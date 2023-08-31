How To Get Ganon’s Giant Horse In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Among the last of its kind, Ganon is a Giant Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Living up to its name, this colossal beast is distinguished by a bright orange mane on a black fur coat.

The Giant Horse’s wild temperament and superior physique set it apart from regular horses with a maximum of 5 strengths but is on the slower side with 2 speeds only. This one-of-a-kind stallion chooses its own rider much like Giant White Stallion or The Golden Horse in Zelda: TotK.

If you are a returning Zelda player and have already obtained the horse in Breath of the Wild, you can easily access Ganon’s Giant Horse from the nearest stable in Tears of the Kingdom granted you have a saved file under the same account and Nintendo Switch.

Ganon’s Giant Horse location in Tears of the Kingdom

You will find Ganon’s Giant Horse at the coordinates (4129, -2453, 0003) in the bottom right of the map in Tears of the Kingdom. This is southeast of Hateno Village at the peak between Hateno Bay and Deepback Bay.

You can paraglide over from the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab for the fastest route if you have received the Shrine Sensor for unlocking it. Otherwise, use Zanmik Shrine teleport in Hateno Village to travel uphill where you will find a herd of horses among which will be Ganon’s Horse.

Before taming the horse it’s best to stock up on Energizing Elixir before the journey as it will require more soothing to tame the Giant Horse as compared to regular ones.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You can also improve base stamina, having 2 wheels is ideal in this case, by offering Blessings of Light to Goddess Statues. If you happen to run out of Stamina during the process, the horse will kick you off its back and you will have to start again.

How to get Ganon’s Giant Horse in Zelda: TotK

Once you mount Ganon’s Giant Horse, immediately start soothing him using the L button in TotK. The horse will take longer to calm down while using a lot of stamina due to its wild nature and bigger stature than normal horses.

Once you have established a bond, you need to bring it back to a stable to register the horse. The nearest one is Dueling Peaks Stable in West Necluda at the coordinates (1745, -1929, 00010) which is still pretty far away.

You can move down the shore or ride the horse through the Hateno Village, across the Fir River and Cliffs of Quince, past the Ash Swamp is The Dueling Peaks Stable in Zelda: TotK.