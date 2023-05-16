How To Get Autobuild In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Link’s various abilities in Zelda TotK allow him to create new objects and vehicles. However, given the massive creative freedom, remembering and repeating all these steps every time you want to create a vehicle can be tiresome. That is where the Autobuild ability in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom comes in.

As the name suggests, Autobuild automatically builds constructs for you, as long as the required resources are nearby. Autobuild basically acts as a recipe book in Tears of the Kingdom. Stuff you have created in the past gets stored in the history of Autobuild. You can then use this Autobuild history to recreate things at will in Zelda TotK.

How to unlock Autobuild ability in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda TotK Autobuild ability is helpful as you explore the Hyrule land. To unlock this ability, you have to take part in two of the quests given to you by Robbi and Purah. As you complete these two, you must defeat a boss in Abandoned Mines and speak to “Construct in the Mine,” which will reward you with this ability.

To get this ability, start by helping Purah on the Great Sky Island. As you help her, she will reward you with a Paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom, and you can begin your Hyrule journey. Once you have the Paraglider, before leaving for anywhere else, go to the basement of Lookout Landing, where you will find Purah and Robbi. Speak to Robbi, and you’ll get your first quest, “Camera Work in the Depths“

Once you have the quest, now is the time for you to head towards the Depths. Collect some Brightbloom seeds and arrows and then go into the Depths. You can choose any way you feel comfortable, but we will enter the area by jumping into the Forest of Time Chasm in Zelda TotK. You’ll find the area pretty dark initially; thus, use the Brightbloom seeds you collected to make it bright.

The area is full of enemies, and these enemies can cause you irreversible damage; therefore, try to avoid any combat with him. Your aim here is to reach a Lightroom, and once you get there, you will find a statue. Take a picture of it and return to Lookout Landing.

As you return, Purah will give you another quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, “A Mystery in the Depths.” To complete this quest, you must return to the Depths, where you took a snap of a Statue. Follow the path the statue is pointing toward, and you’ll reach another statue.

Similarly, keep illuminating the tracks using Brightbloom seeds, and eventually, you’ll reach Great Abandoned Central Mine. Speak to two survey team members inside the building, and it’s now time for the boss battle.

Master Kohga Boss Battle

The battle begins with Master Kohga revolving around you in a vehicle and charging attacks in Zelda TotK. Therefore all you need to do is make the best use of arrows. Point the arrows towards the rare end of his car; as the arrow hits it, he will be stunned. You can then run towards the car and blow attack with your most potent weapon.

However, the stun will only be for some time; as soon as you see it ending, run far and make the same arrow attacks. Repeating this multiple times will defeat Master Kohga in Tears of the Kingdom. After defeating Master Kohga, go to the Construct inside the mine. And you will finally get the Autobuild ability unlocked.

How to use Autobuild in Zelda TotK

Once you have unlocked the Autobuild ability, you can construct your vehicles anywhere in Zelda Totk. Hold L, and select the ability from the wheel drop-down menu to do so. As you do it, you will see many vehicles. Unfortunately, you can’t keep your favorite vehicles to the top, so you must go through the entire list each time you use this ability.