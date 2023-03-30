How To Get Spinel In Resident Evil 4

Spinels are one of the varieties of gems in Resident Evil 4. Leon uses them to trade with the merchant and acquire unique and rare tools and items. Spinels are some exceptional gemstones that you must collect during RE4 gameplay. Follow this guide to know how and at which locations you can find Spinels in Resident Evil 4.

How to get Spinels in Resident Evil 4

Most times, you’ll get Spinels in some treasure boxes or containers. Other than that, there are several locations in the game where you can get Spinels while exploring the game universe.

If the fortune favors you, you can collect Spinels after fighting off the enemies as well, as once in a while; the enemies also drop Spinels when killed. If you are a good player, try to observe things closely because you’ll get a lot of chances to pick up Spinels in the gameplay.

However, another way to get Spinels in Resident Evil 4 is by collecting the Blue Requests throughout the adventures of Leon. All you need to do is find them and then post the Blue requests on blue paper.

Once you collect the Blue Request, the task will begin. After completing your task, you’ll be rewarded in Spinels. Each Blue request withholds a different task.

Uses of Spinels in RE4

Spinels are helpful for the players as these gems help them attain specific tools and many handy items. There is a situation in Residence Evil Remake when Leon meets the mysterious merchant equipped with some expensive materials and arsenals.

The essential item that the merchant has is a Treasure Map. You should trade Spinels to get these maps in RE4. It will make it quite interesting for you as you’ll have some precious items across the game universe that he can sell later in the gameplay.

Other rare materials you can get in return for exchanging Spinels from the merchant’s shop include Gunpowder, Yellow herbs, upgraded weapons with laser sights/scopes, and some Crafting materials.