Weapon Mods in Remnant 2 can allow you to give your weapons special abilities and effects that almost entirely change their dynamic and workings. Since each weapon has only one Mod slot, you have to be careful in choosing the best one for it.

A number of things should be considered when picking the best Weapon Mod for your build. Your playstyle, Archetype, and weapon have a say in determining which mod should be slotted.

Let’s look at the best weapon mods in Remnant 2 to help you make your decision.

Best Weapon Mods to get in Remnant 2

The following are the best Weapon Mods in Remnant 2. Each weapon mod provides a unique ability and attribute that we feel can give you a greater edge over the other options available to you.

Astral Burst

All the top weapon mods in Remnant 2 have at least one attribute that they excel at. The Astral Burst makes it in owing to its unmatched crowd control and AoE damage-enhancing capabilities.

The effect that Astral Burst provides makes it so that your initial shot splits into seven-star fragments. Now while this initial burst damage may be unimpressive or decent at best, the real charm begins after.

These round fragments can bounce and deflect from walls and obstacles, consecutively for up to three times dealing damage to your enemies after every bounce.

Not only that the fragments gain an additional 35% damage boost after every collision, therefore significantly stacking up your damage output and crowd control ability.

The firing off of several projectiles makes the Astral Burst somewhat similar to the Helix which uses several missiles to do the same.

This mod can require both extreme skill and none at all at the same time. You can meticulously aim to get the best bounces for more damage or simply hail-mary it. Try to maximize its use in narrow corridors, tunnels, and caverns where it can get the most bounces.

How to get Astral Burst

If you are looking to craft the Astral Burst weapon mod, you can do so by acquiring the Faith Seed. You can also acquire it at Yaesha in the Cathedral of Omens after solving the Cathedral of Omens puzzle.

Corrosive Rounds

Having a weapon mod that can give your weapon the ability to deal elemental damage is key for melting down enemy and boss HPs and like the Hot Shot mod, the Corrosive Round can do just that.

Instead of imbuing your weapon rounds with fire, however, the Corrosive Rounds do so with acid. They additionally increase your crit chance during the effect time and give the Corroded status effect to your enemies.

The Corrosive Rounds offer the most benefits that Hot Shot mod provides without any major drawbacks or weaknesses. This makes it arguably a better option over Hot Shot, which becomes useless with nearby water sources.

For fights that do have nearby water like the one against Kaeula’s Shadow, the Corrosive Rounds should be your go-to pick.

Again, like the Hot Shot mod, consider taking a high fire rate or fully automatic weapon like the Chicago Typewriter to maximize your Corroded status effect damage. The Corrosive Rounds will also work relatively well with high-damage semi-automatic weapons like the Widowmaker.

How to get Corrosive Rounds

If you are looking to craft the Corrosive Rounds weapon mod, you can do so by acquiring the Tainted Ichorm. You can also acquire it at Losomn in the Shattered Gallery after defeating the Magister Dullain boss fight.

Defrag

Defrag is one the most unique mods in Remnant 2, the workings of which may confuse many at first glance. However, the Defrag is one the most powerful late-game mods that you can add to your weapon.

Since it may be a little complicated to understand here’s how the Defrag’s effect works. Every time to fire off a shot with it your enemy gets hit with the Fragmented effect.

Now once you kill the enemy having the Fragmented status effect a Glitch will be created. Now you can use this glitch in two ways.

Either shoot and destroy the Glitch which will create a damage pool called the Viral Pool within a circle area. All enemies in this area will not only lose their health but will also have the Fragmented effect applied to them.

You can also walk through the Glitch to pick it up. This will give you a 20 percent boost to your damage output during the duration of the ability which lasts for 15 seconds.

You can use the combo of using the Glitch to create a Viral Pool and then cycling through by killing more Fragmented effect enemies to create a deadly cycle.

The variety of ways in which you can use the Defrag mod, its damage buffs, crowd control, and use cyclability make it a super versatile late-game option for your weapon.

How to get Defrag

If you are looking to craft the Defrag weapon mod, you can do so by acquiring the Necrocyte Strand. You can also acquire it at Root Earth in the Ashen Wasteland after defeating the Cancer, boss fight.

Fargazer

The Fargazer in Remnant 2 is an interesting weapon mod that definitely isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. In the right hands, however, this weapon mod can really shine to its full potential.

The way the Fargazer works is by spawning an Eye Legion by your shoulder. Every time you aim down an enemy target, the Eye Legion inflicts the Madness status effect on them. Now the longer you aim the more Madness and the damage it provides is inflicted.

This ability effect can last for 30 seconds and after stacking up Madness to a max of 10, you can deal considerable damage.

Since the Fargazer’s ability is solely reliant on your aim-down-sights time, not every playstyle can fully utilize its perks. Support types like the Gunslinger and Hunter can have decent success with the Fargazer.

If you run the Engineer or Challenges, Archetypes that spend far less time aiming, we suggest you avoid using the Fargazer with your weapons.

How to get Fargazer

If you are looking to craft the Fargazer weapon mod, you can do so by acquiring the Agnosia Driftwood. You can also acquire it at Yaesha in the Twisted Chantry after defeating the Legion, boss fight.

Helix

If it comes to crowd control and AoE capabilities, then the Helix mod along with the Astral Burst is unmatched in Remnant 2. Both mods work similarly in the sense that they fire off multiple projectiles to give you greater burst damage capabilities.

The Helix does so by firing off missiles instead. These missiles eventually split up into several small ones which home in on your enemies to strike them.

Now the Helix has much less of a skill curve to master than the Astral Burst as the missiles pretty much home in and hit your enemies by themselves.

Compared with Astral Burst, which may require carefully determining the bounce to get the most damage, Helix may be the preferred option for most players.

Just remember to close in your distance when using the Helix and try slotting it into a slow-firing Primary weapon. You can even have the Astral Burst equipped with your handgun alongside the Helix.

How to get Helix

If you are looking to craft the Helix weapon mod, you can do so by acquiring the Seeker Residue. You can also acquire it at Yaesha in the Astropath’s Respite after defeating the Astropath boss fight.

Hot Shot

Hot Shot is one the best mods that you can add to your weapon in Remnant 2. It exploits the weaknesses of many bosses and mini-bosses against Fire elemental damage to deal significant damage to them.

The Hot Shot mod will allow you to deal fire elemental damage with weapon shots. Imbuing your shots with fire will not only increase your weapon damage but also burn your opponent so they get dealt damage over time.

While you can apply the Hot Shot mod to any weapon for a decent return, we suggest putting it something like the Blackmaw AR-47 or XMG57 Bonesaw. A full auto weapon with a high fire rate that can stack tons of burning status damage to shred down bosses and elites instantly.

How to get Hot Shot

You can acquire the Hot Shot weapon mod as early as the game’s Prologue mission after defeating the Root Mantis. You’ll need to choose it from among four other options and we highly suggest you do so.

You can also craft it after acquiring the Root Ganglia that you can buy for 1,500 Scrap.

Incidentally, this is also the best weapon mod you can get early.

Voltaic Rondure

The Volcanic Rondure along with the Hot Shot is another early-game weapon mod that you can utilize to great effect. Its ability allows you to shock your opponents y spawning orbs.

The orbs spawned by the Voltaic Rondure will also give your enemies the Overload status effect. Overload will deal even further shock damage to them over time, increasing your damage even further.

You can continue to stack up the shock damage for the entirety of the duration that your orbs last, which is 20 seconds.

Now the orb does tend to move and fly off on its own making the ability less viable in more open spaces. In tight crowded corridors and interior sections, however, is where the Voltaic Rondure and the orb really shine.

As your orb moves toward the enemies you would ideally need to be close by to capitalize and take them out.

Hence, you’ll need to pick Archetypes that excel in close-quarter combat and are tanky enough to continue staying close. Something like the Challenger Archetype should be perfect to pair with the Voltaic Rondure.

How to get Voltaic Rondure

If you are looking to craft the Voltaic Rondure weapon mod, you can do so by acquiring the Bone Sap. You can also acquire it at Losomn in the Great Sewers after defeating the Bloat King, boss fight.