Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Pride Of The Gerudo Quest Walkthrough

Pride of the Gerudo is a side quest that allows you to craft the legendary Scimitar of the Seven. To be worthy of Gerudo’s highest honor, you must save a damsel in distress and then deliver the required items to her shop so she can craft this legendary weapon.

In this guide, we will walk you through the process of acquiring the required items and then crafting the Pride of the Gerudo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start Pride of the Gerudo quest in Zelda: TotK

Pride of the Gerudo has a couple of prerequisites. First, you must finish The Missing Owner side quest, which can be obtained from Cara in Gerudo Town. It involves you saving Isha from the jaws of Molduga.

The next prerequisite is to complete the Regional Phenomena of the Gerudo Desert. It can be done by completing Riju of Gerudo Town’s main quest. Once both quests are done, return to Gerudo Town and talk to Isha (-3827, -2887, 0043) in front of her jewelry shop.

She will ask you to find some materials to craft Scimitar of the Seven.

How to complete Pride of the Gerudo quest in Zelda: TotK

You must obtain the following items to complete the Pride of the Gerudo side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Gerudo Scimitar

Gerudo Shield

4x Diamonds

10x Flint

You can obtain Flint by farming ores through Hyrule. These mineral ores are present inside caves. You can also obtain Flint from campfires near the stables.

To find Diamonds, you can complete side quests or mine ores with a golden shine. Some Diamonds can be obtained as a reward for completing shrines. You can also visit Goron City and purchase diamonds from the traders at a hefty cost.

To find Gerudo Shield, travel to West Gerudo Underground Ruins. This cave is to the Northwest of Gerudo Town, near Karusa Valley. Make sure to save here before proceeding, as the drop from the enemies can be random.

As you try to enter the West Gerudo Underground Ruins, you will encounter a Shock-Like enemy (-4660, -2003, 0030) near its entrance. This enemy will drop a treasure chest once you kill it. Open the treasure chest to obtain a Gerudo Shield.

Now drop down the hole (-4673, -1976, 0023) inside the ruins to enter the cave. Here, you will encounter another Shock-Like enemy (-4725, -2031, 0000). Defeat it to obtain Gerudo Scimitar. You can also obtain Gerudo Scimitar by defeating Black Lizalfos, which spread across the Gerudo Desert. A lot of them roam the area near the Lightning Temple.

Once you have acquired all the items, return to Isha in Gerudo Town and talk to her to hand them over.

Reward

Isha will craft the Daybreaker Shield for you. This is a legendary shield with 48 defense.

She will also craft Scimitar of the Seven. This legendary weapon was once wielded by Gerudo Champion Urbosa.

After acquiring both items from Isha, the Gerudo quest’s pride will be completed.