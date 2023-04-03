Persona 5 Arsene Build/Fusion Guide

A black-winged fallen angel, Arsene, is the first persona in Persona 5 Royal that Joker awakens to. Donning a red and black attire with a top hat and pointy-eared mask, Persona 5 Arsene is based on a French fictional character, Arsene Lupin. Identifying and targeting people committing heinous crimes, the gentleman thief Arsene is revered as an anti-hero. Arsene in P5R belongs to Fool arcana.

How to get Arsene in Persona 5 Royal

Arsene is the default persona for MC in Persona 5 Royal. Joker obtains Arsene during his initial venture to the metaverse. This is a story segment and can’t be missed. However, Arsene can be let go or fused into other personas.

Fusion in the Velvet Room is the only way to regain Arsene in Persona 5 Royal. There are five different fusion recipes to obtain Arsene with various inherited skills and level.

Regent (Emperor) x Obariyon (Fool). Costs 10,990 Yen

High Pixie (Fool) x Obariyon (Fool). Costs 15,958 Yen

Stone of Scone (Fortune) x Obariyon (Fool). Costs 20,350 Yen

Orlov (Strength) x Obariyon (Fool). Costs 35,110 Yen

Emperor’s Amulet (Hanged Man) x Obariyon (Fool). Costs 44,515 Yen

Arsene skills and effects

Arcana Level Strength Magic Endurance Agility Luck Fool 1 2 2 2 3 1

Pinch Anchor: Joker can use skills exclusive to ambush attacks after Baton Pass.

Electric Chair Execution: Arsene’s Cane. The Great Thief Stick (fusion alarm only)

Inherit Reflects Absorbs Block Resists Weak Curse – – – Curse Bless, Ice

Arsene in Persona 5 Royal is a very level Persona with limited skill set but he can be used efficiently for the first dozen hours.

Skill Cost Effect Level Eiha 4 SP Light curse damage to one enemy Innate Cleave 6% HP Light physical damage to one enemy 2 Sukunda 8 SP Decrease AGL of one enemy for 3 turns 4 Dream Needle 8% HP Light Gun damage to one enemy 5 Adverse Resolve Passive Critical rate increases when surrounded 7

How to awaken Arsene (Sataneal) in Persona 5

Arsene can be awoken into Satanael during the last boss battle with Yaldabaoth in Persona 5 Royal. God’s favorite angel before his fall, Satanael is the ultimate persona of Fool arcana. He uses Sinful Shell (combination of seven deadly sins) to take down a false god (Yaldabaoth) in single strike.

Satanael can only be fused in New Game plus after unlocking advanced fusion and reaching level 95.

Lucifer (Star) x Satan (Judgment) x Michael (Judgment) x Ishtar (Lovers) x Anzu (Hierophant) x Arsene (Fool). This fusion costs 939,531 Yen.

Best builds for Arsene in Persona 5 Royal

Despite being a very low-level persona in Persona 5 Royal, Arsene can be evolved into one of the best with patience and proper skills. For the first build, we recommend the following skills for Arsene to inherit via skill cards, inheritance or network fusion. This is called Almighty build for Arsene.

For this build you need to fuse Satan with Drain Ice and Regent with Mighty Gaze to get Messiah Picaro with Almighty Boost. Inherit Drain Ice, Invigorate 3 and Regenerate 3 skills.

Fuse Vishu with Ali Dance and Messiah Picaro (from step 1) to get Quetzalcoatl. Inherit Megidolaon, Almighty Boost, Drain Ice and Ali Dance.

In the third step, Fuse Quetzalcoatl (from step 2) and Tsukiyomi Picaro get Kali with Mighty Gaze. Inherit Megidolaon, Ali Dance, Drain Ice and Almighty Boost.

Fuse Kali (from step 3) and Pixie to obtain Anubis with Mighty Gaze. Inherit Megidolaon, Ali Dance, Drain Ice and Almighty Boost.

Fuse Anubis (from step 4) and Jack-o-Lantern to get Oni with Mighty Gaze. Inherit Megidolaon, Ali Dance, Drain Ice and Almighty Boost.

Fuse Oni (from step 5) with Shiisaa to get Kelpie with Mighty gaze. Inherit Megidolaon, Ali Dance, Drain Ice, Sharp Student and Almighty Boost.

Fuse Kelpie (from step 6) with Jack-o-Lantern to get Obariyon with Mighty gaze. Inherit Megidolaon, Ali Dance, Drain Ice, and Almighty Boost.

Fuse Obariyon (from step 7) with Orpheus F (dlc only) to get Arsene with Mighty Gaze. Inherit Megidolaon, Ali Dance, Drain Ice, Growth 3 and Almighty Boost.

You can always obtain Megidolaon skill card by Electric Chair Execution of Black Rider during Fusion Alarm. Two more skills that we recommend are Insta-Heal (electric chair execution of Messiah Picaro) and Spell Master (electric chair execution of Tsukiyomi Picaro). Almighty Amp and Magic Skill can only be obtained via Network Fusions. Use gallows for Arsene to equip those skills. Last but not least, Victory Cry can be inherited from Satanael in New Game Plus. So, the final skillset for Arsene in Persona 5 Royal should look like this.

Megidolaon, Almighty Boost, Almighty Amp, Magic Ability, Victory Cry, Ali Dance, Insta-Heal and Drain Ice. This build is a true Almighty build to take down any boss in the game.

For the second build for Arsene in Persona 5 Royal, we will be going with Curse/Gun build.

Fuse Satan with Drain Ice and Yatagarasu to get Belial with Curse Amp. Inherit Drain Ice, Growth 2, Sharp Student and Invigorate 3.

Fuse Belial (from step 1) to Futsunushi with Will of the Sword/Apt pupil to get Bishamonten with Will of the Sword. Inherit Curse Amp, Drain Ice and Apt Pupil.

Fuse Bishamonten (from step 2) with Berith to get Anzu with Will of the Sword. Inherit Curse Amp, Drain Ice, Ali Dance and Apt Pupil.

Fuse Anzu (from step 3) with Orobas to get Berith with Will of the Sword. Inherit Curse Amp, Drain Ice, Ali Dance and Apt Pupil.

Fuse Orobas (from step 4) with Kelpie to get Obariyon with Will of the Sword. Inherit Curse Amp, Drain Ice, Ali Dance and Apt Pupil.

Fuse Obariyon (from step 5) with Orpheus F (dlc only) to get Arsene with Will of the Sword. Inherit Curse Amp, Drain Ice, Apt Pupil and Ali Dance.

We recommend getting One-Shot Kill/Riot Gun (electric chair execution of Cu Chulainn), Maeigaon (electric chair execution of Thanatos Picaro), Gun Amp (electric chair execution of White Rider) and Spell Master/Arms Master (electric chair execution of Tsukiyomi Picaro) skills for Arsene in Persona 5 Royal. The final build of Arsene should look like this.

Maeigaon, One-Shot Kill, Riot Gun, Apt Pupil, Victory Cry, Curse Amp, Gun Amp and Drain Ice. Victory Cry can be inherited from Satanael in New Game Plus. This is also known as Broken Arsene build in Persona 5 Royal and will max all of your stats (99 everything).