How To Defeat Thunder Gleeok In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Thunder Gleeok in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a type of Gleeok that has the elemental power of thunder. It is a three-headed giant with thunder breath. Taking it down can be difficult as it launches air attacks with its humungous wings.

It can also fly up in the air and shoot thunderbolts on the ground as a last resort if you can dominate it. This guide contains information on defeating one and making it out with Link alive.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Thunder Gleeok locations

You can find the Thunder Gleeok in Zelda TotK in a few locations. The few known places to find this boss are in the Surface region. The map above shows all the locations where you can encounter a Thunder Gleeok.

How to defeat Thunder Gleeok in Zelda TotK

To defeat a thunder Gleeok, I’m afraid you must become one. These beasts can only be defeated by having high-ground leverage on them. Fuse a rocket with your shield and go airborne to gain this supernatural ability to fly.

While in the air, shoot all three heads with arrows fused with any material that will increase the damage. The more powerful your bow is, the better it will be for you. It means you must shoot fewer arrows and deal more significant damage.

Once you hit all three heads of Thunder Gleeok in Zelda TotK, the creature will eventually have a brief moment of relaxation. Get in there and land as many critical hits as possible to its middle head.

Once it starts waking up, leave everything and repeat the routine. You can avoid its deadly air attack if you manage this routine correctly. But if you screw up, don’t worry; it will give you a chance to take it down.

After it goes airborne, Start running and do not look behind. One more brilliant thing to remember is to deselect all your metal equipment. Yes, that means your shield as well. Trust us, when it starts raining down thunderbolts, you will be much happier that you have no metal to attract them toward you more.

But still, do not stop running. Some air currents formed where the thunder had previously impacted in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Ride these currents with your glider and gain as much height as possible. Shoot it again in its head to cause a down.

Fortunately for you, these beasts are, in fact, vulnerable to fall damage. Falling from such a great height will cause it to lose almost all, if not all, its health.

Rewards

Defeating the Thunder Gleeok in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t necessarily give you a chest, but it does drop three of all the following items; Gleeok Wing and Gleeok Thunder Horn.