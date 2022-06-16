Career Cheats will help your Sims promote to the next level in The Sims 4 without trouble. To do that, you will need to enable them first, and once cheats are activated, you can either promote or demote a career using these cheats. This guide will cover all the career cheats available in the game for both full-time and part-time careers.
How to Enable The Sims 4 Career Cheats
To enable the Sims 4 Career Cheats, first, you must head to the Cheat Console by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C.
If you are playing this game on Mac, you can use Command + Shift + C. For Console you can use R1 + R2 + L1 + L2. For Xbox One, you must press all four shoulder buttons to access the Cheat Console.
Once the Cheat Console appears, type Testingcheats True or Testingcheats and press enter to enable the cheats.
The Sims 4 Career Cheats For Promotion in Full-Time Job
In the table below, you will find all the full-time career names and cheats for promoting them to the next level. One more thing to note is that you may not find all these careers as some come with expansion packs. So you will need to buy and install expansion packs to promote some of the careers given below.
|Career Name
|Cheat
|Activist
|careers.promote Activist
|Actor
|careers.promote Actor
|Astronaut
|careers.promote Astronaut
|Athlete
|careers.promote Athletic
|Business
|careers.promote Business
|Designer
|careers.promote careers_Adult_CivilDesigner
|Conservationist
|careers.promote Conservationist
|Criminal
|careers.promote Criminal
|Freelancer
|careers.promote careers_Adult_Freelancer_Agency_Maker
|Critic
|careers.promote careers_adult_Critic
|Culinary
|careers.promote Culinary
|Detective
|careers.promote Detective
|Doctor
|careers.promote Doctor
|Education
|careers.promote careers_Adult_Education
|Engineer
|careers.promote careers_Adult_Engineer
|Entertainer
|careers.promote Entertainer
|Gardener
|careers.promote Adult_Gardener
|Law
|careers.promote careers_Adult_Law
|Military
|careers.promote Military
|Painter
|careers.promote Painter
|Scientist
|careers.promote adult_active_Scientist
|Secret Agent
|careers.promote SecretAgent
|Social Media
|careers.promote SocialMedia
|Influencer
|careers.promote Influencer
|Tech Guru
|careers.promote TechGuru
|Writer
|careers.promote adult_Writer
The Sims 4 Career Cheats For Promotion in Part-Time Job
In the table below, you will find all the part-time career names and cheats for promoting them to the next level.
|Career Name
|Cheat
|Babysitter
|careers.promote PartTime_Babysitter
|Barista
|careers.promote PartTime_Barista
|Driver
|careers.promote PartTime_Diver
|Volunteer E-Sports
|careers.promote career_Volunteer_E-Sports
|Fast Food
|careers.promote PartTime_FastFood
|Fisherman
|careers.promote PartTime_Fisherman
|Lifeguard
|careers.promote PartTime_Lifeguard
|Manual
|careers.promote PartTime_Manual
|Retail
|careers.promote PartTime_Retail
|Volunteer Soccer Team
|careers.promote careers_Volunteer_SoccerTeam
The Sims 4 Other Career Cheats
There are a few other career cheats available in the game as well. You can use these for different purposes like adding a career, quitting a career, or even changing career outfits in CAS. Below you will find all the cheats for doing these things in Sims 4.
- Add a New Career:add_career {careername}
- Quit a Career:remove_career {careername}
- Quit and Receive Pension:retire {careername}
- Change Career Outfit:modify_career_outfit_in_cas {SimID}
Just replace the careername and SimID inside the curly brackets with the career name you want to get the desired results.