Starfield New Atlantis Shops Locations Guide

New Atlantis is the biggest and earliest city players will visit in Starfield. Being the seat of power for United Colonies, it makes sense that the pristine New Atlantis would be filled with shops and vendors of all kinds. Due to the size of the city, finding these vendors can be a lot of work which is why we decided to compile every Starfield New Atlantis shop location for you guys.

Starfield New Atlantis Shops Locations

We will be dividing the map of New Atlantis into two sections and mentioning the shops available on both. One is the surface or “rich” districts of New Atlantis while the second area with shops and vendors is The Well. The Well is basically an underground level with low-income housing.

We have detailed every shop and vendor you can find on New Atlantis and what kind of items they sell

Weapons, Ammo and other Gear Shops

Jemison Mercantile

Jemison Mercantile is found in the Spaceport. It is found to the left after you exit the Spaceport and enter the city, just right from The Viewport Tavern.

Centaurian Arsenal

Centaurian Arsenal shop is located in the Residential District of New Atlantis. The shop is found in between Athena Tower and Mercury Tower, north of Chunks.

EIT Clothier

EIT Clotheir vendor is found in the northernmost part of the Residential District. It is right in front of the Orion Tower. It sells various gear and clothing items.

US Distribution Center

Found in the Commercial district, in front of Outland. Go around the Jemison Mercantile building and proceed north to find the US Distribution Center.

Outland

Outland is directly opposite to US Distribution Center in the Commercial district of New Atlantis. Go around Jemison Mercantile building and proceed north to find the US Distribution Center.

UC Surplus

UC Surplus shop is found right next to Kay’s House. It offers a decent range of weapons for players as compared to other weapon shops.

Trade Authority

This Trade Authority building is located in The Well. Trade Authority Store is located next to Apex Electronics, right past Med Bay.

Apex Electronics

Apex Electronics shop in Starfield is found around the Med Bay in The Well.

Aid Shops

Reliant Medical

Reliant Medical in the northern part of New Atlantis’s Residential District. It is found to the left of EIT Clothiers, near Orion Tower. Players can get medical attention and buy healing items they might need later on.

The Viewport Tavern

The Viewport Tavern is found next to the Spaceport. It is found directly left to the entrance of New Atlantis, near the Self-Service Bounty Clearance counter. Other than purchasing food, players can also meet some crew members here.

Terrabrew Coffee

There are two Terrabrew Coffee shops in New Atlantis. The first one is found to the right of Jemison Mercantile, near Spaceport. The second Terrabrew Coffee shop is found inside the commercial district in New Atlantis. The coffee shop is directly opposite to the train station. Players can also get health items and O2 recovery items from Terrabrew Coffee.

Chunks

Chunks is found in the Residential District of New Atlantis. The shop sells food items that players can carry with them as healing items and is found directly south of the Mercury Tower.

Dawn’s Roost

Dawn’s Roost vendor in Starfield is found in the southern part of the Residential District. You can find it in the basement of Pioneer Tower. Dawn’s Roost is one of the fancier and more luxurious restaurants in New Atlantis.

CJ’s

Found in the Residential District, northwest of Athena Tower and directly north of Centaurian Arsenal, right next to the Apollo Tower.

Whetstone

Whetstone is a small restaurant in the Commercial district of New Atlantis. Head north from the Terrabrew Coffee.

Med Bay

Med Bay is found inside The Well part of New Atlantis. It is located in the northwestern part of The Well, west of Apex Electronics.

Jake’s Bar

Jake’s Bar is near the entrance of The Well, directly south of Med Bay.

Kay’s House

Found near the western entrance of The Well. It is found near the train station in The Well. Some side missions can also be found at Kay’s House Bar.