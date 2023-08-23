Remnant 2: Faelin Or Faerin Choice Guide

Faelin and Faerin, counterparts of each other and the Imposter Kings of Fae, are the main bosses of The One True King Storyline of Losomn in Remnant 2.

They look almost identical with the difference of Faelin having a more welcoming demeanor in the light realm with Faerin being the exact opposite.

They were part of The One True King’s closest confidants but betrayed him in hopes of the throne. His death caused The Imposter King to split in two, Faerin and Faelin, representing the merge of the Dran and Fae worlds.

The Council Chambers of Beatific Palace and Malefic Gallery house both the kings and where you will encounter the choice of fighting Faelin or Faerin in Remnant 2 .

To access these Chambers, you must place Faelin and Faerin’s respective Mural Pieces in Palace’s Courtyard. Each King will insist you kill the other in exchange for some handsome reward.

You can only fight one of them and it will help you to make the right choice by knowing the consequences of both.

Should you kill Faelin or Faerin in Remnant 2?

The decision to kill Faelin or Faerin in Remnant 2 will come down to your own personal preference. Choosing one over the other will only affect the rewards you receive and not the outcome of the story. Let’s go over the rewards you will receive.

What happens if you kill Faerin?

Faerin is one of the two Imposter Kings who can be found in the Malefic Gallery in Remnant 2. After defeating Faerin, you will receive Melded Hilt along with 750 Scrap, 5 Lumenite Crystal, Tome of Knowledge, and the quest item Segment. To obtain the last reward, Faelin’s Sigil, you will have to visit Faelin to deliver the good news.

The Melded Hilt can be taken back to the weapons mod merchant, Ava McCabe at her shop in Ward 13 along with 7 Lumenite Crystal and 650 Scrap to craft the melee weapon Godsplitter.

It forces weak spot damage with its mod Fracture, allowing you to dish out decent damage. The main problems it faces are with its damage as it has the lowest base damage in its group.

Godsplitter works best with melee-focused archetypes in Remnant 2 like Challenger, Handler and even Medic can make use of this unique greatsword.

Faelin’s Sigil provides an additional 10% Mod Power for melee weapons which work best with Godsplitter and can be used for any mod-focused melee build.

What happens if you kill Faelin?

The other Imposter King in Remnant 2 is Faelin. Defeating him will drop Imposter Heart along with 750 Scrap, 5 Lumenite Crystal, Tome of Knowledge, and the quest item Segment. To obtain Faerin’s Sigil, you will have to converse with Faerin after the battle.

The weapons specialist McCabe back in Ward 13 will help you make use of the Imposter Heart. Take it along with 7 Lumenite Crystal and 650 Scrap for crafting the long gun Deceit.

This precision strike rifle takes no time in taking down ranged enemies. Its mod, Ouroboros summons three blades that will hit the target with each melee attack you perform.

It is one of the strongest long-ranged rifles but is not without its shortcomings. It does not have any weak spot damage without its mod and the debuff applied also doesn’t last very long.

Deceit works best with long-ranged archetypes in Remnant 2 like Hunter and Gunslinger Class.

Faerin’s Sigil is one of the best rings in Remnant 2 for spamming mods and looping abilities. It became the core of these builds with 10% additional Mod Power with each critical and weak spot hit.

Faelin or Faerin – best choice

Defeating Faelin and Faerin in Remnant 2 drops lucrative rewards but the decision will come down to what build you are working towards.

If you prefer a melee-focused playstyle then fighting Faerin will prove more beneficial with melee-favored rewards.

Vice versa, if you are the ranged-weapon enjoyer then Faelin is the route to go. You can also reroll the world for both of the rewards so don’t worry and go with what works for your build at the moment.