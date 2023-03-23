Persona 4 Social Links: What Are Social Links And How To Advance Them

Needless to say, Social Links are an important part of P4G, and in our Persona 4 Golden Social Link guide, we will be helping you to better understand the concept of Social Links, along with how to better improve your connection with different characters.

Increasing your bond with different characters throughout the course of Persona 4 is going to help your progress in the game by rewarding you and your party members with various new abilities.

Every social link has a starting point, after which you will gain acquaintance with a confidant, and build your bond from that point on.

Picking the correct dialogue options, and sometimes completing requests, are an important part of enforcing your bond with these confidants if you want to improve your social link.

How to advance Persona 4 social links?

We have made a guide for every character’s Social Link, and how you can increase your bond with them, along with the respective Arcanas they will be helping you to level up.

Fool Arcana

Initially activated prior to Yukiko Castle, can’t be missed. This comprises the investigation team which includes the following members:

The Protagonist

Yosuke Hanamura

Chie Satonaka

Yukiko Amagi

Kanji Tatsumi

Teddie

Rise Kujikawa

Naoto Shirogane

The Max Social Link item you’ll be unlocking from this endeavor is Loki.

Magician Arcana: Yosuke Hanamura

Yosuke social link automatically starts on the 16th of April. However, you cannot progress this link every day, you can only meet him on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. On the weekdays, you can find him in classroom 2F, and on weekend, you can find him in Junes.

You are in bad luck if it rains because he is nowhere to be found on rainy days. The benefit of doing this s-link is that you will be able to fuse Susano-o and Mada with Buddy’s Bandage (the reward of this s-link).

Chariot Arcana: Chie Satonaka

Automatically activated on April 18th. The deadline is 27th November. On weekdays (Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday), you approach her at the roof of Yasogami High. On Saturdays, you can approach her in a shopping district in front of Daidara.

The maximum social link item you can get from this is a wristband which will allow you to fuse Suzuka Gongen and Futsunushi.

Priestess Arcana: Yukiko Amagi

Automatically activated on May 17th. The final day is November 27th. The final day is November 27th. You can find her every weekday (except Friday) in classroom 1F. Her favorite play to hang out is the bookstore, so you can find her there on weekends. She is nowhere to be found on rainy days, so take a rest from this s-link on rainy days.

You can obtain a Shrine Charm by maxing this out, which will allow you to fuse Amaterasu and Scathach.

Emperor Arcana: Kanji Tatsumi

After June 9th, on the second floor of the Learning Building at school, you can find a female student near the middle staircase. Talk to her about Kanji threatening people.

Talk to Kanji found on the first floor of the Practice Building. Pick the first choice, “Yes I do” to begin the social link. The deadline for this is November 27th.

Cute Strap will allow you to fuse with Rokuten Maoh and Odin once you get it after obtaining it by maxing out your social link.

Star Arcana: Teddie

Automatically activated on June 24th. Will level up automatically throughout the story. The benefit of this s-link is that it unlocks Kamui and Helel for fusion.

Fortune Arcana: Naoto Shirogane

After October 21, talk to Naoto and head to the Shopping District, to find the man in black who will be near Aiya. Make sure you have maxed out your knowledge and pick the first option.

Talk to Naoto again back at school, and make sure you have maxed out courage; this will begin the social link between you two. The deadline to complete said link is 27th November.

The Max Social Link item is Detective Badge, and it will allow you to fuse Yamato-Takeru and Norn.

Lovers Arcana: Rise Kujikawa

The Rise social link is automatically activated on 26th July. You can approach her in classroom 1F on Friday, and on weekends, you can approach her in the south shopping district. You are in bad luck if it’s raining because she is unavailable on rainy days.

After maxing the rank, you will be able to unlock Kanzeon and Ishtar for fusing by using a signed photo album (the reward for completing this s-link). You will get help from Rice in the dungeon’s mission from his Weakness Scan ability

Strength Arcana: Fellow Athletes

After 19th of April, make your way to the head office and talk to King Moron who will give you the choice to join clubs. Find the Sports Club near the west exit.

You can either join the Basketball Club (Kou) or the Soccer Club (Daisuke) to start the Kou/Daisuke social link.

Max Social Link item for the Basketball Club is the Letter to Kou, and from the Soccer Club, you will get the Spike Brush.

Sun Arcana: Yumi Ozawa (Drama) or Ayane Matsunaga (Music)

After the 25th of April, you will be able to join either the Drama Club (Yumi Ozawa), or the Music Club (Ayane Matsugana). You can hang out with the girl you choose on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Rain doesn’t stop you from progressing this s-link. You can find them either in their respective club room or in classroom 2F in the building.

The Max Social Link items are Annotated Script (Drama) or Handmade Ticket (Music).

Hanged Man Arcana: Naoki Konishi

After June 8th, you will see Naoki for the first time, he will be in the Learning Building on the first floor. Talk to him and do so the next day as well. Repeat this for a total of three times to activate the social link.

The Max Social Link Item you can obtain is the June’s Receipt which will allow you to fuse Attis.

Moon Arcana: Ai Ebihara

Use the Strength Social Link to reach Rank 4. You will see Ebihara in a cutscene afterward. Ai can be found in the school lobby, talking to her, she will ask you to bunk class with her.

To do so you will need Level 3 Courage. Accept her request, and the next day she will ask you to skip classes on lunch break.

Max Social Link item you can get is Compact which will allow you to fuse Sandalphon. Tread lightly with Ebihara, one wrong option can ruin things.

Justice Arcana: Nanako Dojima

Activated on May 3rd. Nanako is literally free all the time, so you can find her in the Dojima’s residence. If do not have any dungeon missions, she is available more often.

Max Social Link Item you can obtain is Family Photo which will allow you to fuse Sraosha.

Hierophant Arcana: Ryotaro Dojima

After May 6th talk to Dojima during nighttime at your house. However, the condition to progress this s-link is that you need to first complete the first dungeon mission. As you are done with the dungeon, you can always find him in the nighttime at Dojima’s residence.

Although, it is co-related with Nanoko’s s-link, if this social link is available then you will not be able to progress Ryotara’s s-link until you are done with Nanoko’s s-link.

The benefit of completing this s-link is that you will be able to fusion of Kohryu with the Coffee Mug (the reward of this s-link).

Jester/Hunger Arcana: Tohru Adachi

Talk to Tohru Adachi after May 13th; visit Junes and speak to Adachi, pick the choice ‘Hang out with Adachi’, to begin the social link.

It can be found near the gas station, south by the shopping district.

Maxing this Social Link out is going to require obtaining Bad Ending Number 4 or the True Ending path. Maxing the link out fuses Magatsu Izanagi.

Hermit Arcana: Fox

Found at the Shopping District, this social link is automatically activated after the 5th of May. The Arcana increases upon completion of Ema’s requests. Fox is available after every afternoon, so it is better to complete Ema’s request first to progress this s-link.

The Max Social Link item you’ll get from this is the Gratitude Ema, which will allow you to fuse Ongyo-Ki.

Death Arcana: Hisano Kuroda

After reaching Devil’s Social Link up to rank 4, there is an event with Hisano after which you can simply find her at the Food Plain on Sundays. Talk to her to start the Social Link.

Advancing from Rank 6 to 7 requires you to talk to Old Man Daidara at the Weapon Shop, and Husband’s Letter. The Max Social Link item obtained from this is the Old Fountain Pen which will allow you to fuse Mahakala.

Temperance Arcana: Eri Minami

After 2nd May, head to the North Shopping District and find the bulletin board. From here, you can apply for the Assistant daycare caretaker job.

Afterward, head to South Shopping District, and examine the bus stop to reach the Daycare Job. Take the job twice and the social link will start.

The max Social Link item that can be obtained from Eri Minami is the Clover Bookmark which will allow you to fuse with Vishnu.

Devil Arcana: Sayoko Uehara

After 25th of May, apply for the Hospital Janitor job, and do the part-time job twice to start the social link. You can do this job on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Unlike most s-links, you can work on rainy days, so rain shouldn’t stop you from completing this s-link.

The Max Social Link item you will obtain is a Hospital ID which will allow you to fuse with Beelzebub.

Tower Arcana: Shu Nakajima

Onwards from the 25th of May, you will be able to apply for a Tutor Job, which requires Level 5 Understanding. This will start the Shu social link.

You can approach Shu on some days (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday), the best part of this s-link is that you can progress this s-link even during the rain. You can go to Shu’s house via bus from the shopping district.

The Max Social Link item obtained is Test Result which will allow you to fuse with Shiva.

Empress Arcana: Margaret

Onwards from 19th of May, head into the Velvet Room to start the social link with Empress, make sure to have Level 3 Knowledge prior.

You can increase your rank by completing Margaret’s requests.

The Max Social Link item you will be obtaining is a Spiral Brooch which will allow you to fuse with Isis.

Aeon Arcana: Marie

The Marie social link can be started on April 18th after visiting the Velvet Room. It might get bugged and the event might not trigger, just re-enter the room and it should trigger.

Rank 10 of Aeon Arcana rewards you with Bamboo Comb which will allow you to fuse Kaguya.

Judgement Arcana: The Seekers of Truth

Activated by choosing the Normal Ending Path. Will progress as you go through the story. It is activated on the 12th of March. The benefit of completing this s-link is that it unlocks true judgment.