How To Get Cobalt In Starfield

Symbolized by the dark blue color in resources, Cobalt is a common resource in Starfield. You can find it on many planets, but most have it in low quantities. However, once you find a planet with a large area filled with Cobalt, it’s pretty easy to farm it.

This guide will help you locate the planets with a good amount of cobalt, how to mine and extract it, and where to buy it from.

How to farm Cobalt in Starfield?

The easier way is to mine by hand. First, take out the scanner and look for Cobalt ores. The scanner will show the ores in blue and the code for cobalt on the side. Go up to it and mine it with a weapon called Cutter.

Another way is to put up extractors. They don’t require you to roam around in person, thus being more efficient. To find the right area for extractors, take out your scanner and look where the ground turns blue. In the area where you find any blue spots, stop and set up your system.

Once you find a nice spot, it is better to build an extractor. Before that, you’ll need to build an outpost beacon so this area is within reach and accessible. Then, plant an extractor, the main machine used to extract a resource from the ground that is not within reach with a cutter. You will need the following resources to build an extractor.

Iron x5

Aluminum x4

Tungsten x2

Next, you’ll need a power supply for the extractor to work. Cobalt is mostly in colder planets, so a wind turbine or fueled generator would be a better option as a power supply for extractors. Finally, finish with Storage bins for solid materials and collect cobalt in Starfield as much as you want.

Best Planets to farm Cobalt (Co)

A better way is to see which planet has the most area covered in the blue color used for Cobalt and travel there. Once you find a planet like this, mining it is not hard, and cobalt would be easier to collect. To check the planets that have cobalt, look at the statistics on the left side of the screen and then use the button to show resources.

Once you find a planet, land on it and use a scanner to see where the ground turns blue. Use these clues to keep mining or set up an extractor. To make things easier, we have provided the list of best systems and planets where you can find abundant cobalt.

System Planet Alpha Centauri Lovell, Voss, Zamka, Hawley Sol Venus Eridani Eridani II, Eridani VIII-b, Eridani VIII-d Cheyenne Akila, Skink, Montara Luna, Stellis A, Stellis C, Stellis D, Belwah, Bismark Jaffa Jaffa II-a, Jaffa VII-c, Jaffa VII-d Alpha Marae Alpha Marae I, Alpha Marae IV-b Beta Marae Beta Marae II, Beta Marae IV-b Decaran Decaran III, Decaran VIII-b Shoza Shoza II, Shoza II-a, Shoza IV, Shoza VII-c, Shoza VIII-d Muphrid Muphrid V-c, Muphrid V-d, Muphrid VII-b, Muphrid VIII-c, Muphrid VIII-d Freya Freya IV, Freya V, Freya IX-b Heinlein Heinlein V, Heinlein VI-a, Heinlein VI-d Lantana Lantana IV, Lantana VI, Lantana VIII-b, Lantana VIII-d, Lantana IX-c Kumasi Kumasi II, Kumasi III, Kumasi IV, Kumasi V-e, Kumasi VIII-d Xi Ophiuchi Xi Ophiuchi V, Xi Ophiuchi VI-d, Xi Ophiuchi VII-b Alchiba Alchiba I, Alchiba III-c, Alchiba IV-a, Alchiba VII-b Masada Masada III, Masada IV, Masada V-a Syrma Syrma I, Syrma III, Syrma VII-a Charybdis Charybdis IV, Charybdis VI, Charybdis VII-d Leonis Leonis I-b, Leonis IV, Leonis VI, Leonis VII, Leonis IX Zelazny Zelazny VII-a, Zelazny VII-b, Zelazny VIII-c Marduk Marduk II, Marduk V, Marduk VI, Marduk IX, Marduk IX-b Archimedes Archimedes I, Archimedes V-b, Archimedes VI Fermi Fermi IV, Fermi V, Fermi VII-a, Fermi IX-a Strix Strix III-a, Strix III-c, Strix IV

How to buy Cobalt in Starfield?

The best vendors for Cobalt is Jemison Mercantile in Jemison and Mining League in Volii Alpha. Both can be found during missions, making them easier to approach or find.

There is another way of getting Cobalt in Starfield, and that is by using the console command. The console command for Cobalt is as follows:

player.additem 00005575 N

Put the number in place of N in the code, and you’ll get the amount of Cobalt according to your choice.