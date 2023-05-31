Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom A Picture For Highland Stable Walkthrough 

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can complete the ‘A Picture for Highland Stable’ side quest that involves a very special horse. You will need to take a picture of a majestic horse, the Giant White Stallion so that it can be framed and hung in the Highland Stable.

This side quest is quite easy and upon completion, Link is rewarded with food and a pony point. This quest also gives Link the chance to tame this charming horse and keep it as a pet.

But, before getting into that let us look for the location and quest giver of the ‘A Picture for Highland Stable’ side quest.

How to start A Picture for Highland Stable in Zelda: TotK

The ‘A Picture for Highland Stable’ side quest begins after you talk to an NPC, Padok, at the Highland Stable. Inquire about the empty frame on the wall and he will give you the quest.

To find Padok, go to the Highland Stable of the Faron Grasslands located Northeast of Haran Lake. You can get there by following the coordinates 0518, -3442, and 0047.

How to complete A Picture for Highland Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After reaching the Highland Stable, Padok will assign you the ‘A Picture for Highland Stable’ side quest and you need to follow the steps mentioned below.

Interact with the blank frame

Inside the Highland Stable in Tears of the Kingdom, you will see a large picture frame that has nothing in it. Go up to this frame and interact with it which will trigger a conversation with Padok, the quest-giver NPC.

Padok will tell you that he wonders if the legendary Giant White Stallion even exists and then he expresses his wish to put a picture of this horse in the blank frame. This commences the side quest.

Go to the Lake of the Horse God

The Giant White Stallion will be grazing near the Lake of the Horse God so this is your next destination.

The Lake of the Horse God is Southeast of the stable at the point marked below. You need to make your way there to get to the Horse God Bridge that will lead you to the Giant White Stallion.

Take a picture of the Giant White Stallion

As the name suggests, the Giant White Stallion will be a magnificent white horse. Once you see it grazing in the field, use your camera and capture a good picture. This picture will go in the empty frame hoisted up at the Highland Stable in Tears of the Kingdom.

Tame the Giant White Stallion (optional)

After you have the desired photograph of the horse all that is left is to give it to Padok to complete the side quest. However, there is another optional step that will reward you with the horse itself.

You can tame the Giant White Stallion by mounting it from the back and then hitting the L button repeatedly to calm it down. Once it calms down, it will be ready to be registered. Keep in mind that you will require a lot of stamina to tame this majestic creature, so make sure that you have it.

Go back to Padok

Now, you need to make your way back to the Highland Stable and talk to Padok there. You can also register your Giant White Stallion at the stable if you chose to tame it.

Go to Padok and strike up a conversation with him in which he will ask you if he can see the picture of the Giant White Stallion. Show him the picture of the horse and he will tell you that he loves it.

He will then proceed to ask you if he can copy the picture of the horse for his stable’s empty frame. This will end the ‘A Picture for Highland Stable’ side quest and you will acquire your rewards in Tears of the Kingdom.