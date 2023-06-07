Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Presenting: Hero’s Path Mode Walkthrough 

Hero’s Path Mode is a Purah Pad upgrade given to us by Robbie, Purah’s apprentice. This mode allows us to track back our steps on the map. This feature can come in handy depending on what you are trying to do with it. It can be unlocked via the aptly named Presenting: Hero’s Path side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

If you are interested in the upgrade then follow along. Today, we are going to be covering all aspects of how you can complete Presenting: Hero’s Path side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock Presenting: Hero’s Path Mode in Zelda: TotK

There are a couple of prerequisites that you have to complete before you can start Presenting: Hero’s Path Mode. You will have to start all the way back in Lookout Landing.

This is where you will first meet Robbie, alongside Josha. Here you can complete a few side quests named Camera Work in Depths, and Mystery in the Depths. Both of these will take you to the Depths of Hyrule.

After you have done so, you will have to help Robbie fix his hot air balloon so he can return to Hateno Village.

Once you have done so, you will have to go all the way to Hateno Village Research Lab in Hateno Village. The lab resides South of Hyrule Castle Remains at the following coordinates: -0247, 0134, 0019

Visiting and having a conversation with Robbie will grant you the side adventure – Hateno Village Research Lab Side Adventure. It is quite easy to complete and you will be able to complete it in a jiffy.

Finally, the time has come when you can get your upgrade and start Presenting: Hero’s Path Mode Side Adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Come back to Hateno Village Research Lab to meet Robbie and he will tell you that Purah isn’t the one who is responsible for Purah Pad.

Robbie also helps a lot and now he can upgrade our Purah Pad. You will have a couple of options; Travel Medallion, Sensor+, and Hero’s Path Mode. Pick Hero’s Path mode to trigger this side adventure.

How to complete Presenting: Hero’s Path Mode in Zelda: TotK

Before Robbie can give you the upgrade, you will have to meet certain conditions. Those conditions are that you need data on 15 different shrines around Hyrule. There are 152 Shrines in total in the game and chances are you already might have discovered more than 15 shrines.

But if you haven’t, go out and complete some shrines and then come back. You’ll get a lot of good loot and some Lights of Blessings.

Once you have data on 15 shrines, come back to Robbie and he will upgrade your Purah Pad. This will conclude the Presenting: Hero’s Path Mode side adventure.

You will now have the ability to trace back your steps on the map for up to 256 hours. Once you go above 256 hours, your old steps will be overwritten by the latest ones, and thus so on.