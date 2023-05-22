Horses are the only type of wild animal players can tame and mount in Zelda TotK. Thankfully, there is a massive variety of horses to choose from which include the old ones you tamed in BotW. One of the truly unique horses that you can ride in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is Princess Zelda’s Golden Horse and in this guide we will help you find and tame it for your own use.

The quest to find the Golden Horse in Zelda TotK takes place in Tabantha Tundra and Hebra region, which are the coldest areas of Hyrule. Equip some warm armor and cook cold resistance meals and elixirs before venturing into the Hebra region. Keep a fire weapon handy to take down ice-based enemies instantly.

How to get the Golden Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Finding the Golden Horse in Zelda TotK is a very long and daunting task. There are a lot of steps to follow in a specific order but worry not, we will guide you through each step one by one.

As soon as you activate the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, you will notice a Rito standing beside its front door. His name is Penn, and he is a journalist for the Lucky Clover Gazette. He will invite Link to visit his office and join them as a junior reporter. After talking to him, make your way to the Snowfield Stable.

Snowfield Stable’s exact location is marked on the map, and it is to the South of Tabantha Tundra. Its coordinates on map are -1643, 2583, 0233.

Talk to Harlow, who is a stable girl, at the Snowfield Stable. She will tell Link all about the Golden Horse present in the stable. It belongs to Princess Zelda and is very restless to find its owner. You can’t do anything about getting the Golden Horse right now. Time to make a journey to the Lucky Clover Gazette.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to find the Lucky Clover Gazette

The Lucky Clover Gazette is in the Hebra region, East of Rito village. The exact location is marked on the map, and it is to the Southwest of Tama Pond. Its coordinates on the map are -3258, 1764, 0119.

Talk to Penn and Traysi to start your job as a junior reporter and this will initiate “Potential Princess Sightings” side quest. Return to Snowfield Stable for the next part. You will notice Penn interviewing Harlow near the stable. Apparently, the Golden Horse saw Princess Zelda and went after her.

Harlow appears very distressed and asks Link to bring the Golden Horse back. She will point North across the Tabantha Tundra. This will start “Zelda’s Golden Horse” side quest.

How to complete Zelda’s Golden Horse side quest

Make your way to the position marked on the map. Beware of a Snow Gleeok in the area. There are a lot of Ice Lizalfos hiding in the snow so use a fire weapon to kill them instantly. After reaching the marked location, you will notice the Golden Horse standing among other wild horses. Stealthily make your way towards its back and mount it.

As a rare horse in the game, it is very difficult to sneak up on the Golden Horse and calm it down. Once you manage to calm it down, bring the Golden Horse back to the Snowfield Stable.

Harlow will give Link Royal Bridle and Royal Saddle as a reward. Penn will give Link 50 rupees for completing his first job as a reporter. Harlow will ask Link to keep the Golden Horse and look after it until Princess Zelda returns. Register the Golden Horse at the Snowfield Stable to keep it forever.