Resident Evil is divided into three main areas. Village, Castle and The Island. Each area is full of secret treasures. Some can be looted from boxes; some need a bit of puzzle-solving and some can be found using particular keys. Follow this guide to collect every single Resident Evil 4 Village treasure, so you won’t be locked out of the “Bandit” Trophy/Achievement.

Most of the treasures can be sold independently but carrying the tradition of the original, a few can be fitted with other gemstones and fetch a much higher price than their base variants. The Merchant will always warn you if you try to sell these treasures or gemstones separately.

A bug, or a feature if you may call it, also carries over from the original. Combined herbs (R+G+Y) can be sold for 10,000 pesetas. You can buy First Aid spray with same efficacy, for 5,000 pesetas, from the Merchant. This is a net gain of 5,000 pesetas, so we recommend you treat combined herbs as a treasure too.

Where to find treasure map of Village

You will come across the Merchant in Abandoned Factory. He has a treasure map for the village to offer for 1 spinel. At this point, you should have completed Farm’s blue medallion side quest to earn some spinels. We highly recommend trading your spinels for the treasure map of the village in Resident Evil 4 as it will mark the remaining treasures on your map automatically.

Resident Evil 4 Village treasure locations

All the treasures inside the village region of RE4 are completely missable, and hitting the points of no return will lock you out of reaching them again in the same playthrough. Some Resident Evil 4 village treasures require assistance from Ashley so don’t worry about them in the beginning.

Village Treasure #1 (Velvet Blue)

Velvet Blue Treasure is found on the roof of the building where the shotgun is. Go upstairs, collect the shotgun and jump outside the window to the right. Velvet blue can be sold to the merchant for 2500 pesetas.

Village Treasure #2 (Ruby)

Ruby gemstone can be found inside a treasure box in a hut on the Northeast side of the village (to the left). This is near to the entrance to the farm. Ruby can be sold to the Merchant for 3000 pesetas.

Village Treasure #3 (Pearl Pendant)

Pearl Pendant Treasure in RE4 is hidden inside a silver lantern hanging from a windmill (farm area). You have to shoot it down but there is a catch. If you shoot the lantern when it is above the well, Pearl Pendant will get dirty and sell for much less value.

Make sure to hit it when it is on the right side of the windmill. Pearl pendant can be sold to the Merchant for 5000 pesetas (1000 pesetas if it gets dirty).

Village Treasure #4 (Flagon)

Flagon can be found inside a treasure box on the Northeast side of the Farm. Climb the windmill and jump down the balcony on the side. The box containing Flagon is at the end of the fence. Flagon can be fitted with two gemstones so don’t sell it immediately.

It will bring a much higher price with two differently colored gemstones. Flagon can be sold to the Merchant for 4000 pesetas (and way more with gemstones).

Village Treasure #5 (Ruby)

Open up the door right next to the Flagon’s box. Ruby gemstone can be found on the first floor of this shed. Ruby can be sold to the Merchant for 3000 pesetas.

Village Treasure #6 (Sapphire)

Sapphire gemstone can be found inside a brick oven in abandoned factory. You can access it after your first parry tutorial. Sapphire can be sold to the Merchant for 4000 pesetas.

Village Treasure #7 (Ruby)

Ruby gemstone can be found in an area called the Valley. This area is swarming with enemies. Ruby is hidden inside a chest on the Northern ledge. Ruby can be sold to the Merchant for 3000 pesetas.

Inside the same area of Valley, a small key can be found inside a house to the South.

Village Treasure #8 (Elegant Mask)

Elegant Mask in RE4 is locked inside a drawer in the factory. After obtaining the small key, return to the factory and go back to the room from where you recovered your gear. Use the small key on the locked drawer and get the elegant mask.

It can be fitted with up to three gemstones to increase its sale value substantially. The elegant mask can be sold to the Merchant for 5000 pesetas and for way more with gemstones in it.

Village Treasure #9 (Sapphire)

Sapphire gemstone can be obtained after unlocking the gate to the factory with Hexagonal Emblem. Crouch under the boxes to the left and open the treasure box to obtain it. Sapphire can be sold to the merchant for 4000 pesetas.

Village Treasure #10 (Sapphire)

The next Sapphire treasure in Resident Evil 4 village area can be obtained by shooting a silver lamp hanging from a tree. The tree housing the Sapphire is on the path between Factory and Village Chief’s Manor. Sapphire can be sold to the Merchant for 4000 pesetas.

Village Treasure #11 (Pearl Pendant)

Pearl Pendant treasure can be found inside a silver lantern hanging above a well, between Factory and Village Chief’s Manor. Close the well by shooting the plank holding the lid, so the Pearl Pendant won’t get dirty.

The Pearl pendant can be sold for 5000 pesetas in pristine condition and will fetch you 1000 pesetas if it gets dirty.

Village Treasure #12 (Ruby)

Ruby gemstone can be found inside a drawer in Village Chief’s Manor. The drawer is on the right end of the main hall. Ruby can be sold to the Merchant for 3000 pesetas.

Don’t forget to pick up the small key from the corner of the main room on same floor.

Village Treasure #13 (Vintage Compass)

Vintage Compass treasure can be found inside a locked drawer in a small house (to the left) in village square. This house is between the barn and the one where you get Shotgun. Vintage Compass can be sold for 8000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Village Treasure #14 (Velvet Blue)

Velvet blue is hidden inside a silver lantern hanging from the ceiling in Town Hall (near the door that leads to the Merchant). velvet Blue can be sold for 2500 pesetas to the Merchant.

Village Treasure #15 (Elegant Headdress)

Elegant Headdress can be found inside a chest behind the church. Go to the right side of the church and enter the alley. Take a left after reaching the end of the alley and you will find a box housing Elegant Headdress right next to a blue notice. Elegant Headdress can be sold for 10000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Village Treasure #16 (Ruby)

Ruby gemstone can be found inside a silver lantern dangling from the ropes in Quarry. This is the same area where the second boss fight with El Gigante takes place. Ruby can be sold to the Merchant for 3000 pesetas.

Village Treasure #17 (Antique Pipe)

Antique pipe treasure can be found inside a silver lantern. This lantern will be hanging on the northern end of the Fish farm. Antique Pipe can be sold for 7000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Don’t forget to pick up a small key from a shed near the building housing the fuel.

Village Treasure #18 (Brass Pocket Watch)

Brass Pocket Watch is locked inside a drawer on the docks. This is the area where the first shooting gallery is located. Drop down the ladder and unlock the drawer to the right. Brass Pocket Watch can be sold for 10000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Before moving forward, you need to obtain Old Wayshrine Key to find many treasures. This can be found in a chest on the dock of Mural cave.

Village Treasure #19 (Velvet Blue)

Velvet Blue can be found in the Large Cave shrine. You can reach the area by a boat. It is hidden inside a silver hanging lantern near the overhead bridge. Velvet blue can be sold to the Merchant for 2500 pesetas.

Village Treasure #20 (Splendid Bangle)

Splendid Bangle is locked inside an Old Wayshrine located in a cave to the West of the lake. Two gems can be added to Splendid Bangle to increase its base value. Splendid Bangle can be sold for 4000 pesetas and way more with appropriate gems in it.

Village Treasure #21 (Alexandrite)

Alexandrite gemstone is housed inside a silver lantern hanging from a ledge on the path between the Church and the Quarry. You can shoot it as soon as you see it but you won’t be able to collect it then. Alexandrite can be found on a small dock to the West of the Large Cave Shrine after getting a boat. Alexandrite can be sold for 6000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Village Treasure #22 (Alexandrite)

Alexandrite gemstone can be found inside a treasure box, in a destroyed boat, in the middle of the lake. Can only be accessed by a boat after defeating Del Lago. Alexandrite can be sold for 6000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Village Treasure #23 (Red9 Gun)

Red9 Gun can be found on the same destroyed boat. It is housed in a treasure box on the front of the boat.

Village Treasure #24 (Velvet Blue)

Velvet Blue can be found on a small island to the East of the lake. This Island is overrun by chickens. Velvet blue is hidden inside a wooden barrel. velvet blue can be sold for 2500 pesetas to the Merchant.

IMPORTANT NOTE. This Island also has a golden egg required to complete a side quest called “Egg Hunt Request“.

Village Treasure #25 (Ruby)

Ruby gemstone can be found in Small Cave Shrine. You need to complete a puzzle here to get Blasphemer’s head required for Church key. Climb a stair next to the headless statue and shoot down the silver lantern housing the ruby. Ruby can be sold for 3000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Village Treasure #26 (Pearl Bangle)

Pearl Bangle is locked inside an Old Wayshrine in Lakeside settlement to the Northwest of the lake. Pearl Bangle can be sold for 10000 pesetas to the Merchant. You will need a small key for this.

Village Treasure #27 (Gold Bar)

Gold Bar is locked inside a drawer in the main house on Lakeside settlement. You will need a small key to open it. The gold bar can be sold for 10000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Village Treasure #28 (Red Gemstone Ring)

Red Gemstone Ring can be found inside the same house on Lakeside settlement. Drop into the tunnel at the end of the house. Red Gemstone ring will be on a box where you found Luis Sera in Chapter 1. red Gemstone Ring can be sold for 10000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Village Treasure #29 (Depraved idol)

Depraved Idol treasure can be found on the dock where you fueled the dock before the first boss fight. To unlock the mechanism, three hexagonal pieces are required which can be found in the following places

Hexagonal Piece C: On the small cave shrine. In the same room containing Blasphemer’s head.

On the small cave shrine. In the same room containing Blasphemer’s head. Hexagonal Piece B: In a treasure chest on the Northwest end of Fish farm.

In a treasure chest on the Northwest end of Fish farm. Hexagonal Piece A: Next to the Merchant inside quarry cave. Near the docks.

This hexagon puzzle has different settings on different difficulties. For assisted/normal mode, spin the left side 1x and then spin top side 1x. For hardcore/pro mode, spin the right side 2x, then spin the left side 2x and top side 1x.

The depraved idol can be sold for 15000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Village Treasure #30 (Butterfly Lamp)

The butterfly lamp is locked inside an Old Wayshrine between the Quarry and Dockside Merchant shop. 3 gemstones can be placed on the Butterfly lamp to increase its base value. Butterfly lamp can be sold for 6500 pesetas and ay more with proper gemstones.

Village Treasure #31 (Yellow Diamond)

Don’t forget to pick up the small key from the drawer to the right of the altar in Chruch.

Yellow Diamond gemstone can be obtained from a locked drawer inside the save room of the church. Yellow Diamond can be sold for 6000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Village Treasure #32 (Yellow Diamond)

Yellow Diamond gemstone can be found in the room of the church where Ashley was being held captive. As soon as chapter 5 starts, return to that room and shoot a hanging silver lantern. yellow Diamond can be sold for 6000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Village Treasure #33 (Elegant Bangle)

Elegant bangle treasure is available in the village barn which was previously inaccessible. Go back to the village square with Ashley and give her a boost to enter the barn. She will unlock the door for you. It is inside a treasure box there.

Elegant Bangle can be sold for 5000 pesetas but can be combined with two gemstones. Elegant Bangle can fetch a much higher price with proper gemstones.

Village Treasure #34 (Antique Camera)

Antique Camera can be found in the attic of Village Chief’s Manor. This area was previously inaccessible as it requires two people. Go into the room upstairs, move the picture frame which will reveal the lever. The entrance to the attic will appear with a collapsed ladder on pulling the lever.

Boost Ashley and she will kick down the ladder for you. Move through the narrow attic to find Antique Camera on a shelf to the right. Antique Camera can be sold for 10000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Village Treasure #35 (Antique Pipe)

Antique Pipe treasure is locked inside an old wayshrine in the farm. It is to the Northeast of the barn. Make sure to collect Antique Pipe before moving forward, as the first major point of no return is just around the corner. Antique Pipe can be sold for 7000 pesetas to the Merchant.

EXTREMELY IMPORTANT

You won’t be able to return to the village and collect the first 35 treasures if you move past the connecting bridge.

Village Treasure #36 (Yellow Diamond)

After surviving the Villa, go straight into an area, past the Merchant, called the Valley. Defeat the Ganados and go upstairs on the left. Yellow Diamond will be inside a treasure box on the ledge. Yellow Diamond can be sold to the Merchant for 6000 pesetas.

Village Treasure #37 (Chalice of Atonement)

Open the gate to the North after clearing the valley of Ganados. There is a small shack to the left on a narrow edge. Beware of a hidden Ganado there. Chalice of Atonement is inside a treasure box there. It can be fitted with up to 3 gems to make a combined treasure.

Chalice of Atonement can be sold for 7000 pesetas without gems, and can bring a much higher price with proper gems inserted.

Village Treasure #38 (Elegant Headdress)

Elegenat Headdress is locked inside an old wayshrine in the checkpoint area (Southwest). Don’t try to progress the story as the area will be swarmed with enemies including twin chainsaw sisters. Elegant Headdress can be sold for 7000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Village Treasure #39 (Emerald)

Emerald treasure is hidden inside a silver lantern on your way to Castle. It is hanging from a tree next to a destroyed car. Emerald can be sold for 5000 pesetas to the Merchant.

These are all the optional treasures from the Village area of Resident Evil 4 that can be missed so keep an eye out for them.