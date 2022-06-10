The Sims 4 Astronaut Career Guide

Astronaut is one of the many careers available in Sims 4. Astronaut is considered one of the most difficult careers, yet it is quite interesting. This guide will cover all the details you need about the Astronaut Career in Sims 4, like its skills, traits, career levels, best mods, and cheats.

How to Become Astronaut in The Sims 4?

You can start working as an Astronaut by going to the phone and selecting Find a Job. You can also go to the Career Panel in the bottom right corner and select the Find a Job option. Here you will find a complete list of available careers, and you can choose Astronaut.

You will need your Sims focused for long shifts in this career. This career gets expensive later because you will need to build a rocket ship to explore Space. But you don’t have to worry about that because you will get high-priced objects as a reward as you level up.

The ideal mood for starting this career in Sims 4 is Energized.

Best Skills and Traits For Astronauts

Some of the best skills and traits for the Astronaut are given below.

Athletic Aspiration

The Athletic Aspiration will allow you to drink energy drinks with a click. Using this, you can get energized whenever you want.

Active

Maxing out active skills is important for Astronaut as this career depends on the fitness skill. With this trait, you can get skills quickly, and your Sims will enjoy the exercise. You can say it is a necessary skill for you to top Astronaut career in any branch.

Geek

Geek traits are really important as they can make your Sim enjoy chess, which is important for leveling up initially. You will enjoy rocket science as well and get skills related to that. You will get more logic since you will feel focused.

Loves Outdoors

As your Sim is going to spend a lot of time outside, this trait is also really important. You will need this to get the rocket science skill. This trait will help Sim in staying happy outdoor so you can get the Rocket Science skill more easily.

Astronaut Career Levels and Job Ranks

When you start your career in this job, you will go through 6 levels before you can become an Astronaut. At level 7, you will become an Astronaut in Sims 4. All 7 levels, jobs, and salaries can be seen below.

Level Job Salary 1 Intern $234/Day 2 Module Cleaner $306/Day 3 Technician $432/Day 4 Command Center Lead $568/Day 5 Low-Orbit Specialist $864/Day 6 Space Cadet $1040/Day 7 Astronaut $1190/Day

Space Ranger Career Levels and Job Ranks

Once you have completed the seventh level in your astronaut career, you are given two branches to choose from. The first branch is Space Ranger, and its levels, jobs, and salaries are given below.

Level Job Salary 8 Planet Patrol $1432/Day 9 Sheriff of The Stars $2079/Day 10 Space Ranger $2954/Day

Interstellar Smuggler Career Levels and Job Rank

The second branch is Interstellar Smuggler, and its levels, jobs, and salaries are given below.

Level Job Salary 8 Moon Mercenary $1608/Day 9 Alien Goods Trader $2093/Day 10 Interstellar Smuggler $3717/Day

Best Mods For Playing Astronaut in The Sims 4

Work From Home Mod

This mod will enable work from home option for the astronaut career, just like the City Living careers.

In this mod, you will get a notification about the work 1 hour before time, and then you can choose whether you want to work from home or send your Sim to work. If you decide to work from home, you will get two assignments.

MC Command Centre Mod

It is an amazing mod by Deaderpool that you should have even if you are an astronaut or using some other career in Sims 4.

It is a collection of many smaller mods that you can use to make small changes and adjust how Sims live their lives. You can change these things according to the need of the Astronaut’s career and progress smoothly.

Daily Save Mod

Again, this mod is a must-have for all career options available in the game. You should also use this for the Astronaut career since the job is quite difficult and obviously, you don’t want to lose your progress.

You can use this mod to set a specific time, and it will save your game every Day at that time. As you can get 7 save slots with this mod, so you can also roll back to previous days if you want.

The Sims 4 Astronaut Cheats

You can also explore Space using some cheats. You can access these cheats by heading to the Cheat Console by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C.

If you are playing this game on Mac, you can use Command + Shift + C. For Console you can use R1 + R2 + L1 + L2. For Xbox One, you must press all four shoulder buttons to access the Cheat Console.

Once the Cheat Console appears, type Testingcheats True or Testingcheats and press enter to enable the cheats. For quick promotion, you can type careers.promote astronauts, and Astronauts will promote to the next level. You can use this cheat till you get to the required level.

You can also max out other skills by using the cheats given below.