The Sims 4 Critic Career Guide

The Sims 4’s City Living allows you to play as an Arts or Food Critic in the Critic Career. You work up the ranks and eventually exercise your judgment on either food or art. This guide will cover all the details you need about the Critic career in Sims 4, like its skills, traits, career levels, and cheats.

How to Become Critic in The Sims 4?

The criteria for becoming a Critic are not very demanding, although the short hours may delay advancement. On the Art Critic road, take note of the shifts between writing and art, or on the Food Critic path, take note of the shifts between gourmet cooking and writing.

Both provide a great option for a writer Sim to supplement his income. Even though the Writer’s Career is more concentrated, both sorts of Critics may improve their work performance by going out into the world and critiquing cuisine or musical acts.

This job allows you to work from home. This is true for both branches of this profession and the other two in the City Living Expansion Pack. A popup will appear in the bottom left corner of your screen every day before work.

If you pick this option, you can have your Sim work remotely, but you will not acquire job performance. You will be given a few tasks to do to get paid.

This is mostly to allow you to make money while maintaining control of your Sim. It is especially handy around level 10 in the career; however, you may want to increase the bar first to obtain any incentives.

Aside from your responsibilities, you have complete control over your time and may utilize it to improve your skills or work on professional advancement needs.

Go to Find a Job on your phone to begin working as a Critic. Or you can choose the Find a Job option from the Career Panel in the bottom right corner. You will see a set of careers from which you must pick Critic.

You will have the following career choices after selecting Critic:

Arts Critic

Food Critic

Best Skills and Traits For Critics

The best skills and traits for the Critic Programmer are given below.

Creative

The Creative Skill is usually an excellent choice because it makes your sims write faster, and you will always be writing articles. It is also beneficial to improve your art and writing skills.

Foodie Trait

If your Sim is heading into the food critic branch, you may pick the foodie characteristic to give them an edge while writing food reviews.

Critic Career Levels and Job Ranks

Inspired is the ideal mood for all ranks and disciplines of this profession. Keep an eye out for further skill requirements as you progress through the professional levels. It is one less thing to do if you can get ahead in writing early on. It is helpful to determine if you want to pursue Art or Food Critic early on so that you can focus on painting/music or Cooking.

The details about the three levels you go through before your career is split into two branches are given below.

Level Job Salary 1 Paper Deliverer $21/hour 2 Story Researcher $29/hour 3 Beat Reporter $34/hour

Arts Critic Career Levels and Job Ranks

Arts critics may write a piece at home or visit the city to assess street performers. Given the wasted opportunity to critique artwork, Arts Critic is a bit downer. You can engage with others to appreciate art, but you cannot write articles about fantastic artwork in a gallery.

Instead, you will visit San Myshuno to see street performers. Karaoke does not count, but you may finish a review anywhere you can locate a Sim performing a musical instrument.

It is a straightforward process. If you want to advance swiftly, you must prepare ahead of time. There are transitions from writing to musical instruments and art in this section. One positive aspect of this career portion is that once you achieve level 8, you will receive a permanent 20% discount on all art purchases in build mode.

The levels, jobs, and salaries of Arts Critics are given below.

Level Job Salary 4 Snooty Pundit $47/hour 5 Show Scout $66/hour 6 Refined Reviewer $93/hour 7 Cultural Connoisseur $130/hour 8 Chief Critic $182/hour 9 Syndicated Superstar $273/hour 10 Grand Steward of the Arts $454/hour

Food Critic Career Levels and Job Ranks

You can go out on the town and evaluate food or drink in a bar/restaurant in the Food Critic Career. You might just as easily remain at home and write an essay, so that’s something you might consider doing on occasions when your Sim’s time is running out.

To unlock Gourmet Cooking, you must first reach level 5 in normal Cooking, so get started as soon as possible. You will nearly always have excellent-quality meals if you choose this job. Improve Dish Interaction allows food critics to raise the quality of a dish. Depending on the reader letter you have gotten, checking mail will put you in a good or terrible moodlet.

The levels, jobs, and salaries of Food Critics, which is the second branch of Critic career, are given below.

Level Job Salary 4 Chow Chaser $49/hour 5 Food Stall Frequenter $73/hour 6 Restaurant Rater $110/hour 7 Local Gourmand $164/hour 8 Expert Epicurean $230/hour 9 Kitchen’s Worst Nightmare $345/hour 10 Curator of the Finest Flavors $441/hour

The Sims 4 Critic Cheats

You may also use certain hacks to advance your Critic career. By hitting Ctrl + Shift + C, you may get to the Cheat Console and access these hacks.

You may use Command + Shift + C on a Mac to play this game and use R1 + R2 + L1 + L2 on the console. You must press all four shoulder buttons to access the Cheat Console on Xbox One.

To activate the cheats, put Testingcheats True or Testingcheats on into the Cheat Console and hit Enter. For quick promotion, you can type careers.promote adult_critic.