Persona 5 Parameters Guide

Persona 5 has a number of social stats that you can unlock and level up by performing different activities. In this guide, we will explain all these Persona 5 Parameters and tell how you to increase them.
Persona 5 Parameters
Increasing the parameter or social stats in P5 require you to perform certain tasks associated with said stats. These tasks may appear as a wastage of time but investing time in these social stats is definitely a long-term investment.
Knowledge
- Read Books – Increases by +3
- Grand Hamburger – Increases by +1
- Crossword in Le Blanc – Increases by +2
- Read in School Library – Increases by +1/ Occasionally +1 Courage
- Correctly Answer TV Quizzes – Increases by +1
- Correctly Answer the Questions – Increases by +1
- Watch ‘Back to the Ninja’ Movie – Increases by +3
- Read on the 1st Floor of Le Blanc – Increases by +2
- Study with Comrades before Exams – Increases by +3
- Big Bang Burger Challenge, Pass Comet Burger – Increases by +1
- Big Bang Burger Challenge, Pass Gravity Burger – Increases by +2
- Big Bang Burger Challenge, Pass Cosmos Tower Burger – Increases by +3
- Read in the Shibuya Central Family Restaurant – Increases 2 Knowledge (+1 Extra on Rainy Days), Hot Coffee +1 Courage, Grand Hamburger +1 Kindness, Pururun Fresh Tea +1 Charisma, Totem Pole +1 Handiness
Charisma
- Read Books – Increases by +3
- Drink Vegetarino – Increases by +1
- Watch ‘Hungry Betty’ – Increases by +3
- Perform Well in Exams – Increases by +3
- Play ‘Hang in There, Goemon!’ – Increases by +2
- Watch ‘Life on Extravagant Hill’ – Increases by +2
- Avoid the Thrown Chalk in Class – Increases by +2
- Use Permit in Maid Café on Akihabara – Increases by +2
- Use Bath House on Yongenjaay at Night in Rain – Increases by +3
- Big Bang Burger Challenge, Pass Comet Burger – Increases by +1
- Big Bang Burger Challenge, Pass Gravity Burger – Increases by +2
- Use Bath House on Yongenjaay at Night on Mon/Thurs – Increases by +3
- Big Bang Burger Challenge, Pass Cosmos Tower Burger – Increases by +3
- Use Bath House on Yongenjaay at Night on Normal Days – Increases by +2
- Work the Newcomer Bar at Shinjuku and Speak to Woman in Night Dress – Increases by +2
Courage
- Read Books – Increases by +3
- Watch ‘X-Folder’ – Increases by +2
- Watch ‘The Running Dead’ – Increases by +3
- Play ‘Star Foreus’ – Increases by +2 Per Playthrough
- Hot Coffee at the Family Restaurant on Shibuya Central – Increases by +2 Knowledge
+1 Courage
- Read in School Library – Increases by Increases by +1
- Watch ‘Tanktop Millionaire’ at Shibuya in April – Increases by +3
- Big Bang Burger Challenge, Fail Comet Burger – Increases by +1
- Big Bang Burger Challenge, Fail Gravity Burger – Increases by +2
- Use Bath House on Yongenjaay at Night in Rain – Increases by +1
- Big Bang Burger Challenge, Fail Cosmos Tower Burger – Increases by +3
- Draw the Phantom Thieves of Heart on the Blackboard during Nijima Palace Events – Increases by +1
Kindness
- Read Books – Increases by +3
- Use Fertilizer – Increases by +2
- Grand Hamburger – Increases by +2 Knowledge, +1 Kindness
- Play Video Games three times – Increases by +2
- Watch ‘With Ghosts’ twice – Increases by +2
- Use Garden Energy – Increases by +1
- Use Organic Fertilizer – Increases by +3
- Watch ‘Emergency Doctor’ – Increases by +3
- Part-Time Job at Flower Shop – Increases by +2, +1 extra for a Fulfilled request
- Watch ‘The Damengers’ in Oct. – Increases by +3
- Watch ‘The Goodfather’ in Aug/Sept – Increases by +3
- Watch ‘Dark Bite Hiding’ in May/June – Increases by +3
- Use Permit in Maid Café on Akihabara – Increases by +1
Handiness
- Read Books – Increases by +3
- Batting Center – Increases by +1, +1 extra Handiness for 5 Clean Hits
- Drink Vegeteriano – Increases by +2
- Watch ‘Prison Break’ – Increases by +3
- Craft Infiltration Tools – Increases by +2
- Gyudon Part-Time Job – Increases by +2
- Play ‘Hang in There, Goemon!’ – Increases by +2
- Watch ‘Mac the Expedition Rascal’ – Increases by +2
- Watch ‘Mansion Impossible’ in Oct. – Increases by +3
- Work the Newcomer Bar Part-Time Job – Increases by +2
- Big Bang Burger Challenge, Pass Comet Burger – Increases by +1
- Big Bang Burger Challenge, Pass Gravity Burger – Increases by +2
- Big Bang Burger Challenge, Pass Cosmos Tower Burger – Increases by Increases by +3