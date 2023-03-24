In Persona 5, Flauros is a Devilish character and the 3rd Persona in the category of the Devil Arcana. Flauros can be acquired once you perform fusion in the Velvet Room. Flauros is the only Persona to acquire the Heat up and Dodge Phy’s skills in P5R. Besides that, it possesses a wide range of different skills. Follow this guide to learn about these skills and how to get Flauros in Persona 5.

Persona 5 Flauros stats and skills

Once you perform the Electric Chair Execution task, Flauros become equipped to produce the “Shackles.” Through this accessory, your character acquires the Null Rage skill.

However, one of the most vital skills in your Strength Confidant, “Tarukaja,” can also be unlocked by fusion. Here is a list of skills and stats of Flauros in Persona 5.

Skills

Skill Cost Effect Assault Dive It costs you 13% of your HP level Inflicts lethal Physical damage to 1 of your opponents. Dormin Rush It costs you 16% HP level It helps you inflict moderate Physical damage on your opponents. Dodge Phys Cost you a 10 SP level You receive a Double chance for evasion against the Physical attacks of your opponents. Dekaja It Nullifies the buffs from the opponents. Gaint Slice It costs you 9% HP level It helps you inflict moderate Physical damage on 1 of your opponents. Heat Up It allows you to randomly restore 10 SP and 5% of the HP level during combats. Apt Pupil Gives a boost to the critical rate.

Stats

Strength 19 Agility 18 Luck 13 Magic 14 Endurance 18

How can you obtain Flauros through Fusion in Persona 5 Royal

You need to have and then merge three separate Personas to get Flauros in Persona 5 Royal. It is crucial for one of the Persona to have the power and capability of Tarukaja Skill. First, to get Flauros through Fusion, you must get to Level 25.

When you are at this level, you can obtain the required Flauros by combining the following:

Eligor + Berith + Andras (Level 11)

You need Andras at level 11 because this is the level at which Andras can learn Tarukaja. So after fusion, this skill can be transmitted to your Flauros directly in Persona 5 Royal. You are done with your task after choosing it from the list.

Then have a convo with the twins, and make sure the Flauros hold a Tarukaja. Once they see it, they’ll grant you a Rank 4 in your Strength’s Confidant.