are activated, you can either promote or demote a career using these cheats. This guide will cover all the career cheats available in the game for both full-time and part-time careers.

How to Enable The Sims 4 Career Cheats

To enable the Sims 4 Career Cheats, first, you must head to the Cheat Console by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C.

If you are playing this game on Mac, you can use Command + Shift + C. For Console you can use R1 + R2 + L1 + L2.  For Xbox One, you must press all four shoulder buttons to access the Cheat Console.

Once the Cheat Console appears, type Testingcheats True or Testingcheats and press enter to enable the cheats.

The Sims 4 Career Cheats For Promotion in Full-Time Job

In the table below, you will find all the full-time career names and cheats for promoting them to the next level. One more thing to note is that you may not find all these careers as some come with expansion packs. So you will need to buy and install expansion packs to promote some of the careers given below.

Career Name Cheat
Activist careers.promote Activist
Actor careers.promote Actor
Astronaut careers.promote Astronaut
Athlete careers.promote Athletic
Business careers.promote Business
Designer careers.promote careers_Adult_CivilDesigner
Conservationist careers.promote Conservationist
Criminal careers.promote Criminal
Freelancer careers.promote careers_Adult_Freelancer_Agency_Maker
Critic careers.promote careers_adult_Critic
Culinary careers.promote Culinary
Detective careers.promote Detective
Doctor careers.promote Doctor
Education careers.promote careers_Adult_Education
Engineer careers.promote careers_Adult_Engineer
Entertainer careers.promote Entertainer
Gardener careers.promote Adult_Gardener
Law careers.promote careers_Adult_Law
Military careers.promote Military
Painter careers.promote Painter
Scientist careers.promote adult_active_Scientist
Secret Agent careers.promote SecretAgent
Social Media careers.promote SocialMedia
Influencer careers.promote Influencer
Tech Guru careers.promote TechGuru
Writer careers.promote adult_Writer

The Sims 4 Career Cheats For Promotion in Part-Time Job

In the table below, you will find all the part-time career names and cheats for promoting them to the next level.

Career Name Cheat
Babysitter careers.promote PartTime_Babysitter
Barista careers.promote PartTime_Barista
Driver careers.promote PartTime_Diver
Volunteer E-Sports careers.promote career_Volunteer_E-Sports
Fast Food careers.promote PartTime_FastFood
Fisherman careers.promote PartTime_Fisherman
Lifeguard careers.promote PartTime_Lifeguard
Manual careers.promote PartTime_Manual
Retail careers.promote PartTime_Retail
Volunteer Soccer Team careers.promote careers_Volunteer_SoccerTeam

 The Sims 4 Other Career Cheats

There are a few other career cheats available in the game as well. You can use these for different purposes like adding a career, quitting a career, or even changing career outfits in CAS. Below you will find all the cheats for doing these things in Sims 4.

  • Add a New Career:add_career {careername}
  • Quit a Career:remove_career {careername}
  • Quit and Receive Pension:retire {careername}
  • Change Career Outfit:modify_career_outfit_in_cas {SimID}

Just replace the careername and SimID inside the curly brackets with the career name you want to get the desired results.

