How To Get All Weapons In Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 remake offers a plethora of weapons including some returning fan favorites from the original and a couple of new additions. With our help, you won’t miss out on a single one and can wreak havoc on any type of enemy you face. Getting your hands on all Resident Evil 4 weapons can take some time as they are spread out over the entire game and some secret weapons are sneakily hidden.

Resident Evil 4 weapons locations

Weapons in Resident Evil 4 are divided into categories. Each category has upgraded or advanced versions of the same weapon, that unlock as you progress through the story mode. In addition to it, you can purchase upgrades for your weapons from the Merchant.

The mysterious stranger also offers some add-ons for each weapon in the game. Fret not, the Merchant will buy back your weapons with the full price of weapon upgrades applied to them. So, try every weapon in the RE4 with as many upgrades as possible.

Knives

Unlike the original Resident Evil 4, the remake offers a variety of knives. These knives play an important role in parry and stealth kills. Due to their low durability, knives usually break down a lot faster, so use them with caution.

Combat Knife

Available at the beginning of the game. Can’t lose it. Can be repaired by the Merchant for 4000 pesetas.

Kitchen Knife

Abundantly available while exploring. Very low durability.

Boot Knife

Abundantly available. Can be used to craft bolts.

Fighting Knife

Obtained as a reward for defeating Krauser in chapter 13.

Primal Knife

Reward for destroying all 16 Clockwork Castellans.

Handguns in RE4

As your main weapon of choice, handguns are a perfect balance between fast and powerful in Resident Evil 4 remake. Considering ammo isn’t easy to find, handguns are also a great choice to conserve ammo thanks to their moderate rate of fire and decent accuracy.

Sentinel Nine

Sentinel Nine pistol is only available to those who bought the RE4 deluxe or collector’s edition. Exclusive perk adds 5x critical rate. Level 4 and 5 upgrades are available after chapter 8.

SG-09 R

Available from the beginning. Exclusive perk adds 5x critical rate for 80,000 pesetas. Laser sight attachment.

Red9

Red9 pistol is Available in the middle of the lake after getting the boat in chapter 4 of RE4. There is a abroken ship in the lake with two treasure boxes. Red9 can also be bought from merchant from chapter 5 onwards. Exclusive perk adds 1.5x firepower for 100,000 pesetas. The pistol has a stock attachment for better precision.

Punisher

Can be traded for 5 spinels with the Merchant. Exclusive perk adds 5x penetration for 70,000 pesetas. Punisher has a Laser sight attachment.

Blacktail

Blacktail can be purchased from the Merchant in RE4 for 24,000 pesetas from chapter 7 onwards. Exclusive perk adds 1.5x firepower.

Matilda

Can be traded for 10 spinels, from chapter 8 onwards, with the Merchant. Exclusive perk adds 2x ammo capacity. The pistol’s attachment turns it into a burst-fire handgun, firing three shots per every time you shoot.

Shotguns

A lot of kick and damage in short range, shotguns are perfect for crowd control and destroying shields in Resident Evil 4.

Skull Shaker

Only available as a bonus with deluxe or collector’s editions. Exclusive perk adds 2x firepower for 80,000 pesetas.

W-870

Can be found on the second floor of a house in the village. As soon as you enter the village, run past the mob and bonfire and enter the house on the left. A cutscene will play. W-870 is hanging on the wall as soon as you climb the stairs. Exclusive perk adds 2x firepower for 80,000 pesetas.

Riot Gun

Riot shotgun can be purchased from the Merchant for 28,000 pesetas from chapter 6 onwards. Exclusive perk adds 1.5x firepower for 80,000.

Striker

Can be purchased from the Merchant for 38,000 pesetas from chapter 10 onwards. Exclusive perk adds 2x ammo capacity for 60,000 pesetas.

Rifles

Long-range weapons with lots of firepower and accuracy, rifles can be a game changer during the Castle section of Resident Evil 4.

SR M1903

You can buy this bolt-action rifle from the Merchant for 12,000 pesetas after chapter 2. He will offer you a free scope for the rifle. Exclusive perk adds 2x firepower for 100,000 pesetas. Can be equipped with scope, high-powered scope or biosensor thermal scope.

Stingray

Can be purchased from the Merchant for 30,000 pesetas from chapter 7 onwards. Exclusive perk adds 2x rate of fire for 60,000 pesetas. Attachments include scope, high-powered scope and biosensor scope.

CQBR Assault Rifle

Can be found in a box in the castle library during chapter 10. As soon as you gain back control of Leon, backtrack to library and solve the cubic puzzle to unlock the rifle. Exclusive perk adds 1.5x firepower for 100,000 pesetas. Can be equipped with scope, high-powered scope or biosensor scope.

Magnums

Slow but packing a lot of firepower to kill powerful foes in close range, there are three magnums available in Resident Evil 4.

Hand cannon

Can be unlocked by completing RE4 Professional mode without using any bonus weapons. The exclusive perk allows unlimited ammo for 10,000 pesetas.

Broken Butterfly

Can be purchased from the Merchant for 42,000 pesetas from chapter 7 onwards. Exclusive perk adds 1.5x firepower for 1000,000 pesetas.

Killer 7

Can be purchased from the Merchant for 77,000 pesetas from chapter 11 onwards. Killer 7 comes equipped with laser sight. Exclusive perk adds 5x critical rate for 77,000 pesetas.

SMGs

Submachine guns with lots of bullets to take down fast-moving enemies.

TMP

Can be purchased from the Merchant for 10,000 pesetas from RE4 chapter 3 onwards. Exclusive perk adds 1.5x firepower for 100,000 pesetas. Can be equipped with TMP stock to reduce the recoil.

LE 5

Can be found in freezer on Island facility after completing second keycard puzzle. Exclusive perk adds 5x penetration for 80,000 pesetas. Can be equipped with scope, high powered scope and biosensor scope.

Chicago Sweeper

Can be unlocked by clearing professional mode with A rank (completing story within 7 hours). Exclusive perk allows infinite ammo for 10,000 pesetas.

Special Weapons in Resident Evil 4

Bolt Thrower

Can be purchased from the Merchant for 10,000 pesetas from chapter 2 onwards. Bolt thrower can be equipped with proximity mines to add explosion damage. Exclusive perk adds 2x ammo capacity for 60,000 pesetas.

Rocket Launcher

Can be purchased from the Merchant for 50,000 pesetas from chapter 5 onwards. The most devastating weapon in all of the game.