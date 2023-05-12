Persona 5 Parameters Guide

Persona 5 has a number of social stats that you can unlock and level up by performing different activities. In this guide, we will explain all these Persona 5 Parameters and tell how you to increase them.

Persona 5 Parameters

Increasing the parameter or social stats in P5 require you to perform certain tasks associated with said stats. These tasks may appear as a wastage of time but investing time in these social stats is definitely a long-term investment.

Knowledge

Read Books – Increases by +3

Grand Hamburger – Increases by +1

Crossword in Le Blanc – Increases by +2

Read in School Library – Increases by +1/ Occasionally +1 Courage

Correctly Answer TV Quizzes – Increases by +1

Correctly Answer the Questions – Increases by +1

Watch ‘Back to the Ninja’ Movie – Increases by +3

Read on the 1st Floor of Le Blanc – Increases by +2

Study with Comrades before Exams – Increases by +3

Big Bang Burger Challenge, Pass Comet Burger – Increases by +1

Big Bang Burger Challenge, Pass Gravity Burger – Increases by +2

Big Bang Burger Challenge, Pass Cosmos Tower Burger – Increases by +3

Read in the Shibuya Central Family Restaurant – Increases 2 Knowledge (+1 Extra on Rainy Days), Hot Coffee +1 Courage, Grand Hamburger +1 Kindness, Pururun Fresh Tea +1 Charisma, Totem Pole +1 Handiness

Charisma

Read Books – Increases by +3

Drink Vegetarino – Increases by +1

Watch ‘Hungry Betty’ – Increases by +3

Perform Well in Exams – Increases by +3

Play ‘Hang in There, Goemon!’ – Increases by +2

Watch ‘Life on Extravagant Hill’ – Increases by +2

Avoid the Thrown Chalk in Class – Increases by +2

Use Permit in Maid Café on Akihabara – Increases by +2

Use Bath House on Yongenjaay at Night in Rain – Increases by +3

Big Bang Burger Challenge, Pass Comet Burger – Increases by +1

Big Bang Burger Challenge, Pass Gravity Burger – Increases by +2

Use Bath House on Yongenjaay at Night on Mon/Thurs – Increases by +3

Big Bang Burger Challenge, Pass Cosmos Tower Burger – Increases by +3

Use Bath House on Yongenjaay at Night on Normal Days – Increases by +2

Work the Newcomer Bar at Shinjuku and Speak to Woman in Night Dress – Increases by +2

Courage

Read Books – Increases by +3

Watch ‘X-Folder’ – Increases by +2

Watch ‘The Running Dead’ – Increases by +3

Play ‘Star Foreus’ – Increases by +2 Per Playthrough

Hot Coffee at the Family Restaurant on Shibuya Central – Increases by +2 Knowledge

Read in School Library – Increases by Increases by +1

Watch ‘Tanktop Millionaire’ at Shibuya in April – Increases by +3

Big Bang Burger Challenge, Fail Comet Burger – Increases by +1

Big Bang Burger Challenge, Fail Gravity Burger – Increases by +2

Use Bath House on Yongenjaay at Night in Rain – Increases by +1

Big Bang Burger Challenge, Fail Cosmos Tower Burger – Increases by +3

Draw the Phantom Thieves of Heart on the Blackboard during Nijima Palace Events – Increases by +1

Kindness

Read Books – Increases by +3

Use Fertilizer – Increases by +2

Grand Hamburger – Increases by +2 Knowledge, +1 Kindness

Play Video Games three times – Increases by +2

Watch ‘With Ghosts’ twice – Increases by +2

Use Garden Energy – Increases by +1

Use Organic Fertilizer – Increases by +3

Watch ‘Emergency Doctor’ – Increases by +3

Part-Time Job at Flower Shop – Increases by +2, +1 extra for a Fulfilled request

Watch ‘The Damengers’ in Oct. – Increases by +3

Watch ‘The Goodfather’ in Aug/Sept – Increases by +3

Watch ‘Dark Bite Hiding’ in May/June – Increases by +3

Use Permit in Maid Café on Akihabara – Increases by +1

Handiness