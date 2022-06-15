The Sims 4 Doctor Career Guide

The Doctor Career in The Sims 4 requires you to always be active. This is one of the careers where you can accompany your sim to his workplace. You will start with doing odd jobs in the hospital and level up to the Chief of Staff, who will manage the hospital.

This guide will give you all the information you need about the Doctor Career in The Sims 4, including the top talents, career levels, job rankings, Career Tasks, best modifications, and cheats.

How to Become a Doctor in The Sims 4?

If you want to take a doctor career in The Sims 4, go to the Career Panel in the bottom right corner and choose a doctor from the list of options. Then you’ll be given the choice of a level 1 job, which in your instance is a Medical Intern.

To level up, you must list tasks mentioned later in the guide. A three-point bar will keep track of your daily progress. Below this bar, you’ll notice several activities that you must perform for the bar to move.

You must finish this bar daily, and if you are unable to do so during your regular office hours, you may remain late in your office for two hours to complete the chores. To advance to the next level, you must achieve a minimum of two out of three on the progress meter.

As you progress through your career, you will get more complex tasks like performing surgeries and delivering babies. Your success rate in treating the patient will improve as you improve your level.

Best Skills and Traits for Doctor Career

Focused

You must be focused on your career to treat hundreds of patients and not make mistakes in diagnosing the diseases. If your sim doesn’t have much focus, you can increase it by playing chess or using Simedia on the computer. You can research different diseases using the hospital’s Research Health Reports on Medical Journals.

Genius

Remembering different diseases and their possible treatment requires your sim to be a genius. Also, you need to improve your diagnosing ability by adding experience from past diagnoses.

Doctor Career Levels and Job Ranks

Level Job Salary 1 Medical Intern $144/day 2 Orderly $184/day 3 Medical Assistant $280/day 4 Medical Technologist $392/day 5 Assistant Nurse $680/day 6 R.N. $950/day 7 Doctor- General Practitioner $1350/day 8 Medical Specialist $1950/day 9 Surgeon $2450/day 10 Chief of Staff $2800/day

Career Tasks

Diagnosing a patient’s disease

The first task you will be doing as a doctor will be diagnosing the patients’ diseases according to the symptoms. The game will provide you with a list of symptoms like coughing and sneezing.

You need to select one or two from them, and then you need to give them medicine. A red heart symbol will be placed over the patient’s head when they are suited for treatment. Then you can release the patient to go home.

Delivering Babies

You can deliver babies in Sims 4, but you must achieve level 8 in your career. Transfer the pregnant patient to the surgery table immediately after the patient enters the hospital premises. If you are at level, you can only check the sex of the baby when a patient is pregnant.

Responding to House Calls

Being a doctor, you will be asked to respond to house calls. These are not mandatory to respond to; if you don’t respond to them, it will not affect your daily performance. When you get a call, go to the front desk, ring the bell, and they will give you the directions.

After arriving at the scene, you will be given an objective. You need to complete this objective to get the performance boost. Click on the sim to end the call.

Best Mods for Playing Doctor Career in The Sims

Private Practice Mod

With the help of this mod, you will be able to private practice your medical services. This will all the facilities of the hospital, but all the administration will be going to be under you.

You will be able to employ staff like you employ the staff like any other private venture. You will receive all the profits from the clinic. Also, your clinic will have ratings like a pet clinic.

The Sims 4 Scientist Career Cheats

To access the menu for cheating, you need to press Control + Shift + C. After you have accessed the menu, you need to type testingcheats on, or testing cheats true and hit enter. After that, you can type any of the codes given below to use them:

Promote

You can use “careers.promote doctor” to level up your sim in the business career and get a promotion to the next job that will be paying more.

Demote

You can use “careers. Demote doctor” if you want your sim to go back to a level. This cheat will not go back if you have chosen a branch in your career. And if you are at level 1, this cheat will get you fired.