Persona 4 Golden Naoto Social Link Guide

Naoto Shirogane comes from the lineage of the famed Shirogane detectives who joins the Yasogami High School to help investigate the recent murders.

Naoto is an important cast member in Persona 4 who also serves as a romantic interest for Yu Narukami so progressing her Social Link is of great importance if you want to pursue that path.

The S-Link allows you to interact with all the characters in Persona 4 and allows you to gain hidden points that identify your relationship with them. Choosing favorable answers and actions in your interaction with these characters will allow you to gain more points and help rank up their Social Links.

Maxing out Naoto’s S-Link can be a little tricky because of how late you meet her in the game. Read on to know more about how to progress Naoto’s Social Link in Persona 4.

How to unlock Naoto’s Social Link in Persona 4 Golden

You can meet up with Naoto at the Classroof Building 1F during school days and the Samegawa Flood Plain during weekends. Remember that you can only talk to her on select days.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday are the only days to strike up a conversation with her. You will not find her when it is raining so avoid looking for her on rainy days.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

We will now look at how you can progress through all the ranks of Naoro’s Social Link in P4. We will see the best answers and actions you can take to each of her questions.

Naoto will become a part of your squad however her social link doesn’t become available until the 21st of October and unlike other members of your squad you will have to initiate a conversation with her before attaining rank 1.

On October 21st interact with Naoto to receive a mission request. You will need to level 5 Courage and Knowledge to complete the mission. On a non-rainy day go to the North Shopping District and talk to a man dressed in black.

He will be standing near Aiya so complete the conversation with him and return to Naoto. This will give a Rank 1 social link with her.

We will now look at how you can progress through all the ranks of Naoro’s Social Link in P4. We will see the best answers and actions you can take to each of her questions.

How to raise Naoto’s Social Link in Persona 4 Golden

You can meet up with Naoto at the Classroof Building 1F during school days and the Samegawa Flood Plain during weekends. Remember that you can only talk to her on select days.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday are the only days to strike up a conversation with her. You will not find her when it is raining so avoid looking for her on rainy days.

We will now look at how you can progress through all the ranks of Naoro’s Social Link in P4. We will see the best answers and actions you can take to each of her questions.

Rank 0 to 1

You will automatically raise your Social Link with Naoto to level 1 once you unlock your social link with her, as discussed above. You can choose any response to both of Naoto’s questions in this rank.

Dialogue How to Respond Points with Matching Persona Points without Matching Persona “What sort of person gave this to you?” “A man with black sunglasses.” — — “A man who knew I knew you.” — — “A suspicious man.” — — “The man is most likely still here in Inaba. I cannot drag you further into this.” “I can’t back out now.” – – “I gotta help. You’re a girl.” – – “Let’s go home together.” – –

Rank 1 to 2

Now once you have attained a level 1 social rank with Naoto, choosing the correct dialogue options will help you increase your rank to level 2. You can pick the following answers to each of her statements.

Dialogue How to Respond Points with Matching Persona Points without Matching Persona “I’d chalk it up as a prank.” “Really?” – – “I’m still worried about you.” – – “That’s no fun.” 3 2 “……” “What happened?” – – “You don’t need to go home?” – – “A thief in a sleuth’s house?” – – “I don’t know about those, but my belongings aren’t of any particular value, so…” “You should be careful.” 3 2 “Who would want your stuff?” – – “Remember that card…?” 3 3

Raising Naoto’s Rank to level 2 will also let her use the skill Invigorate 1.

Rank 2 to 3

You can now continue your progression toward S-Link rank 3 by picking the correct dialogue options. You can pick the following answers to each of her statements or actions.

Dialogue How to Respond Points with Matching Persona Points without Matching Persona Naoto is holding a sealed letter…… “A challenge for a duel?” 3 3 “A love letter?” — — “That card business again…?” 3 2 “How misleading… A sealed letter at a time like this…” You won’t read it?”” — — “What if it’s from a guy?” — — “What’ll you do with it?” — —

Rank 3 to 4

You can continue your progression toward S-Link rank 4 by picking the correct dialogue options for Naoto’s actions and statements.

Dialogue How to Respond Points with Matching Persona Points without Matching Persona Naoto is holding a card… “Another love letter?” — — “Is it a guy this time?” — — “That ‘card’ again?” 3 3 “I haven’t the time to waste on this…” “That’s right.” — — “Why so uncomfortable?” — — “Running from a challenge?” — — “But… to ignore it only makes me angry!” “Good luck.” 3 2 “Let’s catch him together.” 3 3 Naoto is holding a card… “Another love letter?” — —

Rank 4 to 5

After attaining rank 4 for Naoto’s S-Link you can choose these answers to progress toward Rank 5. The First dialogue sequence may or may not happen since it is dependent on the progression of the P4 story and will only occur after 11/6.

Dialogue How to Respond Points with Matching Persona Points without Matching Persona *sigh* “What should I do…?” “Soak it.” — — “Burn it.” 3 2 “Eat it.” — — “‘Eating letters with a red face’…? This is…” “A riddle.” — — “A mailbox.” 3 2 “A goat.” — — “Grampa had this? Why did he keep it…?” “What was that?” — — “Good, you got it back.” (Requires Rank 5 Understanding) 3 2 “I, er… I think I’ll let this play out… And, umm, if possible…” “I guess I’ll help.” 3 2 “Let’s do it.” 3 3 *sigh* “What should I do…?” “Soak it.” — — “You’re on your own.” This option will lower your S-Link Rank with Naoto This option will lower your S-Link Rank with Naoto

Rank 5 to 6

During your progression from rank 5 to rank 6 for Naoto’s S-Link there will be a question that when answered correctly begins your progression toward making Naoto a Romantic Interest.

During the last dialogue sequence picking the correct answer will allow you to gain the Romantic Relationship Flag 1 with her, while the other answer will simply progress your friendship with her.

You can pick the following answers during this rank.

Dialogue How to Respond Points with Matching Persona Points without Matching Persona Why you, though…?” “Because I looked reliable.” 3 2 “Because we looked ‘close’.” 3 2 “Because I looked useless.” 3 2 “‘When the banks close, the fruit tree grows. By the large seven at the third is the spot I chose…'” “7 and 3 o’clock, maybe…?” — — “The phrasing is suspicious.” — — “The numbers are important.” 3 3 “……” “I’m glad you’re a girl.” This option will give you the first Romance Flag with Naoto This option will give you the first Romance Flag with Naoto “Your gender doesn’t matter.” 3 3 “Nothing you can do.” – –

Raising Naoto’s Rank to level 6 will also let her use the skill Invigorate 2.

Rank 6 to 7

When leveling up Naoto’s S-Link to Rank 7 you must choose these answers to attain maximum progression.

Dialogue How to Respond Points with Matching Persona Points without Matching Persona “Perhaps the ‘minus’ part is important…” “Maybe it’s a math problem.” — — “Check the other cards again?” — — “Subtract ’40’ and ‘4’?” 3 3 “I feel that… I’m undergoing a change.” “You’ll still be you.” — — “People change.” — — “Don’t be afraid.” 3 3

Rank 7 to 8

You will be given the opportunity to further pursue Naoto as a Romantic interest when leveling up to a rank 8 S-Link. Two dialogue sequences will determine your romantic relationship with Naoto.

The first action sequence will allow you to obtain the second Romantic Relationship Flag while the final question will make you decide whether you make her your girlfriend or just continue being friends.

The final dialogue sequence only occurs once you take the romantic route during the previous prompt and have obtained both Romantic Relationship Flags.

You can choose these answers to get the desired outcome.

Dialogue How to Respond Points with Matching Persona Points without Matching Persona We may be able to catch him in the act.” “You seem happy.” 3 2 “Don’t put yourself at risk.” 3 2 “I feel kinda sad.” 3 3 The man brandished a knife! Protect Naoto Romantic Route for Naoto Romantic Route for Naoto Run with Naoto Platonic Friendship Route Platonic Friendship Route Fight Back Platonic Friendship Route Platonic Friendship Route “Why…” “Because I love you.” This option will confirm Naoto as your girlfriend This option will confirm Naoto as your girlfriend “Because we’re friends. You will continue to be Platonic friends with Naoto You will continue to be Platonic friends with Naoto

After you attain a level 8 Social Link rank with Naoto, she will unlock the skill Heat Riser.

Rank 8 to 9

After attaining Rank 8 for Naoto’s S-Link you can choose these answers to progress toward Rank 9.

Dialogue How to Respond Points with Matching Persona Points without Matching Persona “A place I’d be fond of…?” “Somewhere bright.” — — “Somewhere high.” 3 3 “Somewhere quiet.” — — “Next, what I ‘can’t stand’ to do. There are several possibilities, but…” “Cooking.” — — “Exercising.” — — “Throwing things away?” 3 3

Rank 9 to 10

The progression for Naoto’s S-Link from level 9 to level 10 is split into two routes. One if you have made her your girlfriend and the other if you are just friends.

Normal Friendship

All answers you pick here will have the same effect.

Dialogue How to Respond Points with Matching Persona Points without Matching Persona “What about you?” “It was a cinch.” — — “It was exciting.” — — “I was about to give up.” — — “Now you’re my assistant!” “Leave it to me!” — — “I want a promotion.” — — “You’re MY assistant.” — —

Romance

If Naoto has become your girlfriend during rank 8 of her S-Link you can collect a Christmas Costume for her by choosing the correct answer.

Additionally, if you obtain your girlfriend relationship with Naoto before 12/22 you can obtain another Christmas outfit for her.

Dialogue How to Respond Points with Matching Persona Points without Matching Persona “What about you?” “Is it that interesting?” — — “Why don’t you sit down?” — — “I can’t relax…” — — “D-Do you find the pitch of my voice strange?” “Whatever you prefer.” — — “I like it higher.” 3 3 “What about you?” “Is it that interesting?” — —

Raising Naoto’s Rank to level 10 will also give you additional rewards including a Detective Badge. Make use of this to unlock Norn and Persona Yamato-Takero’s fusion.