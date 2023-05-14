How To Get The Ember Armor Set In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

As you start exploring different parts of the Zelda Map, you will come across several areas that require their own resistant outfits to equip. These outfits are a set of Armor that allows you to resist the environment by providing you additional buffs. One such set is the Ember Armor set that provides resistance to Fire-type areas.

Although it shares some similarities with the Flamebreaker Armor set, they have their own share of traits. If you are interested in roaming around hot weather attacks, then you came to the right place as today we will be showing you where to find the Ember Armor Set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Ember armor set location in Tears of the Kingdom

The Ember Armor Set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a three-piece armor set that consists of Ember Trousers, Ember Shirt, and Ember Headdress.

Finding the entire armor set can be a bit tricky since each piece is located in a different part of the map. Therefore, you must explore the Zelda map to its entirety to find these pieces of the Ember armor set.

Ember Trousers

You can find the first piece of the Ember Armor set at the Cephla Lake Cave. Simply visit the exact location marked on the Zelda map above.

At the location, you will encounter two NPCs called Prissen and Domidak who are sitting outside the cave. Interact with them as they accidentally reveal the hidden treasure inside the cave with the Ember Trousers in it.

However, they will warn you about there being several of these chests, hence why they themselves couldn’t find it on their own.

After the conversation is over, head inside the Cephla Lake Cave to come across several Treasure chests. The one you are looking for is marked on the map above. Use your “Ultrahand” ability to lift the chest and open it to collect the Ember Trousers.

Ember Shirt

This piece of the Ember Armor set is found inside the Goronbi River Cave. However, the Ember Shirt is located at the far end of the cave, and during your search to find it, you must go through several monsters inside the cave and make your way through the lava to reach it. Start off by killing the dragon guarding the entrance to the cave.

There is a chest in front with a Ruby inside if you want to collect it. Move on to the floating rocks on the lava that leads you to the right side of the cave. Go through the large gap and collect a Bubbul Gem by defeating the Bubbulfrog.

Head up the cave from the right side and use Splash Fruits to create a platform to jump across the lava below. Defeat the monster on the other end and create another platform using Splash Fruits on the right side of the lava.

This time the platform you created will swim to a gap in the cave. Go through the gap and find the Chest in a temple-like structure at the central part of the cave with the Ember Shirt inside.

Ember Headdress

This piece is the last part of the Ember Armor set, and it is found in the YunoboCo HQ South Cave. Simply head inside the cave and kill the Horriblin hanging onto the sealing of the cave.

Collect the Horriblin Horn that It drops. Break the stone wall on the right. Kill the Dragon monster protecting the Cave and use your “Ultrahand” ability to attach the wheels to the broken vehicle.

Hop onto the vehicle and interact with its control section to drive it out of this section of the cave and onto the lava on the right.

Drive through the lava to reach the end of the cave where you will find the Chest inside a temple-like structure with the Ember Headdress inside. You can also collect the Bubbul Gem on the right side of the lava after going through the gap.