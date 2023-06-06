How To Get Scimitar Of The Seven In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Scimitar of the Seven is a Legendary weapon in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that Gerudo Champion Urbosa once wields. Even though you can make many weapons for yourself in Zelda: TotK using the fusion ability, the legendary weapons are useful and powerful. Being the weapon of legends, the Scimitar of the Seven is somewhat hard to find. This guide will help you find Scimitar of the Seven in Zelda: TotK.

How to get Scimitar of the Seven in Zelda: TotK

Being a legendary weapon, the Scimitar of the Seven is locked behind a side quest. Players must complete The Missing Owner quest in Zelda: TotK to get the Scimitar of the Seven. You must have finished the Lightning Temple in Zelda: TotK to make the quest appear.

You will find this quest in the Jewelry Shop in Gerudo Town. Once you get there, Cara will ask you to find Isha. You must rescue Isha from the desert around Toruma Dunes, west of Gerudo Town.

The coordinates of the Isha location are -04769, -2830, and 0029. Molduga traps Isha, so you need to lure it out and defeat it to get to Isha. Using Zonai Time Bombs here will help you beat Molduga in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Place them on the sand, and they will explode when the Molduga eats them.

At the same time, you can use a ranged weapon to hit Molduga’s stomach, which is its weak spot. Once you defeat Molduga, Isha will head back to her workshop. Fortunately, Isha turns out to be one of the best blacksmiths in Hyrule, and she offers you one Diamond for your help in rescuing her.

Being a great blacksmith, Isha can craft the legendary weapon Scimitar of the Seven for you in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You need to get her the resources she needs to craft the sword. You will need the following items for crafting Scimitar of the Seven:

Diamonds x4

Flint x10

Gerudo Scimitar

Take all these to Isha, and she will craft the Scimitar of Seven for you in Zelda TotK.

Simitar of the Seven stats

Weapon Type: One-Handed Weapon

One-Handed Weapon Base Damage: 28

28 Passive Ability: Strong Fusion

The sword’s ability allows you to increase the power of all your fusions made on the sword.