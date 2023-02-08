Persona 4 Golden Nanako Social Link Choices Guide

Nanako is the foster sister of your main character in Persona 4 Golden. She represents the Justice arcana and to get closer to each other as siblings, you must advance Persona 4 Golden Nanako social link.

In this guide, we will go over why Nanako’s social link in P4 Golden is so special and what you can do to rank up her social link and improve your sibling relationship with Nanako in Persona 4.

How to unlock Nanako social link

Nanako and the Protagonist’s interaction starts when he arrives in Inaba to live with his uncle. However, the actual Nanako social link does not start until the 3rd of May. It is the easiest social link because you don’t have to look for her, she can be found in Dojima Residence every evening.

You cannot improve Nanako’s social link until you have cleared whatever current dungeon you are involved in as part of the story. In addition, you can only raise your social link with Nanako when your uncle Dojima is not at home.

Increasing the social link for the Justice arcana with Nanako is the only way to unlock the Sraosha persona through Fusion.

Persona 4 Golden Nanako social link choices

Do keep in mind that there are a few things you need to do before starting Nanako’s social link in Persona 4. Nanako’s social link revolves a lot around the Expression skill. Certain ranks of her social link can’t be accessed until you have leveled up your Expression to specific values.

Just like other persona social links in P4 Golden, if you respond to Nanako’s conversations with the correct persona equipped, you will gain bonus social link points. Since Nanako is the Justice arcana, you should talk to her with a Justice persona if you want to reach max social link with Nanako quickly.

There are some bonuses related to the type of answer, so check the correct answer below. It is also recommended to use matching persona while starting the ranks in this social link because the matching persona yields a greater bonus.

A list of dialogue with all answers and the respective points with matching personas and with a different persona is listed below:

Rank 1

Conversation Your Reply Points Earned with respective Persona Points Earned with different Persona “U- Um…” “Yeah, come with us” – – “Would you rather watch TV?” – –

Rank 2

Conversation Your Reply Points Earned with respective Persona Points Earned with different Persona Nanoko is fidgeting “What’s wrong?” 2 1 “Go ahead and ask.” 3 2 “Are you an only child?” “That’s right.” (Ends the dialogue) 3 2 “Nope.” (Proceed to the next question) – – “Hmmm…. Then do you have a little sister?” “I do.” – – “I don’t.” 3 2 “I have you.” 3 3

Rank 3

Conversation Your Reply Points Earned with Justice Persona Points Earned with different Persona “Dad’ll be disappointed.” “I’ll go buy some.” 3 3 “Let’s go buy some together.” 3 3 “He’ll live.” – – Nanoko looks sad. “I’m sorry.” – – “Hear her out.” (Must be a Rank 3 in Expression) – – “It’s not Nanoko’s fault.” (Must be a Rank 3 in Courage) 3 3

Rank 4

You need level 3 Expression before you can start rank 3 of Nanako’s social link in Persona 4

Conversation Your Reply Points Earned with Justice Persona Points Earned with different Persona Nanoko is nodding her head cheerfully “Why all these questions?” – – “Is there anything else?” 3 2 “What happens to a person when they die?” “They disappear.” – – “They go to heaven.” 3 3 “I don’t know.” 2 1 “Why do bad people do bad things?” “They have no choice.” – – “Because they enjoy it.” 2 1 “I don’t know.” – – “Are bad people more important to Dad than I am?” “That’s not true.” – – “He’s protecting everyone.” – – “He’s protecting you.” 2 1

Rank 5

Conversation Your Reply Points Earned with Justice Persona Points Earned with different Persona “What do they mean by ‘real’?” “Related to you by blood.” – – “A person you love a lot.” 3 3 “Always by your side.” 3 2 “Daddy doesn’t come home because I’m not his ‘real’ daughter?” “Did he say that?” 3 3 “That’s not true.” – – “You have me.” 2 2 What should you do? Talk with her 3 2 Put her to bed – – Listen to her talk (Must be a Rank 3 in Understanding) 3 3

Rank 6

You need level 5 Expression to unlock and complete rank 6 of Nanako’s social link

Conversation Your Reply Points Earned with Justice Persona Points Earned with different Persona Nanoko looks like she’s about to cry… Ask what happened. – – Swear to it. 2 1 “He can’t come, huh?” “He’ll come.” 3 2 “I don’t know.” – – “I’ll ask him with you.” 3 3

Rank 7

Conversation Your Reply Points Earned with Justice Persona Points Earned with different Persona “What’s gotten into her…?” (Dojima) “Let’s go look for her.” 2 points. (This point will be counted in Ryotaro Social link) – “Let’s leave her alone.” – – “She’ll listen to you….” (Dojima) “That’s not true.” – – “Why?” – – “Okay.” – – “Big bro….” “Why’d you come here?” – – “Let’s go home.” 3 3 “Your dad’s worried.” – – “Is he going to throw me away too….?” “He hasn’t forgotten.” – – “He won’t abandon you.” – – “Don’t worry.” – –

Rank 8

Conversation Your Reply Points Earned with Justice Persona Points Earned with different Persona “What should I do….? The teacher will yell at me.” “I’ll help you look for it.” 3 3 “Nothing you can do now.” – – “Why did Dad stop smiling….?” “He’s lonely too.” 3 3 “Because you’re lonely.” 3 3

Rank 9

Conversation Your Reply Points Earned with Justice Persona Points Earned with different Persona “Big bro…. I love my Dad.” “I know.” 3 2 “He loves you, too” 3 3 “What about me?” – – “…. I feel sorry for him, losing someone he loves.” “He still has you.” 3 2 “She’s not lost.” 3 2 “I feel sorry for you too.” 3 2 What should you do? Talk with her. 3 2 Put her to bed. – – Play with her. 3 3

Rank 10