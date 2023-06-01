Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Misko’s Cave Of Chests Walkthrough

“Misko’s Cave of Chests” is another one of the many side quests in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that you can complete quickly for some quick rewards.

As the name suggests, this is a treasure hunt. Completing this is necessary to move on to the Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Diary side quest.

Before knowing where the treasure buried though, you need to know how to start Misko’s Cave of Chests and if there are any prerequisites to complete in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start Misko’s Cave of Chests in Zelda: TotK

The Misko’s Cave of Chests side quest is given to you by Domidak, a traveler of Hyrule in hopes of making a fortune by finding lost treasure in Tears of the Kingdom.

Both Domidak and his brother Prissen are also associated with “The Treasure Hunter’s” side quest.

To start the Misko’s Cave of Chests side quest, you have to talk with Domidak right outside the entrance of the Cephla Lake Cave in Tears of the Kingdom.

This cave is just a few steps up from the western bank of Cephla Lake, located at coordinates 2606, 1325, and 0150.

Upon having a conversation with Domidak, he will inform you that he and his brother are having trouble finding the treasure, and hence starts the quest.

How to complete Misko’s Cave of Chests in Zelda: TotK

During the conversation with Domidak, his brother Prussen gives the idea that they can feed a dog to use its strong sense of smell in helping them find the treasure. Although Domidak outright rejects the idea, that is exactly what we are going to do to complete this quest.

Though that’s not necessary, getting the help of the dog will help us skip through the trouble of opening every single chest in the cave to find the right one.

After the conversation is over, head over to the campfire behind them to find the dog. You need to give the dog meat or fruits to eat. Once the dog’s had enough, he will start walking into the cave.

Follow the dog into the cave until it eventually stops at a point inside its depths. Right underneath the dog’s nose is the treasure chest that’s of our concern – the one that holds the real treasure.

You can use Ultrahand to grab the chest and pull it out from under the ground. Then loot the chest for the Ember Trousers. At this point, Domidak and Prissen appear inside the cave and leave after having a small chat with you.

Once they leave, the “Misko’s Cave of Chests” side quest will be marked complete in Tears of the Kingdom. However, they both leave behind a bottle with a note in it.

Before heading out, remember to interact with the bottle, as it will be necessary to start the Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Diary side quest.