Your Sim can earn Career Rewards after completing certain levels in whichever career they are in. These career items may be merely cosmetic, enhancing your house’s aesthetics, but you should know how to unlock them in Sims 4.

Others may be traits that allow you to increase the skills needed for a particular career more quickly. Selecting the Emotional Aura option after clicking on the item increases the rate at which you level up a skill.

The following guide will help you unlock all the career rewards in Sims 4 and also mentions a few handy cheats you can use to unlock rewards.

How to Unlock Career Items in The Sims 4

Career Rewards are earned after completing specific levels in a career. Your Sim can earn multiple items, collectibles, and certain abilities in almost every career, which are unlocked from levels 2-6.

Choosing to unlock every reward this way is going to take a considerable amount of time. Other options are available if you wish to unlock these rewards immediately.

The Sims 4 Career Rewards Cheat

You can unlock all Career Rewards using a cheat. First, you must open the Cheat Console by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C (For Mac devices Command). To do so, console users need to press all four shoulder buttons on their controllers.

Activate cheats by typing testingcheats true or enabling testingcheats. After you have enabled cheats, type:

bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement.

You will notice that every single Career Reward from every career is purchasable to you now.

How to Use a Mod to Unlock All Career Rewards in Sims 4

If you do not wish to use cheats, you can use certain mods to obtain the same result.

Unlock all

This mod helps access locked content without advancing your Sim’s career. Though it only unlocks objects, over 100 locked objects are in the game.

To use this mod, you must first make sure your game can play custom mods. To do so, open Game Options, choose Other, and checkmark both Enable Custom Content Mods and Script Mods.

Then download the Unlock all mod and do not unzip the tmex-unlock.zip file. Finally, restart your game and type tm.unlockall in the console to unlock all the items.